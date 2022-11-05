Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in North Carolina.
WRAL
The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
avlwatchdog.org
Jubilee! Community Church downtown is up for sale? Why?
Before I get to your very first question, a smart-aleck reply, and the real answer, allow me a moment to thank you good readers for such a warm welcome to Asheville Watchdog and avlwatchdog.org. It’s a big change for yours truly, but I’m feeling right at home over here. So,...
N.C. Forest Service offers discount on tree seedling sales for military members through November
RALEIGH — To show its appreciation for the service and sacrifice made by veterans and current military members, the N.C. Forest Service is offering a 25% discount on tree seedling orders placed by active, honorably discharged or retired military personnel during the month of November. The discount applies to the first $500 of all new orders, up to a $125 discount.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Woman Calls 911 After Being Served “Undercooked Barbecue”
I’m a Shelby girl and one of the things Shelby is known for is its great barbecue. Am I right Cleveland County people? Oh sure, other parts of the state are known for it too, but I was raised on the stuff. One North Carolina woman calls 911 because she says she knows her barbecue and hers was undercooked.
JoCo BBQ finally debuts in Raleigh. Here’s when you can score some burnt ends & ‘cue
Staffing shortages delayed the planned October opening, but barbecue returns to North Hills this week.
Be aware: Bats are back to North Carolina
Halloween was the talk of the town but it is over. This is the time of the year when people are busy celebrating events and preparing for Christmas, New Year, and Thanksgiving.
cbs17
Willie Rowe decided as Wake County’s next sheriff
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is a new sheriff in Wake County and the voters have decided that will be Willie Rowe, the Democratic nominee. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison (R) was also in the running for Wake County’s next sheriff, but fell short by just over 30,000 votes.
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory
RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Fort Dobbs to honor North Carolina's military on Nov. 12-13
Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will honor North Carolina’s military history with a “Military Timeline” on Nov. 12-13. Visitors will learn about the experiences of soldiers and support personnel from the past 450 years. “It’s important for us to remember the men and women who have sacrificed...
WLTX.com
8 people in North Carolina win big in Powerball drawing
RALEIGH, N.C. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball grand prize Saturday night, but eight winners got a smaller jackpot in North Carolina, including a person in Greensboro. Check it out: These are the 'luckiest' Powerball numbers in recent years. A Greensboro winner won $150,000 after purchasing a...
country1037fm.com
Two North Carolina Towns One of the Best Mountain Towns in the US
If you enjoy a good trip then traveling to different sceneries is probably high up on your list. I know traveling can be a good time, but things are even better when you find a new spot different than your hometown. For North Carolina, we are lucky to have so many different destinations to visit. From beaches to cities to country towns to mountains, there are so many options to enjoy. Now, we are talking about mountain towns because cold weather plus mountain town vacation is probably one of the best types of trips.
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North Carolina
A major supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. Food Lion, a major grocery store chain with more than 1,100 store locations, has just opened its newest supermarket in Cleveland, North Carolina.
WRAL
Veterans Day 2022: List of free meals & discounts
To thank veterans and current military members for their service, many businesses are offering free meals, restaurant deals, grocery store discounts and more for Veterans Day this year!. The majority of these offers take place on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022 but some offers take place on other days....
cbs17
Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
Why are so many people moving to southeast Durham? And can the county slow them down?
The Durham City Council approved two more developments adding 305 townhomes to the area Monday night.
WCNC
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Comments / 0