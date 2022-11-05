Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman & Omos Pleased WWE Officials With Their Crown Jewel Match
WWE superstars headed to Saudi Arabia once again for a Crown Jewel premium live event, a part of the 10-year partnership between The Kingdom and WWE to boost tourism and entertainment in the country. WWE officials were quite pleased with the performances of two of its rising talents at this event.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Targeted By 38 Year Old WWE Superstar
He could work. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for over two years now, with one of the longest World Title reigns in company history. Reigns has run through just about everyone that has come in his path, which has not left him with many opponents left to come after him. WWE is going to need to look in a different direction to find a challenger and now someone is calling out Reigns.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For November 11, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for November 7, 2022!. We hear from The Bloodline to open up the show. The Usos address The New Day, suggesting that, after Crown Jewel, they’ll be the longest reigning Tag Team of all time. The New Day come out and it’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who announce The Usos will put their record up for grabs against them this Friday on SmackDown.
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
wrestlingrumors.net
Wrestling Fans Erupt Over Controversial Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Ending
I don’t think that was the plan. There are a lot of things that need to come together to make a wrestling match work but sometimes all of the planning in the world might not be enough. One little thing going wrong can cause some a major issue and that seems to have taken place again in a crucial spot of one of the bigger WWE matches to take place in recent memory.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley
At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News – Bully Ray, Samoa Joe, Zicky Dice, Kevin Nash, Sting, More
Impact Wrestling posted the following Digital Exclusive featuring Bully Ray & Zicky Dice:. Impact Wrestling posted a video of PJ Black’s recent promo. You can check that out below:. Impact Wrestling posted the following video today, looking at Samoa Joe’s TNA Wrestling debut:. “The Samoan Submission Machine arrives...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series Gets First WarGames Match
The first WarGames match was announced for Survivor Series 2022 on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. It was announced that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. While Damage CTRL has one spot left to fill on their team, the trio of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss still have two more partners to find.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – JBL/Baron Corbin, The Bloodline/The New Day, More
As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander in a singles match. You can check out some highlights from that bout below:. Also on RAW, Matt Riddle came out to assist The New Day in their ongoing battle with The Bloodline. Prior to The...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sammy Guevara Knew Eight Years Ago He’d Beat Bryan Danielson
Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson will square off once again on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This time, the Spanish God and the American Dragon will face one another in a two-out-of-three falls match. Guevara shared a message on Twitter that he’s been looking to beat Bryan since...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News: NWA Altering Title Belt?, Sheamus’ Return To TV
A new report from Fightful Select indicates that a change may be coming to the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. It’s rumored that the title may have been sized to fit Tyrus, who is challenging for the title at Hard Times 3. He will be facing current champ Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a three-way match for the strap. NWA Hard Times 3 will take place on November 12th.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Getting Him Into Pro Wrestling
Bobby Lashley and Kurt Angle have shared the ring on a number of occasions over the years in both WWE and TNA. Recently, both men have praised each other for different reasons. During a recent episode of "SHAK Wrestling", Shakiel Mahjouri informed "The All Mighty" of some praise that Angle gave Lashley.
