UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Interlachen Rams go 10-0 in turnaround 2022 season, winning SSAC Atlantic title
INTERLACHEN, Fla.- Looking back at where the Interlachen Rams were as a football program just a year ago, they have come a long way. Coming off a 3-6 season, change was needed over at Interlachen in order for the team to take the next step. Taking the next step was winning the Sunshine State ...
bctelegraph.com
Playoff matchups announced for BHS, UCHS
The Florida High School Association released its football playoff brackets on Nov. 6, which revealed that Bradford and Union County are the number-one seeds in their respective regions. Bradford, which plays in Region 2 of Class 2S, will host eighth seed Crescent City (4-6) in a quarterfinal game on Friday,...
WCJB
North Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the state and North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty. Due to the threat of high winds, some North Central Florida school districts will cancel classes. Alachua County. Alachua County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday due to...
Independent Florida Alligator
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall Wednesday night
UF announced it's monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole ahead of its predicted landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Alachua County is under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m., but no operational changes are expected for Gainesville or the UF campus, according to UF’s most recent Monday weather update,. Power outages, downed trees and damage to structures are possible in Alachua County, according to a 10 a.m. Alachua County weather update.
Yardbarker
The 20 greatest players in Florida football history
Dale Van Sickel, End (1927-29) Van Sickel has the distinction of being the first Gator football player to be named a first-team All-American (1929). A two-way standout at Florida, the Gators posted a 23-6 record during his three seasons for his hometown school. Despite dealing with injuries in his final season, Van Sickel is also one of nine Florida players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Billy Napier: Gators Have 'Bigger Aspirations' Than Bowl Eligibility
The Gators are just one win away from bowl eligibility in 2022, but Billy Napier has bigger aspirations for the Florida program.
PGA Tour
Five to watch in Ocala
OCALA, Florida—With a tropical storm developing over the Caribbean and likely making its way to the U.S. mainland this week, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is hopeful the second of its four Qualifying Tournaments that gets underway Tuesday at the picturesque Country Club of Ocala in Central Florida is not affected by the weather. Following last week’s first wire-to-wire win in a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School since 2018, with Austin Squires dominating the competition, this week 116 players are looking for chances to secure membership for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Weather permitting, the tournament winner will emerge Friday, with invitations to every 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament the reward. Those finishing in the second-through-12th scoreboard positions will be eligible to play in the first half of the season and can continue through season’s end based on how they play. Players ending 13th through 40th, and ties, will be conditionally exempt. The official Totalplay Cup season begins December 1-4 at the 116 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro at Nordelta Golf Club in Buenos Aires.
CBS Sports
How to watch Florida vs. Stony Brook: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Stony Brook Seawolves and the Florida Gators will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Stephen C. O'Connell Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Seawolves were on the positive side of .500 (18-13) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Florida ended up 20-14 last year and got to the second round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Xavier Musketeers 72-56.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, is in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
alachuachronicle.com
The Annual Veterans Day Celebration is Canceled
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole, the Veterans Day Celebration scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022, is canceled. The annual celebration occurs at Veterans Memorial Park (7400 S.W. 41st Place, Gainesville). The cancelation does not affect other Veterans Day events in the community.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville announces their Veteran of the year
City officials gathered to honor Gainesville's Veteran of the year, Major Dennis Wait. Dennis Wait is the senor instructor for Gainesville High School's NJROTC program. Major Wait, a Marine Corps veteran, was recognized for his service to the nation and the community during a ceremony at City Hall in Gainesville.
WCJB
Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
alachuachronicle.com
Bo Diddley Mural Comes to Downtown Gainesville: Curator Iryna Kanishcheva of Monochronicle teams up with mural artist JEKS
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A mural of Bo Diddley is in progress on the side of Bosshardt Realty’s downtown office on 16 South Main in downtown Gainesville. The mural will feature two side profiles and two portraits of the late Bo Diddley, as well as his famous rectangular guitar. The mural project is curated by Iryna Kanishcheva of Monochronicle and is being created by North Carolina-based mural artist JEKS. It is funded by State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture with support from Bosshardt Realty.
ocala-news.com
Golf event raises $25,000 for Boys and Girls Club of Marion County
The 5th Annual Grip It-N-Rip It for Kids Golf Tournament was held last week to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County. The golf tournament, which was initially postponed due to Hurricane Ian, was held on Monday, October 31 at the Ocala Country Club located at 6823 SE 12th Circle.
WCJB
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church groundbreaking ceremony
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church leaders invited city officials and residents to the groundbreaking ceremony at its soon-to-be location for their new church at 540 SW 24th Ave. Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-American churches in Ocala. Reverend Dr. Jerry Alexander says a new place...
click orlando
2 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Two people were injured in a crash in Ocala on Monday, according to fire rescue. Officials said the crash happened on East Fort King Street and Northeast 31st Avenue around 7 p.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
wogx.com
What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
alachuachronicle.com
Text to Republicans comes from the same PAC that is telling people to vandalize Single-Member District signs
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Republicans are receiving text tonight that advise them to vote against Single-Member Districts, saying the ballot measure will “turn the whole county into the City of Gainesville and will allow Woke Socialists to take over,” but those texts are coming from a PAC called Alachua County’s Future that is also advising people to vandalize signs promoting Single-Member Districts and to remove and throw away those signs.
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian killed after stepping into roadway during green light in Alachua County: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY; Fla. – A woman was killed Friday morning after stepping into a roadway during a green light, according to Florida Highway Patrol. This happened around 6:45 a.m., according to FHP. The report said two vehicles were driving through a green light at the intersection of State Road...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville weathers vandalism, hate messages against minority groups
Shattered glass, defaced monuments and hateful flyers characterize five targeted attacks in Gainesville over a four-month span, leaving impacted groups confident they were motivated by hate. But the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has declared three crimes in Gainesville this year to be “hate crimes,” according to Gainesville Police Department...
