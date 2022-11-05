ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Autoweek.com

Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Champ Ty Gibbs, Dies at 49

Joe Gibbs Racing made this announcement on Sunday morning at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona: “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that (team co-owner) Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep Saturday night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Joey Logano's Win Sunday

What a year for Joey Logano. The veteran NASCAR driver took home the win on Sunday, taking home the Cup Series championship with it. "22 in '22! JOEY LOGANO IS A TWO-TIME NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPION," FOX: NASCAR tweeted on Sunday. NASCAR fans are praising Logano for his deserved win...
PHOENIX, AZ
MotorAuthority

Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
Racing News

Coy Gibbs has passed; NASCAR team issues statement

Former NASCAR driver and current team co-owner Coy Gibbs passed in his sleep last night. He was 49 years old. Just hours before, his son, Ty Gibbs drove to victory at Phoenix Raceway. He also claimed the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. Coy was a former NASCAR driver with his...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASHVILLE, TN
FanBuzz

Clint Bowyer Called Michael Waltrip the "Worst Driver in NASCAR" After Tense Moment at Bristol

It's interesting how NASCAR rivalries and feuds work. Some last entire careers, or carry on even beyond retirement. Others may burn intensely for a couple of seasons, and then fizzle out into pleasantries or even transform into lasting friendships. Take Clint Bowyer and Michael Waltrip, for example. Between 2012 and 2015, Bowyer drove the No. 15 Toyota for Michael Waltrip Racing, and beyond their brief professional relationship, the two remain good friends to this day. But, it wasn't always that way.

