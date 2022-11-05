Vote 2022: Majority Leader Schumer makes pitch for Democrats in Baldwin

High profile candidates are making the rounds across Long Island, encouraging residents to vote in the midterm elections.

There was a rally for Democratic candidates in Baldwin Saturday morning, where Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Democrats to stand up against the recent surge of enthusiasm for Republicans.

On Saturday, both candidates for the 4th Congressional District, Democratic candidate Laura Gillen and Republican candidate Anthony D'Esposito, were rallying for last-minute votes.

“We have the opportunity to make a change…people are coming out in droves to vote and they're voting our way. It's exactly what we expect,” said D'Esposito.

“This is such an important election. If there's a year to turn out, it's definitely this year. Democracy is on the line, women's rights on the line and protecting our kids from guns. If you care about those things, you need to come out and vote,” said Gillen.

This is the first time early voting has been offered in a gubernatorial election. Around 92,000 people have taken advantage of it in Nassau County.

“Folks are coming out at a pace we haven't seen…happy to have people come out and using the poll sites,” said Jim Scheuerman, the Democratic commissioner of Nassau’s Board of Elections.

In Suffolk County, over 68,000 people have voted early so far, with Democrats slightly outpacing Republicans.

Early voting continues this weekend at polling places across Long Island. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.