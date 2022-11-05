ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Cleveland continues its long road trip this afternoon in LA, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost their first five, but have won two of the last three. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME3:30 PM...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans seeks rare winning record at 10-game mark

New Orleans (5-4) has a chance to be above .500 at the 10-game mark if it prevails Monday against the Indiana Pacers, which on the surface may not seem very notable, but would actually represent the club’s best start in eight years. The Pelicans have not been 6-4 or better through 10 games since Nov. 18, 2014, when a victory at Sacramento gave them that record. More common in recent years has been 1-9 starts (last season, as well as in both 2015-16 and 2016-17, all at least partly related to key injuries).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers

There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
CLEVELAND, OH
Preview: Wizards look to right the ship in Memphis against the Grizzlies

WHERE: FedExForum (Memphis, TN) Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Danny Green (left knee; surgery recovery -- out) Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot; surgery recovery -- out) Ziaire Williams (right knee; patellar tendinitis -- out) TRANSITION DEFENSE. Transition defense has been...
MEMPHIS, TN
Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to the Celtics 109-106, first loss at home

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Boston Celtics 109-106 on Monday at FedExForum. Boston extended the lead to 11 points – their largest lead of the fourth quarter -- with 3:21 remaining in the game after a dunk from Jayson Tatum. The Grizzlies battled back, and Desmond Bane knocked down a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds remaining to cut the lead to just one point (107-106). The Grizzlies had the ball down three points with 2.7 seconds remaining, but Memphis was unable to get off a game-tying shot attempt before time expired.
BOSTON, MA
Chuck Checks In - 11.08.22

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 111, Raptors 97. ( Bulls 6-6, 4-2 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30pts. Raps: VanVleet: 27. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Raps: Barnes: 6. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 6. Raps: Barnes: 5. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls out rebounded the Raptors...
CHICAGO, IL
Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat the Wizards 103-97, continue win streak at home

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Washington Wizards 103-97 on Sunday at FedExForum, moving to 4-0 at home. The Wizards led 89-88 before the Grizzlies ripped off a 9-0 run to take command of the game, 97-89, with 3:44 to play in the fourth quarter. Ja Morant scored eight of his 23 points in the final 6:17 to keep the Grizzlies unbeaten at home. Memphis held Washington to 0-of-9 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.
MEMPHIS, TN
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2022

The middle contest of New Orleans’ three-game Eastern Conference road trip tips off Monday at 6:45 p.m. Central against the Indiana Pacers. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6. All 30 NBA teams are playing Monday, with staggered tip-offs every 15 minutes. Read Sunday’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Josh Hart sinks it from downtown

Charlotte’s 2nd-Half Defense Wavers In Loss To Washington

Points Hard to Come by Again for Hornets, Losing Streak Reaches Five Games. The Charlotte Hornets scratched and clawed for every single point they could muster on Monday night, but in the end, their defense couldn’t keep up with another cold shooting performance, resulting in a 108-100 home loss to the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs. Raptors (11.07.22)

The Chicago Bulls (5-6) return home to close the book on a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors (6-4) this evening. Last night in Canada, the Raptors went on a 13-5 run over the final 3:58 of the game to come away with a hard-fought, 113-104 victory. The contest was tightly...
CHICAGO, IL
Panzura postgame wrap: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122

Pacers (5-5), Pelicans (5-5) Behind a barrage of three-point hoops and big games from a trio of starters, Indiana handed New Orleans a Monday road defeat, methodically creating a double-digit lead in the second half. The Pacers drained 22 three-pointers in 48 attempts and rode a monster night from center Myles Turner (37 points), along with 20-plus points apiece from Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. New Orleans also shot above 40 percent from the three-point arc, but could not keep pace in that category with Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kevin Durant, Paul George named NBA Players of the Week

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and LA Clippers forward Paul George have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 3. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets. The former Kia NBA MVP led Brooklyn to a 3-1 week with averages...
BROOKLYN, NY

