beckershospitalreview.com
Virginia Hospital Association launches campaign to address staffing shortages
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has launched an online website that aims to attract healthcare talent to the state of Virginia. The website, On Board Virginia, features an interactive job board, information about Virginia hospitals, and educational healthcare programs and incentives for individuals training to become healthcare professionals, according to an Oct. 31 press release from the association.
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas groups hope legislators can help slow rising health costs
Several nonprofit groups representing Texas healthcare employers have formed a coalition — Texas Employers for Affordable Healthcare — in hopes they can help slow rising healthcare costs, The Dallas Morning News reported Nov. 8. The coalition's founding stakeholders include Dallas-Fort Worth Business Group on Health, Houston Business Coalition...
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts nursing home fined $175K, owner agrees to step down
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey reached a settlement agreement with a Rowley-based nursing home over failure to implement appropriate infection control procedures at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sea View Retreat was fined $175,000 and the owner, Stephen Comley II, agreed to no longer own, operate or manage a...
beckershospitalreview.com
IHS should pay Arizona tribal hospital $17.4M, HHS says
HHS says the Indian Health Service, the federal group responsible for Native American healthcare services, should pay an Arizona hospital $17.4 million the IHS is currently withholding because of "duplicative" services funding, according to a Nov. 7 Law360 report. HHS concluded there was no evidence to deny such funds to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Connecticut woman who created fake electronic COVID-19 vaccine records sentenced
Zaya Powell has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service because of her role in creating fraudulent COVID-19 records for 14 people. Ms. Powell worked as a data entry specialist at Derby, Conn.-based Griffin Health. In...
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts system withdraws bivalent booster requirement
Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems has withdrawn its COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster mandate for employees, according to a statement shared with Becker's. The decision comes after the health system put the requirement in place Oct. 24. In its statement, Berkshire points to recent data showing the bivalent booster to be...
beckershospitalreview.com
Orlando Health gets approval to launch hospital-at-home program
Orlando Health received approval from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to provide acute hospital-level care in adult patients' homes. The new program, called Orlando Health Hospital Care at Home, will kick off in February and will care for patients with a variety of illnesses such as cellulitis, COPD, asthma, UTI, heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia and gastroenteritis, according to a Nov. 7 press release Orlando Health shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Bryan Health picks Medline as primary supplier
After working with a different supplier for more than three decades, Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health chose Medline as its main vendor in a deal worth $140 million. As part of the multiyear contract, Medline will exclusively provide medical supplies to Bryan's acute care medical centers across Nebraska and the Kearney Regional Medical Center, which is already served by Medline.
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital that fired CEO files for bankruptcy
The San Benito Health Care District board of directors, which oversees Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, on Nov. 4 granted a resolution to declare a fiscal emergency, according to BenitoLink. The news comes three weeks after Hazel Hawkins fired its CEO after about two years in the job. The...
