Gainesville, FL

bctelegraph.com

Playoff matchups announced for BHS, UCHS

The Florida High School Association released its football playoff brackets on Nov. 6, which revealed that Bradford and Union County are the number-one seeds in their respective regions. Bradford, which plays in Region 2 of Class 2S, will host eighth seed Crescent City (4-6) in a quarterfinal game on Friday,...
STARKE, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the state and North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty. Due to the threat of high winds, some North Central Florida school districts will cancel classes. Alachua County. Alachua County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday due to...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall Wednesday night

UF announced it's monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole ahead of its predicted landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Alachua County is under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m., but no operational changes are expected for Gainesville or the UF campus, according to UF’s most recent Monday weather update,. Power outages, downed trees and damage to structures are possible in Alachua County, according to a 10 a.m. Alachua County weather update.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Yardbarker

The 20 greatest players in Florida football history

Dale Van Sickel, End (1927-29) Van Sickel has the distinction of being the first Gator football player to be named a first-team All-American (1929). A two-way standout at Florida, the Gators posted a 23-6 record during his three seasons for his hometown school. Despite dealing with injuries in his final season, Van Sickel is also one of nine Florida players inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
GAINESVILLE, FL
PGA Tour

Five to watch in Ocala

OCALA, Florida—With a tropical storm developing over the Caribbean and likely making its way to the U.S. mainland this week, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is hopeful the second of its four Qualifying Tournaments that gets underway Tuesday at the picturesque Country Club of Ocala in Central Florida is not affected by the weather. Following last week’s first wire-to-wire win in a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School since 2018, with Austin Squires dominating the competition, this week 116 players are looking for chances to secure membership for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Weather permitting, the tournament winner will emerge Friday, with invitations to every 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament the reward. Those finishing in the second-through-12th scoreboard positions will be eligible to play in the first half of the season and can continue through season’s end based on how they play. Players ending 13th through 40th, and ties, will be conditionally exempt. The official Totalplay Cup season begins December 1-4 at the 116 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro at Nordelta Golf Club in Buenos Aires.
OCALA, FL
CBS Sports

How to watch Florida vs. Stony Brook: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The Stony Brook Seawolves and the Florida Gators will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Stephen C. O'Connell Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Seawolves were on the positive side of .500 (18-13) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Florida ended up 20-14 last year and got to the second round of the NIT before being knocked out by the Xavier Musketeers 72-56.
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track

Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, is in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

The Annual Veterans Day Celebration is Canceled

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole, the Veterans Day Celebration scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022, is canceled. The annual celebration occurs at Veterans Memorial Park (7400 S.W. 41st Place, Gainesville). The cancelation does not affect other Veterans Day events in the community.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville announces their Veteran of the year

City officials gathered to honor Gainesville's Veteran of the year, Major Dennis Wait. Dennis Wait is the senor instructor for Gainesville High School's NJROTC program. Major Wait, a Marine Corps veteran, was recognized for his service to the nation and the community during a ceremony at City Hall in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Bo Diddley Mural Comes to Downtown Gainesville: Curator Iryna Kanishcheva of Monochronicle teams up with mural artist JEKS

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A mural of Bo Diddley is in progress on the side of Bosshardt Realty’s downtown office on 16 South Main in downtown Gainesville. The mural will feature two side profiles and two portraits of the late Bo Diddley, as well as his famous rectangular guitar. The mural project is curated by Iryna Kanishcheva of Monochronicle and is being created by North Carolina-based mural artist JEKS. It is funded by State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture with support from Bosshardt Realty.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Mt. Moriah Baptist Church groundbreaking ceremony

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church leaders invited city officials and residents to the groundbreaking ceremony at its soon-to-be location for their new church at 540 SW 24th Ave. Mt. Moriah is one of the oldest African-American churches in Ocala. Reverend Dr. Jerry Alexander says a new place...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

2 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Two people were injured in a crash in Ocala on Monday, according to fire rescue. Officials said the crash happened on East Fort King Street and Northeast 31st Avenue around 7 p.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
OCALA, FL
wogx.com

What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Text to Republicans comes from the same PAC that is telling people to vandalize Single-Member District signs

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Republicans are receiving text tonight that advise them to vote against Single-Member Districts, saying the ballot measure will “turn the whole county into the City of Gainesville and will allow Woke Socialists to take over,” but those texts are coming from a PAC called Alachua County’s Future that is also advising people to vandalize signs promoting Single-Member Districts and to remove and throw away those signs.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville weathers vandalism, hate messages against minority groups

Shattered glass, defaced monuments and hateful flyers characterize five targeted attacks in Gainesville over a four-month span, leaving impacted groups confident they were motivated by hate. But the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has declared three crimes in Gainesville this year to be “hate crimes,” according to Gainesville Police Department...
GAINESVILLE, FL

