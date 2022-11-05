MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - Police responded to an active shooter situation near the Walmart on Brodhead Road in Monaca, Beaver County, 911 dispatchers confirmed Sunday evening. Dispatch also confirmed there were two injuries on the scene, with one victim being life-flighted from the area. KDKA's Shelley Bortz was on the...

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO