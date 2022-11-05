"Yellowstone" Star Wes Bentley Says He Kicked A Bear In The Face While Camping And Broke His Foot In The Process

As a exotic animal owner myself. This story is bs. If in Yellowstone he more likely encountered a grizzly. If you have never been up close and personal with a fully grown grizzly and I am not talking a zoo. They are about the size of a mini Cooper. I highly doubt you would kick one and live to tell about it. One swipe just of a black bear would do you serious damage. Yet you just ha e a broken leg.🤣🤣🤣🤣 Nice try. You won't fool us animal folk.
yeah. cubs might cry if they get kicked.. try kicking an adult bear in the face and see where ya foot ends up at.. 😉👍
that is NOT heroic. A hero would have expressed love and understanding to the bear, and as one of God's creatures it would recognize you as one of its own. this happens all the time. it's the heathens that need to cower from a bear and pretend he assaulted it. no, he would be dead. chances are, he broke his foot while running from the bear. probably tripped over his passifier.
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Warns Fans That Season 5 Is Going to Be ‘Bloody’
Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Says Robert Downey Jr. Saved Him From Drug Addiction: “I Was At Death’s Door”
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’
Yellowstone Season 5: Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton) On Wearing Prosthetic Pregnant Belly While Filming – “I Have A Lot Of Respect For My Mother”
Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich
"Will and Grace" Star Dies
‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
'He Broke a TV In Half': Pete Davidson Has Explosive MELTDOWN On Set, Forced To Take Time Off From Filming Show After Tantrum
The Family From 'Alaskan Bush People' Moved -- Here's Where They're Currently Living
Is Gabe Brown on Alaskan Bush People still married to Raquell?
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Family Man! Ben Affleck Spends Time With Daughter Seraphina As Wife Jennifer Lopez Stays Focused On Career
‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes’ Wife Stuns in Gorgeous New Mountainside Pics
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
BuzzFeed
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 47