The global healthcare payer services market to reach US$ 49.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2027. According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Healthcare Payer Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on healthcare payer services industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global healthcare payer services market reached a value of US$ 27.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 49.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2027.

2 DAYS AGO