NBA
Preview: Wizards take on Hornets in second leg of road back-to-back
The Wizards (4-6) head to Charlotte for their second game in as many days to take on the Hornets (3-7) on Monday, looking to bounce back from a close loss in Memphis on Sunday night. Here's what you need to know. WHERE: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET.
NBA
Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Cleveland continues its long road trip this afternoon in LA, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost their first five, but have won two of the last three. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME3:30 PM...
NBA
"These Guys Want To Win" | Jazz Return Home For Rematch With The Lakers
Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health. Hollywood comes to the snowcapped mountains of Salt Lake City. In a rematch from three nights ago, Utah hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night at Vivint Arena. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. MST. The Jazz return...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans seeks rare winning record at 10-game mark
New Orleans (5-4) has a chance to be above .500 at the 10-game mark if it prevails Monday against the Indiana Pacers, which on the surface may not seem very notable, but would actually represent the club’s best start in eight years. The Pelicans have not been 6-4 or better through 10 games since Nov. 18, 2014, when a victory at Sacramento gave them that record. More common in recent years has been 1-9 starts (last season, as well as in both 2015-16 and 2016-17, all at least partly related to key injuries).
NBA
"Finding Ways To Win" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over LA
Eleven games into the season, one thing has become very apparent — the Jazz aren't afraid of any situation. Utah entered the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers down by one, not a good sign for a team yet to pick up a victory when trailing entering the final 12 minutes.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers
There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to right the ship in Memphis against the Grizzlies
WHERE: FedExForum (Memphis, TN) Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Danny Green (left knee; surgery recovery -- out) Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot; surgery recovery -- out) Ziaire Williams (right knee; patellar tendinitis -- out) TRANSITION DEFENSE. Transition defense has been...
NBA
Suns' Cameron Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus in right knee
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will undergo surgery to repair his torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said Sunday. Johnson suffered the knee injury in Friday’s game against the Blazers, in which the Suns lost 108-106. Per the team, there is no timetable for his return. Johnson...
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to the Celtics 109-106, first loss at home
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Boston Celtics 109-106 on Monday at FedExForum. Boston extended the lead to 11 points – their largest lead of the fourth quarter -- with 3:21 remaining in the game after a dunk from Jayson Tatum. The Grizzlies battled back, and Desmond Bane knocked down a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds remaining to cut the lead to just one point (107-106). The Grizzlies had the ball down three points with 2.7 seconds remaining, but Memphis was unable to get off a game-tying shot attempt before time expired.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.08.22
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 111, Raptors 97. ( Bulls 6-6, 4-2 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30pts. Raps: VanVleet: 27. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Raps: Barnes: 6. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 6. Raps: Barnes: 5. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls out rebounded the Raptors...
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat the Wizards 103-97, continue win streak at home
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Washington Wizards 103-97 on Sunday at FedExForum, moving to 4-0 at home. The Wizards led 89-88 before the Grizzlies ripped off a 9-0 run to take command of the game, 97-89, with 3:44 to play in the fourth quarter. Ja Morant scored eight of his 23 points in the final 6:17 to keep the Grizzlies unbeaten at home. Memphis held Washington to 0-of-9 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2022
The middle contest of New Orleans’ three-game Eastern Conference road trip tips off Monday at 6:45 p.m. Central against the Indiana Pacers. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6. All 30 NBA teams are playing Monday, with staggered tip-offs every 15 minutes. Read Sunday’s...
NBA
"We're Here To Get Wins" | Simply Put, Maybe It's Time To Start Paying Attention To Utah
If some NBA fans have been living under a rock through the first few weeks of the season, they might want to check out what's happening in the snowcapped mountains of Salt Lake City. Entering the year, many analysts had pegged the Jazz as a team to watch — and...
NBA
Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic Have Been Great Driving to the Basket
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic, as you probably assumed just watching them play, have the tallest team in the league. Injuries to a few of their guards have forced them to play even bigger lineups. But even so, they present enormous challenges no matter who they have on the floor because of how much length and versatility they have across their roster.
NBA
Josh Hart sinks it from downtown
NBA
Charlotte’s 2nd-Half Defense Wavers In Loss To Washington
Points Hard to Come by Again for Hornets, Losing Streak Reaches Five Games. The Charlotte Hornets scratched and clawed for every single point they could muster on Monday night, but in the end, their defense couldn’t keep up with another cold shooting performance, resulting in a 108-100 home loss to the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs. Raptors (11.07.22)
The Chicago Bulls (5-6) return home to close the book on a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors (6-4) this evening. Last night in Canada, the Raptors went on a 13-5 run over the final 3:58 of the game to come away with a hard-fought, 113-104 victory. The contest was tightly...
NBA
Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. Almost Played in College Together
ORLANDO - Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. will face off for the first time in the NBA’s regular season when the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets play on Monday night at Amway Center. You probably already knew that, though. You probably also already knew that Banchero, the No....
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122
Pacers (5-5), Pelicans (5-5) Behind a barrage of three-point hoops and big games from a trio of starters, Indiana handed New Orleans a Monday road defeat, methodically creating a double-digit lead in the second half. The Pacers drained 22 three-pointers in 48 attempts and rode a monster night from center Myles Turner (37 points), along with 20-plus points apiece from Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. New Orleans also shot above 40 percent from the three-point arc, but could not keep pace in that category with Indiana.
NBA
Kevin Durant, Paul George named NBA Players of the Week
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and LA Clippers forward Paul George have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 3. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets. The former Kia NBA MVP led Brooklyn to a 3-1 week with averages...
