Reuters

UK, EU agree to work to find solutions on N. Ireland protocol

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to work to resolve problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol at a meeting at the COP27 conference in Egypt on Monday, Sunak's office said.
BBC

Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh

Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
BBC

BBC presenter got sepsis after doing awareness interview

A BBC Scotland journalist has spoken about how she failed to spot her own sepsis despite interviewing a woman who nearly died from it just weeks before. Presenter Sarah McMullan started feeling "really cold" during a morning shift but waited more than 36 hours to phone NHS 24. She went...
BBC

Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break

The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024. The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024. Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
getnews.info

Healthcare Payer Services Market Share, Latest Trends, Current Industry Status, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027

BBC

Monday's gossip: Hazard, Gordon, Mudryk, Nkunku, Saliba, Gakpo

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in bringing Real Madrid's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, back to the Premier League. (El Nacional - in Spanish) Tottenham are weighing up a move for Everton's English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, in the January transfer window. (Sun) Arsenal remain interested in signing...
BBC

Energy crisis: 'My eco-home didn’t keep my family warm'

With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.

