ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike to miss 'extended period of time'

By Alex Taylor WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jxac8_0j02NWCL00

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will be down one of its best players without even playing a game.

Junior Graham Ike, who was voted the Mountain West preseason player of the year on top of a preseason all-conference selection, will miss “an extended period of time,” coach Jeff Linder said. While he wouldn’t specify what the injury was, the school described it as a lower leg injury in a press release Friday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
190
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy