Why the dream of LeBron James returning to Cleveland Cavaliers will never happen
If you believe in parallel universes then surely there is one where LeBron James remained a Cleveland Cavalier. Whether it was staying on in 2018 rather than moving to the Los Angeles Lakers, or even in a world where 'The Decision' went the other way back in the summer of 2010, the kid from Akron is a hero in Ohio and it is not completely unfeasible that he may have remained with them at either one of those stages, maybe even for his whole career.
Utah Jazz: How NBA's surprise package are finding their groove with three-pronged plan of attack
The biggest surprise package in the early weeks of the new NBA season has no doubt been the Utah Jazz. Everybody thought they were in rebuild mode and you would have been hard pushed to find any basketball fan or analyst who picked them to finish above .500 on the year.
Cavaliers edge to win over Lakers - recap
Enjoy Cleveland Cavaliers @ Los Angeles Lakers LIVE! Watch for free on Sky Sports YouTube here, with tip-off from 8.30pm. That's followed by Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors at 11pm, also on Sky Sports Arena.
Manic Monday: All 30 NBA teams in action across 15 games
Every night in the NBA is busy, but this week starts with a magnificent and manic Monday night of action. All 30 teams are in action with a bonanza of live games slated – and even better than that, tip-offs are 15 minutes apart, so there is going to be six straight hours or so of uninterrupted basketball from the best players on the planet.
