Police arrest 17-year-old Fall River resident for allegedly hitting and seriously injuring police officer

Read full article on original website
Cheryl Carney
3d ago
Prayers for the officer this is unacceptable behavior charge him as a adult the police get up everyday to keep our streets safe leaving their families to protect our families. Violence is out of control I praise everyone of them and thank them for their service.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Related
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Arrest Suspect After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop Following Response to Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain
At about 8:21 PM on Monday November 7, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Donnie Daniels, 32, of Roxbury, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 185 Dudley Street in Roxbury. The vehicle was stopped after it was observed fleeing the area of a call for shots fired near the Bromley-Heath Housing Development. During the course of their investigation, officers removed the operator, later identified as the suspect, and recovered a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun from inside the vehicle.
ABC6.com
Boy arrested in connection to New Bedford shooting
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A girl was seriously injured after being shot in New Bedford over the weekend, according to authorities. The shooting happened at about 11 :30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Bullard and North Front streets. When police arrived at the scene, they said they...
fallriverreporter.com
54-year-old Middleboro woman killed in crash; driver charged after fleeing from State Police
A 34-year-old Medford man is being criminally charged tonight in connection with Monday afternoon’s fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez is being charged with Manslaughter,...
ABC6.com
Man target of drug investigation causes deadly crash in Taunton, state police say
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man that was a subject into a Massachusetts State Police drugs investigation has been arrested after a deadly crash in Taunton Monday. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, has been charged with manslaughter, reckless motor vehicle homicide and negligent motor vehicle homicide. State police said...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man with revoked license arrested in car crash, police say
(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said two women taken to the hospital and a New Bedford man was arrested in a two-car crash in New Bedford on Monday afternoon. Police said troopers responded around 3:40 p.m. on Monday to a crash on the ramp from Route 195 East to Route 140 East in New Bedford.
fallriverreporter.com
Woman killed in Taunton crash after suspect flees from Massachusetts State Police
A woman has died after a suspect ran from police and crashed into her vehicle Monday afternoon. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 2:00 p.m., members of a State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop a motor vehicle in Middleborough being operated by a target of an ongoing investigation. The male suspect, who was driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander sport utility vehicle, fled the attempted stop and drove away at a high rate of speed.
WCVB
DA identifies woman killed in Taunton crash with suspect who was fleeing police
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are identifying the Massachusetts woman who was killed in a crash that involved a suspect who was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough, died as a result of the crash on Kingman Street in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police arrest two wanted fugitives after fleeing from crash in stolen vehicle on Route 95
Two wanted fugitives have been apprehended by police after a crash in a reported stolen vehicle on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Troopers out of the Hope Valley Barracks responded to a one-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 South, just north of the Connecticut State line in the Town of Hopkinton. Troopers learned that the vehicle involved in the crash was recently reported stolen out of New Hampshire.
Driver in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
A Medford man accused of causing a deadly crash in Taunton faced a judge Tuesday morning.
ABC6.com
Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County DA releases name of victim in early morning homicide
Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, Taunton Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively investigating a homicide, which occurred early Sunday morning in Taunton. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on Sunday just after 1:30 a.m., Taunton Police received a...
ABC6.com
Firefighters rescue elderly woman, dog from New Bedford fire
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters rescued an elderly woman and her dog from a fire at a multi-family home in New Bedford Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. at the three-family home on Union Street. Chief James Fortin said flames were seen coming from...
WCVB
Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
Police arrest suspect in connection with Sunday shooting in Melrose
Police have arrested the man they suspect of shooting two men in Melrose on Sunday. According to Melrose Police, Christopher Corcoran, 44, was arrested Monday after the Melrose native allegedly shot two men in the area of Waverly Place following a verbal altercation Sunday night. Police responded to the scene...
Taunton police investigating homicide
A homicide investigation is underway in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
whdh.com
Acton Police: Vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run that injured 13-year-old located
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton announced they have located the vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old critically injured on Wednesday. In an update Friday night, Police Chief Richard Burrows said officers were able to locate the vehicle and “are working to seize (it).”...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police officer seriously injured after being hit by ATV vehicle that fled the scene
Police are looking for an ATV vehicle after a rider hit a police officer Friday evening. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Friday at approximately 7:54 p.m., a Fall River Police Officer was struck by a vehicle, while conducting a traffic stop in the area of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The vehicle which struck the officer, fled the scene immediately after.
whdh.com
Community members remember victim of deadly Mattapan shooting, decry spike in violence
BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends of Edwin Pizarro, of Mattapan, who police identified as the victim of a deadly double shooting in the neighborhood Sunday night mourned him on Monday as community leaders spoke out against a recent uptick in gun violence in the city. “Just terrible, terrible day,” a friend...
capecod.com
Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery
WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
Comments / 4