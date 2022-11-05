ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

19 Disastrous Dating App Conversations And Bios That Prove Online Dating Is Basically A Form Of Torture

By Hannah Dobrogosz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViAaT_0j02x0do00

1. This truth-or-dare disaster:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrgGa_0j02x0do00
u/motherfucking_hemp / Via reddit.com

2. This horrible Halloween pickup line:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjLfy_0j02x0do00
u/dramalover5ever / Via reddit.com

3. This truly terrifying bio:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CTSd_0j02x0do00
u/morosebae / Via reddit.com

4. This turn of events:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nmq8_0j02x0do00
u/paolosorianodisanto / Via reddit.com

5. This guy who spoke some unfortunate truth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30g7XE_0j02x0do00
u/AngusBeefOnly / Via reddit.com

6. This weird request:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wz3Yi_0j02x0do00
u/EffectiveUnusual141 / Via reddit.com

7. This bio that might as well be a creepy job posting for a maid:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hIou_0j02x0do00
u/DatingAppsMod / Via reddit.com

8. This unsettling tone shift:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qg3p1_0j02x0do00
u/LexiWhereThisGoes / Via reddit.com

9. This persistent question asker:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLMYt_0j02x0do00
u/titch2021 / Via reddit.com

10. This confusing message:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFznL_0j02x0do00
u/DatingAppsMod / Via reddit.com

11. This very specific bio:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PI6cw_0j02x0do00
u/CringeisL1f3 / Via reddit.com

12. This overshare:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acopY_0j02x0do00
u/DatingAppsMod / Via reddit.com

13. This bitter bio:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvkm5_0j02x0do00
u/Wonderful-Cress-73 / Via reddit.com

14. This worshipper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HS7EG_0j02x0do00
u/DatingAppsMod / Via reddit.com

15. This #Damaged bio:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5ZV0_0j02x0do00
u/SCV_local / Via reddit.com

16. This creep who wasted no time:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcU5F_0j02x0do00
u/h_st_lion / Via reddit.com

17. This taco enthusiast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESTHF_0j02x0do00
u/gooslingg / Via reddit.com

18. This lengthy list of a bio:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrSq2_0j02x0do00
u/hmad41 / Via reddit.com

19. Finally, this conversationalist:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0UaZ_0j02x0do00
u/probablyNotARSNBot / Via reddit.com

Check out r/Tinder , r/Bumble , and r/DatingApps for more disappointment!

