Highway closure set for Wednesday morning to allow for helicopter operations on Wolf Creek Pass — Colorado Department of Transportation

Ski Season Updates in Durango
The snow keeps on falling on our mountain town and it quite possibly may look the happiest it has ever been, which means it is the moment we have all been waiting for – it’s POWDER season in Durango! Whether you want to get your turns in locally at Purgatory Resort, or you plan on traveling a bit out of town this ski season to check out each mountain nearby, you can be sure that you will not be disappointed by some fresh POW. Be sure to tag us on Instagram and Facebook and use the hashtag #dodurango to be featured on our page! Go ahead, rub it in that the rest of us have to work and you’re shredding away on the mountain– we honestly would LOVE to see it!
