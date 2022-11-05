A Trainer Tells Us How To De-Bloat Instantly With Stretches

Shutterstock

Feeling bloated but still want to exercise? Or, do you just want to relieve indigestion with the help of classic yoga poses? Either way, we’ve got you covered. We checked in with a personal trainer for two essential, go-to, and timeless stretches that promote optimal gut health, and that can offer instant relief for stomach pain (if you’re drinking enough water, as well). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight regarding all things stretching and comfort from Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.

2 De-Bloating Yoga Poses

1. Knees-To-Chest (Apasanana)

This simple yet effective pose is often included at the end of a classic yoga class, and deemed ‘Apasanana.’ It aims to relieve back pain while also massaging the abdominal organs. “As an expert, I would say that this basic movement is effective for reducing stomach issues, as it is appropriately known as ‘the wind-relieving position,'” Dickson explains. By pulling the knees to the chest, he says, adding, “the closer to your chest, the more advantageous it may be,” you can “calm your stomach by enhancing digestion and releasing gas buildup.”

To begin, Dickson advises “lying on your back with your arms at your sides.” Next, take a big breath in, then, as you exhale, “bend your knees and slowly hug your legs against your chest,” he notes. From this position, Dickson says that you can gently rock from side to side, “bring your chin nearer your knees, or alternate bringing one leg at a time to your chest.” He instructs to maintain this for up to a minute.

2. Cat-Cow

Most yoga classes will begin with cat and cow poses, and when these two are done together, Dickson notes that they benefit your stomach just as much as your back, chest and neck. “As a professional, I would argue that the Cat-Cow exercise relieves pressure in the back, chest, and neck by stretching and contracting the abdominal muscles with each action,” he explains.

To begin, Dickson says to set out your yoga mat, and then get on your hands and knees with your knees “hip-width apart and your arms shoulder-width apart.” As you inhale, he says to “raise your head and tailbone toward the ceiling while bending your back and staring up at the sky.” This action is known as the ‘cat’ pose. To then switch into the cow pose, as you exhale, Dickson notes to “round the head and tailbone down to create a back arch.” If you often experience bloating or indigestion, he recommends tryong this combination “eight to ten times each day, or as necessary” for relief. Noted!