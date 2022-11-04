Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
FGCU men's basketball upsets USC on road in Pat Chambers' debut as Eagles coach
LOS ANGELES — It was past meeting present for the Florida Gulf Coast men’s basketball team Monday night at Galen Center. In his first game as Eagles head coach, Pat Chambers found himself matching wits with Andy Enfield, who launched FGCU into the national spotlight one decade ago when he piloted the Dunk City squad to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament — the first No. 15 seed ever to advance that far.
Marconews.com
FGCU men, women will open basketball seasons against a pair of tough opponents
FGCU men (0-0) at USC (0-0) When: Monday, 9:30 p.m. What to know – FGCU: This is the first game for the Eagles under new head coach Pat Chambers. Since becoming a full Division I member in 2011, FGCU is 4-7 in season-openers, winning the past two, including a 94-57 win over Florida National at Alico Arena. Last year, the Trojans defeated FGCU 78-61 on Nov. 16 at Alico Arena. Cyrus Largie had a game-high 20 points for the Eagles while Caleb Caleb added 9. FGCU shot just 37% overall from the field, connecting on 8 of 30 3-point attempts (27%). USC: Former Eagles coach Andy Enfield is entering his 10th season with the Trojans, posting a 183-118 record. USC went 26-8 last season, finishing third in the PAC-10 and advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the past six years. The No. 7 seeded Trojans lost 68-66 in the first round to No. 10 Miami. USC returns two of its top three scorers from last season in senior guards and co-captains Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson. The Trojans welcomed in McDonald's All-American Kijani Wright, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward who was ranked No. 38 by ESPN.com. USC was picked to finish fourth in the PAC-12's preseason media poll.
thecomeback.com
USC routed by FGCU, coach Andy Enfield’s old team
USC got its basketball season going on Monday with a game against Florida Gulf Coast, the program that Andy Enfield led to a stunning Sweet 16 appearance in 2013 before taking the job with the Trojans after the season. This was the third matchup between USC and FGCU since Enfield’s departure. While the first two matchups went the way of the Trojans, the Eagles got some revenge on Monday.
Waiter surprised with $15,000 tip at Southwest Florida restaurant
A generous diner left a $15,000 tip for workers at a Southwest Florida restaurant.
brevardtimes.com
Winning Powerball Numbers 11/7/2022 For Last Night
FORT MYERS, Florida – The winning numbers for the Monday, November 7, 2022, POWERBALL drawing with an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion ($929.1 million cash value) are 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10 with Powerplay 2X. Monday’s estimated jackpot surpassed the world record amount previously set by Powerball in...
Marconews.com
Lee, Collier Schools monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole, no closures at this time
The Lee and Collier County school districts are monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole and no decisions about school closures have been made at this time, district officials said Monday. The Lee County School District has begun preparations at individual schools and coordinating with the Lee County Emergency Operations Center, spokesman Robert...
WINKNEWS.com
Governor Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Tread on Florida Tour at Alico Arena
Governor Ron DeSantis is on the campaign trail and on Sunday night he stopped by Alico Arena in Fort Myers. This event at the Florida Gulf Coast University area is part of his “Don’t Tread on Florida Tour”. Hundreds, possibly even thousands, of people showed up to...
Marconews.com
Sold: Trianon in Old Naples fetches nearly $24.5 million
The upscale Trianon hotel in Old Naples has sold, fetching nearly $24.5 million. Property records show the deal closed Nov. 1. The exact price tag: $24,451,850. The new owner is Ocean Properties, one of the largest hotel owners and operators in Florida. Most of its properties are owned and run by descendants of the brand’s patriarch Tom Walsh.
Moving Mountains and Changing Lives In North Port, Florida
Some people have the heart for giving. It doesn’t matter who has the need, or what is required, they just show up, often helping people they have never met. Such is the case with North Port’s own, Nicole Nappi who heads the non-profit Move Mountains. When Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, Nappi mobilized new and seasoned volunteers alike to provide assistance to people who lost everything. Here is her story of giving back, community-building, and leading with heart.
WINKNEWS.com
Rotonda and Englewood preparing for Nicole while recovering from Ian
So many areas in the Southwest Florida community are still, over a month later, devastated by Hurricane. In places like Englewood and Rotonda, debris and trash continue to lay piled up while tarps cover countless rooves. Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Nicole is moving toward Florida with conditions that could be worrisome.
WINKNEWS.com
Debris clustered on Bonita Springs streets while Nicole approaches
Many Southwest Florida residents are working on picking up trash and debris from our streets as subtropical storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida. Hickory Boulevard on Bonita Beach was one of the hardest hit areas by Ian. And as people try to clean up the massive damage, they must figure out preparations for Nicole.
Florida City Ranked Among The Best Places For A Winter Vacation
Timeout pinpointed the best destinations in the U.S. for a winter vacation.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers city councilman says the city isn’t doing enough storm prep
There is a call for action as Fort Myers faces the possibility of strong wind and rain due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. Is the city ready for what Nicole may bring? It depends on who you ask. At least one member of the city council says the city isn’t doing enough.
disneydining.com
Florida High School Pulls Out of Performance After Disney Demands They Cover Their Mascot
A Florida High School band that was scheduled to perform at Walt Disney World is dealing with a major disappointment today as they received word that they will not be performing after all due to its mascot. The “Venice High School Marching Indians” were asked by Disney to cover the Native American mascot on their uniforms in order to take part in the performance.
WINKNEWS.com
Trianon Old Naples hotel sells for $24M, renamed The Capri Inn
The Capri Inn is the new name for Trianon Old Naples, an upscale boutique hotel that sold for more than $24 million this month. . The Capri Inn, 955 Seventh Ave. S., Naples, is undergoing renovations to its 58 rooms as it joins the Opal Collection, an assortment of 26 luxury accommodations in unique destinations in the eastern United States. The Edgewater Beach Hotel in North Naples is in the Opal Collection, as are 20 properties in Florida and a half dozen others in New England and New York.
businessobserverfl.com
Naples restaurants rebuild in six weeks, following six-month remodel
After roughly $1.6 million in rebuilding and remodeling costs, Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill, both in Naples, are almost ready to reopen following flooding destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. The pair of restaurants are scheduled to reopen Monday, Nov. 21. Both had to be rebuilt due to about...
wild941.com
Woman Caught Bacterial Infection From Florida Beach
Jessica Kirshenbaum of Naples, Florida tells us that she received a bacterial infection from the Tigertail Beach on Marco Island last week. It happened after her and her friend decided to test the waters and finally go shelling again after Hurricane Ian. Kirshenbaum tells us that she usually shell’s four times a week. She decided to go after Hurricane Ian because storms bring in great shells. Kirshenbaum and her friend went shelling twice last week and after the first trip they both had a minor rash. After they went back the second time Kirshenbaum noticed a rash spreading up her leg and a burning sensation. She went to the hospital immediately and they told her it was not flesh eating bacteria but a bacterial infection. Kirshenbaum tells us that the rash was caused by the dangerous waters after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County residents preparing to weather another storm
Many people are now preparing for another storm while still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Even though Subtropical Storm Nicole isn’t expected to be as intense, it doesn’t mean there won’t be damage. Christina Kraus lives on Coconut Circle South in East Naples. She and many of her...
Insurance deductible fund may not be enough to meet southwest Florida demand
Lee County has started accepting applications for a state-funded insurance deductible program. However, it may not be enough to meet demand across southwest Florida
Marconews.com
Florida Highway Patrol truck bursts into flames after Alligator Alley collision
A driver heading east on Alligator Alley early Sunday morning hit a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle, which then burst into flames, according to an FHP report. No serious injuries were reported. A 37-year-old Fort Myers man in a Mercedes E350 was driving in the outside lane of eastbound Interstate 75,...
