“The Lord is good to those whose hope is in Him.”
The Scripture for today is found in Lamentations 3:25: "The Lord is good to those whose hope is in Him, to the one who seeks Him." Again, we have a promise from God: He desires and wants to have a close, loving association with us, His creation, His children. We have assurance that He will reward us with love and bountiful blessings if we comply. My prayer is, "Help me to be more like You, Lord, and less like me!"
What kind of disciples are we each day?
And Jesus came and spoke to them, saying, "All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age."
God Promises the Reward for Obedience
The Scriptural passage for today is found in Hosea 2:19: "I will betroth you to me forever; I will betroth you in righteousness and justice, in love and compassion." God is promising the reward for obedience and faithfulness to those who follow Him and are faithful in keeping His commandments. The analogy of a groom speaking to his bride with a promise is very clear. The Word of God for the people of God; thanks be to God. We must "trust and obey, for there's no other way to be happy in Jesus, but to trust and obey."
Abandoned by his mother, hit by a car, a young bear finds home at Jackson Zoo
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bear that was abandoned by his mother and hit by a vehicle this summer has found a permanent home at the Jackson Zoological Park. Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved accepting the donation of the bear to the zoo, where he was taken for medical care after he was hit.
Guest wins new car at Mistletoe Marketplace
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers say the 42nd Annual Mistletoe Marketplace was a huge success. But for one person, this year turned out to be extra special. One lucky winner got the chance to win a brand-new car. Excitement filled the Mississippi Trade Mart as everyone got in line to buy a raffle ticket. The […]
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before she competes for the national crown in Connecticut, Miss Mississippi was sent off in style. Friends and family gathered for a send-off party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg for Emmie Perkins, the reigning Miss Mississippi. “Mississippi is so...
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project.
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who has recently been reported missing. UPDATE: LPD Chief Tommy Cox has confirmed that 11-year-old Thomas Husband III has been located safe and sound. “Thanks to all who helped in getting the word out,” Cox said.
Hallelujah! The Meistersingers Perform Handel’s Messiah
Hallelujah! The Meistersingers Perform Handel's Messiah. The Meistersingers of Mississippi will usher in the season with a performance of Handel's Messiah.
Sophomore Spanish Club, District Drugs & Mercantile and The Mighty Crab
Sophomore Spanish Club, a ‘90s-themed Latin restaurant inside The District at Eastover, will hold its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 26. The new restaurant occupies the former Cantina Laredo, which closed in February. MH Ventures of Jackson, which also operates Fine & Dandy in The District, manages Sophomore Spanish Club, and Jesse Houston, executive chef at Fine & Dandy, will serve as culinary director.
For second year in a row, Madison woman’s soap company is one of Oprah’s favorite things
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second time in a row, a Madison woman’s soap company has landed a coveted spot on Oprah’s annual list of favorite things. The company, Musee Bath, makes handcrafted soaps, bath bombs and candles, with their products being made primarily by women in recovery, those with disabilities, with special needs and those living in chronic poverty.
Dog found carrying human arm, dismembered body located after
A stray dog was found in Jackson on Saturday carrying a human arm, reports Darkhorse Press. According to the report, an officer responded to Middle Road on Saturday and took a report stating a dog was seen carrying what was believed to be a human arm. The report then stated...
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
Kinglsey College Meet and Greet
Kingsley College, a Cosmetology School, will be opening this year in Magee. The college will offer top notch education, training, and...
Dog in Mississippi reportedly found carrying human arm, rest of body except head found
JACKSON, Miss. — A dog in Jackson, Mississippi, was reportedly found walking around with a severed human arm which led investigators to find additional human remains minus a head. According to WLBT, on Saturday the Jackson Police Department was called out to an area in South Jackson after a...
After 2 years, Hoy Road in Madison is back open
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - After more than two years of work, Hoy Road is back open. The construction began on October 15, 2020, and was expected to take 18 months to complete. The Madison road is now back open to two-way traffic in both directions from Old Canton to Rice Road.
Mayor Flaggs to recommend resolution in support of new JSU stadium
On Monday, Nov. 7, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. plans to recommend that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopt a “Resolution in Support of a New Stadium for Jackson State University,” the fourth largest university in the State of Mississippi. Mayor Flaggs is calling on all JSU alumni...
Brookhaven educator’s work published in new handbook
The doctoral dissertation of a Mississippi educator has been included in a new research handbook. Dr. LaRenda Janee’ Harrison’s dissertation on teachers of color in rural Mississippi is one of the chapters of “Handbook of Research on Teachers of Color and Indigenous Teachers,” published this year by the American Educational Research Association.
Family distraught after remains found in Smith county believed to be those of missing Fayette man
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson county family is distraught after learning their missing loved one won’t be coming home. It’s a possibility the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found Wednesday, a month after he disappeared. Carter told relatives he was being threatened by people he...
