FGCU men (0-0) at USC (0-0) When: Monday, 9:30 p.m. What to know – FGCU: This is the first game for the Eagles under new head coach Pat Chambers. Since becoming a full Division I member in 2011, FGCU is 4-7 in season-openers, winning the past two, including a 94-57 win over Florida National at Alico Arena. Last year, the Trojans defeated FGCU 78-61 on Nov. 16 at Alico Arena. Cyrus Largie had a game-high 20 points for the Eagles while Caleb Caleb added 9. FGCU shot just 37% overall from the field, connecting on 8 of 30 3-point attempts (27%). USC: Former Eagles coach Andy Enfield is entering his 10th season with the Trojans, posting a 183-118 record. USC went 26-8 last season, finishing third in the PAC-10 and advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the past six years. The No. 7 seeded Trojans lost 68-66 in the first round to No. 10 Miami. USC returns two of its top three scorers from last season in senior guards and co-captains Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson. The Trojans welcomed in McDonald's All-American Kijani Wright, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward who was ranked No. 38 by ESPN.com. USC was picked to finish fourth in the PAC-12's preseason media poll.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO