The Windows Club
How to enable and use Search bar in Task Manager of Windows 11
In this tutorial, we will help you with how to enable and use the Search bar in Task Manager of Windows 11. The new Task Manager in Windows 11 comes with a beautiful UI, a dedicated Settings page, and a navigation pane to access Processes, App history, Users, Performance sections, and more. Now Microsoft is improving it further by adding a search bar or a search box to it. With this, you will be able to search for running apps, processes, and services in the task manager by PID, name, or publisher.
The Windows Club
Mixed Reality Controllers not connecting in Windows 11/10
If Mixed Reality Controllers are not connecting in Windows 11/10, the solutions provided in this article will help you resolve the issue. Here, you may experience one of the following scenarios:. Mixed Reality Controllers are displayed but do not connect. Mixed reality Controllers are not displayed. The solutions provided here...
The Windows Club
How to remove Tabs Search Arrow from Firefox Title Bar
This post explains how to remove Tabs Search Arrow from Firefox title bar on a Windows 11/10 computer. When you open multiple tabs in the Firefox browser, the width of the tabs reduces to a certain extent to fit the maximum possible tabs in the title bar. This makes it difficult to locate a particular tab. Tab Search is a built-in feature of the Firefox browser that lets you manage open tabs. We have previously covered a similar feature in the Google Chrome browser. In this post, we will talk about the Tabs Search feature in Mozilla Firefox and show how to remove it from the Firefox title bar.
The Windows Club
Fix Wi-Fi Networks not showing up on Windows 11
For most Windows computers, a WiFi connection is a typical internet source. At the same time, computers need to be able to detect the networks in their immediate proximity before they can establish a WiFi connection. However, what if networks are not seen on a Windows 11/10 computer?. There are...
The Windows Club
How to Pin, Group and Stack Tabs in Vivaldi browser
The Vivaldi web browser is very similar to Opera in the sense that comes packaged with a ton of features, and one of them is called Tab Stacks. This feature makes it possible for users to group tabs in a bid to avoid confusion and to keep tabs organized whenever several are opened at the same time. It’s a useful feature that we are sure advanced internet users will surely take advantage of. But since not everyone knows how to make use of it, we’re going to explain all that needs to be explained.
techeblog.com
Researchers Use Drone and WiFi Networks to See Through Walls, Called Wi-Peep
There’s LiFi technology, which uses light to transmit data, and then Wi-Peep, a drone that uses WiFi networks to see through walls. This method exploits a security loophole called polite WiFi, which means that even if a network is password protected, smart devices will automatically respond to contact attempts from any device within range.
The Windows Club
How to use Canva – Beginners Guide
Canva is a revolution in graphic design. While more sophisticated applications always existed, only experienced graphic designers could work with them. However, Canva made everyone a graphic designer. In this guide for beginners, we will show you how to use Canva to create graphics. Beginners Guide to using Canva. In...
The Windows Club
How to use the TEXTSPLIT() function in Excel
This post explains how to use the new TEXTSPLIT() function in Excel on a Windows PC. TEXTSPLIT() is a Text function in Excel. The purpose of this function is to split a given text string on the basis of one or more delimiters. The text is split into a dynamic array and the array values automatically spill into multiple cells across columns and/or rows. This is a useful function to split text strings that contain multiple spaces, commas, or a mix of different delimiters.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 EDC designs that guys need to get their hands on
EDCs are the living embodiment of “big things come in small packages”. EDCs are the kind of smart little tools that are always great to have in your backpack or tool kit. You never know when one of them could come to your rescue, helping you out of the trickiest situation, or to even pop open a bottle of beer, when you need to unwind after work. These little superheroes can make a world of difference while completing tasks – whether big or small. And, we’ve curated the best EDC designs we’ve seen in a while! From a fully-functioning balisong-style pocket knife to a unique bottle opener inspired by Chinese architecture – these are the EDC designs you definitely need by your side.
