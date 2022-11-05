OCALA, Florida—With a tropical storm developing over the Caribbean and likely making its way to the U.S. mainland this week, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is hopeful the second of its four Qualifying Tournaments that gets underway Tuesday at the picturesque Country Club of Ocala in Central Florida is not affected by the weather. Following last week’s first wire-to-wire win in a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School since 2018, with Austin Squires dominating the competition, this week 116 players are looking for chances to secure membership for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. Weather permitting, the tournament winner will emerge Friday, with invitations to every 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament the reward. Those finishing in the second-through-12th scoreboard positions will be eligible to play in the first half of the season and can continue through season’s end based on how they play. Players ending 13th through 40th, and ties, will be conditionally exempt. The official Totalplay Cup season begins December 1-4 at the 116 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro at Nordelta Golf Club in Buenos Aires.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO