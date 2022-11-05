If you believe in parallel universes then surely there is one where LeBron James remained a Cleveland Cavalier. Whether it was staying on in 2018 rather than moving to the Los Angeles Lakers, or even in a world where 'The Decision' went the other way back in the summer of 2010, the kid from Akron is a hero in Ohio and it is not completely unfeasible that he may have remained with them at either one of those stages, maybe even for his whole career.

