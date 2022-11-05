How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Game Time, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

Read full article on original website
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenMarietta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
fromtherumbleseat.com
Georgia Tech Basketball: Season Predictions
Predicting a “most-likely” outcome for this season is incredibly tough because there are so many question marks around this Georgia Tech roster. The Jackets lost significant contributors from last season, but may have the deepest roster in Josh Pastner’s time at Tech. A team which is used to going just 7, maybe 8 players deep now has double digit players who could potentially contribute significant minutes this year. What that means is that there are lots of opportunities for players to step up. While I do expect to see multiple players step up, I struggle to see the Jackets finishing near the top of the conference primarily because of that lack of star power. Additionally, this Georgia Tech team is expected to be one of the best shooting teams Pastner has had but may struggle defensively. This style of play could lead to more streaky performances from game to game and this team might lose a couple games they should win due to a cold shooting night. The Jackets were picked by the ACC media to finish last in the ACC, but I do not see them finishing that low. I expect this team to finish somewhere in the middle of the conference with a record somewhere around .500.
fromtherumbleseat.com
Georgia Tech Basketball: Clayton State Preview
Georgia Tech (0-0) vs DII Clayton State (0-0) 2021 records: Georgia Tech 12-20 ; Clayton State 8-20 The Clayton State Lakers are members of the Division II Peach Belt Conference. Last season, The Lakers and Yellow Jackets already faced off, with the Jackets coming away with a 103-53 victory. The Lakers finished the season 8-20.
fromtherumbleseat.com
Scions E141: MBB Preview Hour
From the Rumble Seat brings you a new way to experience Georgia Tech sports — through your earholes. Join Jake, Jack, and Akshay as they talk Georgia Tech sports news, break down games, and banter away during your commute to work or your workout. On this week’s episode:
cohaitungchi.com
14 Top-Rated Weekend Getaways from Atlanta, GA
We may earn a commission from affiliate links () Whether it’s fresh mountain air you crave or a cool sea breeze, there are a myriad of places to choose from when looking for a weekend getaway from Atlanta. Within just an hour or two drive, you’ll find yourself getting a taste for everything from dramatic mountain scenery and beautiful stretches of coastline to charming old towns offering a taste of authentic Southern hospitality.
WSLS
Big change coming! Record warmth Monday, followed by more typical November weather
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday! In the wake of weekend showers, some areas are dealing with dense fog this morning. This is expected to burn off by 9 a.m. We’ll be mostly cloudy at daybreak, but look for clouds to decrease through midday and afternoon. The sunshine will...
WDBJ7.com
Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses
CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
