"Yellowstone" Star Wes Bentley Says He Kicked A Bear In The Face While Camping And Broke His Foot In The Process

By Larry Fitzmaurice
 4 days ago

You know Wes Bentley from the massive TV hit Yellowstone . (You probably also remember him from American Beauty if you're of a certain age.)

When Wes recently walked the red carpet for Yellowstone 's fifth season, he was sporting a giant boot on his right foot.

As it turns out, Wes claims that he broke his foot after...kicking a bear in the face. Yes, really.

The actor told Entertainment Tonight that the incident occurred while he was on a camping trip with his family.

“I was on a camping trip with my kids in Montana," he explained. "A bear approached and I kicked him in the face and broke my foot." And it sounds like the approach to fending off the furry creature actually worked!

"The bear started crying,” he said. “I didn’t know bears could cry. But this bear was crying."

Wes also joked that the bear felt so bad that it made his kids "a nice meal" and "apologized" to them — and he also said that he hopes his kids are appreciative of his heroic gesture.

"I had to sacrifice my leg for it so I hope my kids are appreciative, otherwise I’ll have to kick them out of the house," he joked.

Damn, that's cold. Anyway, I probably would personally not kick a bear in the face, but who knows what I would do! Probably run. Yeah, that's it.

Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres November 13. Here's the trailer:

Comments

whatever ,whatever
3d ago

As a exotic animal owner myself. This story is bs. If in Yellowstone he more likely encountered a grizzly. If you have never been up close and personal with a fully grown grizzly and I am not talking a zoo. They are about the size of a mini Cooper. I highly doubt you would kick one and live to tell about it. One swipe just of a black bear would do you serious damage. Yet you just ha e a broken leg.🤣🤣🤣🤣 Nice try. You won't fool us animal folk.

Reply
13
MAGA Voter
3d ago

yeah. cubs might cry if they get kicked.. try kicking an adult bear in the face and see where ya foot ends up at.. 😉👍

Reply
15
Joshua
3d ago

that is NOT heroic. A hero would have expressed love and understanding to the bear, and as one of God's creatures it would recognize you as one of its own. this happens all the time. it's the heathens that need to cower from a bear and pretend he assaulted it. no, he would be dead. chances are, he broke his foot while running from the bear. probably tripped over his passifier.

Reply
7
