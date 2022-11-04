ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Girl on Drake & 21 Savage Album Cover, “Her Loss”? | Meet Qui Yasuka AKA Suki Baby [Photos]

By Zuliesuivie
 4 days ago

If you listened to Drake and 21 Savage’s new album “Her Loss”, then you are probably wondering what everyone is. Who is the girl on the album cover art!?

Drake and 21 Savage‘s Her Loss, the cover features a close-up shot of model and exotic dancer Qui Yasuka aka Suki Baby.

Suki, born Quiana Yasuka, is a Japanese, Black, and Cherokee nail artist and professional exotic dancer. She was born in North Carolina and spent her childhood in Japan before moving to Houston. Japanese is actually her first language. She moved back to America for good when she was in high school because she had to deal with bullying in Japan as she was the only Black and Japanese student at her school. During that time, her mother would defend her.

Lil Yachty said in an Instagram caption, ” I Chose This Cover Because This Photo Is So Raw… So Authentic.. Not Fabricated.. Suki Can And Will Only Be Suki… MY BROTHRRR @aristatalovich BROUGHT IT TO LIFE…. HER LOSS

F*CK WHO AINT WIT US”

Find out more about the many layers of Suki to see just why she made an amazing story for an album cover art.

As mentioned in Suki Baby’s tweets, she is an exotic dancer at Onyx but many may also know her from her also has Only Fan’s.

But more than a sensual exotic dancer and Only Fans’ model and dancer, she is also a 3D Design artist!

In a tweet she says, “I started sketching n 3D designing in high school and when I moved back from [Japan] a few years ago I stopped completely n dropped out of college and continued to dance to pay bills, but now I get to go back to school and finish what I started!”

