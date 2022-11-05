Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
These are the best cases for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are Apple's latest entrants in the race for the best smartphone of 2022, bringing with them great build quality and high-tier performance. But despite its resilient build, which uses stainless steel for the frame, you likely want to protect your device with a case to maintain its pristine state.
pocketnow.com
Save 15 percent on your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung’s latest foldable phones are some of the coolest and most convenient devices on the market. They have evolved gracefully to become a great option for those interested in a smaller design that’s easier to carry around.
pocketnow.com
Pick up a pair of Apple’s latest AirPods Pro for less
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro are once again on sale. The new iteration of Apple’s popular AirPods Pro look just like their predecessors. They don’t come with any new features or do anything the originals didn’t, but they will deliver longer battery life and sound better. That’s all there is to it. So yeah, paying $249 for a new pair may not seem like the best thing to do when you can still score the first iteration for $199 after receiving a $50 discount. However, you can pick up a pair and score some nice savings.
pocketnow.com
How MediaTek Dimensity 9200 compares to the competition
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. The newly introduced Dimensity 9200 chipset brings MediaTek back to the top-flight chipset competition. With features such as Wi-Fi 7, hardware-based ray tracing, and Arm Cortex-X3 CPU, the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 packs a lot of high-end specs and goes against the likes of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and more. In this article, let's take a look at what the Dimensity 9200 offers over the previous generation Dimensity 9000 Plus and how it compares to its Qualcomm counterpart.
pocketnow.com
Mediatek Dimensity 9200 Launches With Wi-Fi 7, Ray Tracing, Better Power Efficiency, More
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. MediaTek has announced its latest Dimensity 9200 chipset. With features such as mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G, Wi-Fi 7, hardware-based ray tracing, the first Arm Cortex-X3 CPU, and significantly improved power-saving technologies, the Dimensity 9200 is ready to challenge Qualcomm's flagship offerings, such as the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and even the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It packs a lot of features up its sleeves that make it a worthy flagship chipset. Here's everything you need to know about the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.
pocketnow.com
HONOR flagship smartphone launches on November 23
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. HONOR has announced the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone. The company has announced that it will unveil its next-generation flagship, presumably called Magic 5, at an event in China on November 23 at 2:30 PM UTC+8 (1:30 AM ET). At the moment, no other details, such as the smartphone's images, price, or specifications, have been revealed.
Comments / 0