BBC
Arnold Clark Cup: Tournament is 'perfect preparation' for World Cup, says England manager Sarina Wiegman
February's defence of the Arnold Clark Cup is the "perfect preparation" for England's World Cup campaign, says Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman. England will play Korea Republic, Italy and Belgium in February in the build-up to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.
UK, EU agree to work to find solutions on N. Ireland protocol
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to work to resolve problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol at a meeting at the COP27 conference in Egypt on Monday, Sunak's office said.
BBC
Kalvin Phillips: Manchester City midfielder 'very hopeful' of place in England's World Cup squad
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips says he is "very hopeful" of being involved in England's World Cup squad after recovering from injury. Phillips, 26, had shoulder surgery in September which put his place in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad in doubt. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Phillips will...
BBC
Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh
Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
BBC
BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview
A BBC Scotland journalist has spoken about how she failed to spot her own sepsis despite interviewing a woman who nearly died from it just weeks before. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went...
BBC
Mark Hudson: Interim Cardiff City manager offered role 'until end of season', says owner Vincent Tan
Cardiff City have offered Mark Hudson the manager's position to the end of the season. Former captain Hudson stepped up as interim boss following the departure of Steve Morison in September. Hudson met club owner Vincent Tan ahead of Tuesday night's 3-2 Championship home defeat to Hull City, where he...
BBC
Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break
The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024. The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024. Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
getnews.info
Healthcare Payer Services Market Share, Latest Trends, Current Industry Status, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027
The global healthcare payer services market to reach US$ 49.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2027. According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Healthcare Payer Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on healthcare payer services industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global healthcare payer services market reached a value of US$ 27.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 49.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2027.
BBC
Monday's gossip: Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo
Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish) Tottenham are weighing up a move for Everton's English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, in the January transfer window. (Sun) Arsenal remain interested in signing...
BBC
Energy crisis: 'My eco-home didn’t keep my family warm'
With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
