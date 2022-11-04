Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon outpacing most of state in returning ballots; 1 day left
With a little more than 24 hours left before ballots are due in Oregon’s election, Central Oregon is outpacing the most of the state in terms of turning in their ballots. Ballots are due by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in a drop box or postmarked anytime Tuesday. As of 11:30...
KTVZ
Dozens attend first day of ‘Human Experience in Oregon Great Basin’ symposium at OSU-Cascades
Saturday was the first day of a weekend symposium focusing on the history of humans in the Great Basin region in Oregon. Which continues Sunday at the OSU-Cascades campus in Bend. There were about a dozen speakers, including tribal knowledge-holders, anthropologists, and archaeologists.
Bend sees median home sale price drop $45,000 in October, to $680K; Redmond’s declines $47,000 to $470K
Central Oregon has seen home prices rising fast in recent years, but the latest monthly report from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group is more evidence the region is not immune to the market forces, from inflation to rising interest rates, that have sent prices falling elsewhere. The post Bend sees median home sale price drop $45,000 in October, to $680K; Redmond’s declines $47,000 to $470K appeared first on KTVZ.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
kbnd.com
Deschutes Co. Sheriff, DA At Odds Over M112
BEND, OR -- Oregon voters will decide Tuesday whether to remove the slavery exception from Oregon’s Constitution. Measure 112 would ban the use of forced labor as punishment for a crime. Deschutes County Sheriff and President of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association (OSSA) Shane Nelson says it puts at...
KTVZ
New salon opens in Bend; seeking workers to keep up with demand
Velvetgoldmine Collective is a new salon business in southwest Bend that opened back in June. It’s a carbon-neutral salon that recycles everything it uses. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Golf Club hosts 6th annual Christmas Craft Bazaar
We’ve just entered November, but for many people, it’s not too early to start gearing up for Christmas. That includes the Bend Golf Club, which hosted its 6th annual Christmas Craft Bazaar on Sunday. The event boasted 35 vendors, mostly members of the club, selling everything from soaps...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Is the new Bend Costco dead?
The Bend City Council discussed the future of a new Bend Costco in Wednesday night’s meeting, and it was revealed that Costco is not afraid to back out of the project if certain requests are not granted. “The information from Costco that if they are not allowed to get...
‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says
Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness. The post ‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says appeared first on KTVZ.
La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute
A report of an active shooter near a La Pine bowling alley brought numerous police from several agencies rushing to the scene Friday evening, but it turned out to be a La Pine man who’d been in a pool-game dispute who went outside, got a gun from his vehicle and fired shots in the air, officials said. The post La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute appeared first on KTVZ.
Woman rescued in Madras after her SUV crashes through Willow Creek Bridge, lands upside-down below
The driver of an SUV that crashed through a bridge’s retaining barrier and landed upside-down in Willow Creek early Friday morning was rescued and taken to St. Charles Madras for evaluation, police said, adding that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The post Woman rescued in Madras after her SUV crashes through Willow Creek Bridge, lands upside-down below appeared first on KTVZ.
gorgenewscenter.com
Fentanyl seizure in The Dalles
On November 2nd, Officers from The City of The Dalles Police Department, in partnership with Wasco County Parole and Probation, served a search warrant in the city following a narcotics investigation. The warrant resulted in one arrest and the seizure of 1109 pills of suspected fentanyl. This substance causes drug poisoning deaths and has no place in our community. The case has been referred to the Wasco County District Attorney for prosecution.
Alcohol involved in early morning crash
Vehicle crashes through bridge barrier and flips over into Willow Creek Friday morning According to Madras Police Department, at approximately 4:26 a.m. on Friday Nov. 4, an SUV crashed through the bridge barriers of the Willow Creek bridge before crashing into the opposite side and landing upside down in the creek bed. One adult female was rescued from the vehicle and taken to St. Charles Madras for treatment. Jefferson County Fire & EMS was also dispatched to handle a brush fire caused by the crash. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver was travelling southbound on Fourth Street and left the roadway, crashing through the retaining wall. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash, according to the Madras Police Department release on the incident, and investigation is ongoing. The stretch of road is also U.S. Highways 26 and 97 at the north end of Madras. The Oregon Department of Transportation is still evaluating the damage to the Willow Creek Bridge. As of Friday at 10 a.m., traffic was restricted to one lane in the area of the accident as crews were on scene. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Comments / 0