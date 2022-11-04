MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike to miss 'extended period of time'
LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team will be down one of its best players without even playing a game.
Junior Graham Ike, who was voted the Mountain West preseason player of the year on top of a preseason all-conference selection, will miss “an extended period of time,” coach Jeff Linder said. While he wouldn’t specify what the injury was, the school described it as a lower leg injury in a press release Friday morning.
Comments / 0