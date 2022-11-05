Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Man hospitalized after South Bend shooting
A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in South Bend. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the 1200 block of Dunham Street. Police have not said what sparked the shooting. So far, there’s been no word of any suspects or arrests.
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Dunham Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of Dunham Street Sunday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. for the shooting. One victim is being treated for his injuries. No arrests have...
WNDU
Police investigating after shooting at Concord Mall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after one person was shot at the Concord Mall on Monday. According to the Elkhart City Police Department, there was a fight, and shots were fired. There was one male victim but he was not on scene when police arrived. It’s believed to...
WNDU
Police investigating Sunday night shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a shooting in South Bend Sunday night. According to the South Bend Police Department, a man was shot in the 1600 block of Dunham Street shortly before 9:45 p.m. The man then walked into a local hospital for treatment. The man’s...
95.3 MNC
Male shot at Concord Mall during apparent fight
Police were called to Concord Mall on the report of shots fired. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. The report was called in as a fight, in which shots were fired at the Level Up fashion store. Shortly after the shooting, the victim, identified only...
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for family of 14-year-old killed in Elkhart Co. crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a 14-year-old killed in an Elkhart County crash. Joseph Garrison, of South Bend, was one of three killed early Sunday morning on County Road 38, near County Road 17. Garrison’s mother, Maggie Hess, started the...
95.3 MNC
Warsaw Police searching for suspect after stabbing at McDonald’s on Detroit Street
Police in Warsaw are investigating a stabbing at at McDonald’s restaurant. Officers were first called, on Monday, Nov. 7, to the Kosciusko County Justice Building for a reported stabbing, but it was determined that the attack had taken place at the McDonald’s in the 300 block of N. Detroit St. and the victim drove himself to the Justice Building.
95.3 MNC
Three people killed, two others hurt in crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County
Three people were killed in a crash on County Road 38, west of County Road 17 in Elkhart County. The collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, when Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver, 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of Lapaz, went off the north side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and a structure, causing the vehicle to roll, coming to rest right side up in the roadway. All of the the occupants were ejected.
WNDU
Police make arrest in connection to overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have arrested 20-year-old Byron Murray Jr. in connection to an overnight shooting in South Bend. According to police, they responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Woodside Street. Two people were taken to the hospital. Police say they are in stable condition.
WNDU
Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is dead after a crash in South Bend on Sunday. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Thomas Griffin, 79, was driving south on Jacob Street when he collided with another car at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard.
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
95.3 MNC
One person hit by train, transported to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train in Osceola. It happened around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at the crossing on Cottage Grove Avenue and Lincolnway East. There was no immediate word about the person’s condition, or details about how the collision happened....
Fox17
Suspect leads multiple agencies on 44-mile pursuit through Kzoo County, still at large
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are seeking a man who reportedly led authorities on a multi-city pursuit through Kalamazoo County late Monday night. The 22-year-old man is wanted for illegally possessing a gun, assaulting an officer, and for fleeing and eluding authorities, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI Arrest in Mailbox Collisions
(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest for impaired driving was made after three mailboxes were struck outside La Porte over the weekend. According to La Porte County Police, the mailboxes were in the 1000 block of W. Severs Road. After the collisions, the vehicle entered a ditch, but the...
max983.net
South Bend Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession in LaPaz
A South Bend man was arrested in LaPaz Friday, November 4 on suspicion of drug possession. Police say deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, along with the LaPaz Fire Department and Tri-County EMS, were called to the Speedway gas station after receiving notification of a man unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle.
abc57.com
Michigan City man sentenced to over four years in prison for being felon in possession of a firearm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A Michigan City man was sentenced to over four years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Sergio Adams, 33, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison followed by two...
abc57.com
Southbound lane restrictions on North Main Street in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Southbound lane restrictions will be in place on North Main Street in Mishawaka starting Tuesday. Lanes will be restricted between Catalpa Drive and Ardennes Avenue for utility installations. Weather permitting, lanes should be back open by 5 p.m. on Friday.
WISH-TV
Missing man dies in Cass County crash
METEA, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Tippecanoe man died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, the Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cass...
95.3 MNC
Chicago man, 79, killed in crash at Jefferson and Jacob in South Bend
An elderly Chicago man was killed in a crash in South Bend. Police were called just after 12 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, to the intersection of South Jacob Street and East Jefferson Boulevard. The initial investigation found that Thomas J. Griffin, 79, of Chicago, Illinois, was. southbound on Jacob...
abc57.com
Middlebury man dead following single-vehicle crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 4 east of State Road 13 on Saturday at 8:49 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials say that it was raining, and roads were wet at the time of the crash. According to police,...
