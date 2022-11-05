Read full article on original website
Why Is Steve Letarte Missing From the NASCAR Championship 4 on NBC?
An appendectomy is keeping NBC's Steve Letarte off the air for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4. The post Why Is Steve Letarte Missing From the NASCAR Championship 4 on NBC? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Joey Logano is champ, Jimmie Johnson is back, Chase Elliott is mum; Phoenix rewind
In the end — as in the very end — there was little drama. It was Joey Logano, largely unbothere, cruising to the checkers with Ryan Blaney a couple of car-lengths back. That’s practically a rout compared to some of this year’s finishes. Joey led 60% of the 312 laps at Phoenix Raceway, including the last...
Autoweek.com
Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49
Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
NBC Sports
For Kyle Busch, an emotionally wrenching ending with Gibbs: ‘The hardest of it all’
AVONDALE, Arizona – On the toughest day of his most difficult NASCAR season, Kyle Busch endured several emotionally wrenching farewells Sunday to Joe Gibbs Racing, including one that was cruelly unexpected. Among the most difficult of goodbyes came as Busch approached the yellow No. 18 Toyota he would drive...
NASCAR World Reacts To Joey Logano's Win Sunday
What a year for Joey Logano. The veteran NASCAR driver took home the win on Sunday, taking home the Cup Series championship with it. "22 in '22! JOEY LOGANO IS A TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION," FOX: NASCAR tweeted on Sunday. NASCAR fans are praising Logano for his deserved win...
MotorAuthority
Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to earn 2nd NASCAR championship
AVONDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday's winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway. It was the fourth win of the season for Logano, who opened the year with a...
What NASCAR's Championship 4 drivers said they would change about the playoffs
PHOENIX — After 35 races, the NASCAR Cup Series season builds toward No. 36, the season finale at Phoenix Raceway where, after the 10-race playoffs, the latest champion is crowned. But a couple of the 2022 Championship 4 drivers would like to see championship weekend bounce to different tracks...
Coy Gibbs has passed; NASCAR team issues statement
Former NASCAR driver and current team co-owner Coy Gibbs passed in his sleep last night. He was 49 years old. Just hours before, his son, Ty Gibbs drove to victory at Phoenix Raceway. He also claimed the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. Coy was a former NASCAR driver with his...
Joey Logano captures second NASCAR Cup title with season-finale victory at Phoenix
Joey Logano started on the pole and finished in Victory Lane, wrapping up his second NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday by holding off the rest of the field.
A champion again! Joey Logano outlasts Ross Chastain to win NASCAR Cup Series title
The driver of the No. 22 car sat on the pole, dominated Stage 1 and never trailed any Championship 4 driver at Phoenix Raceway on his way to a second NASCAR Cup Series championship.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
CBS Sports
NASCAR Cup Series 2022 final standings: Joey Logano's championship season and more by the numbers
With the introduction of the Next Gen car, the 2022 season signaled the very first of a new era of NASCAR racing. And if the season that was serves as any indication, that new era is going to be a very bright one for stock car racing. A total of...
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
Clint Bowyer Called Michael Waltrip the "Worst Driver in NASCAR" After Tense Moment at Bristol
It's interesting how NASCAR rivalries and feuds work. Some last entire careers, or carry on even beyond retirement. Others may burn intensely for a couple of seasons, and then fizzle out into pleasantries or even transform into lasting friendships. Take Clint Bowyer and Michael Waltrip, for example. Between 2012 and 2015, Bowyer drove the No. 15 Toyota for Michael Waltrip Racing, and beyond their brief professional relationship, the two remain good friends to this day. But, it wasn't always that way.
