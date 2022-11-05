Read full article on original website
A New Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will face off against JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the official announcement below:. Axiom is proving to be one of...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For November 11, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for November 7, 2022!. We hear from The Bloodline to open up the show. The Usos address The New Day, suggesting that, after Crown Jewel, they’ll be the longest reigning Tag Team of all time. The New Day come out and it’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who announce The Usos will put their record up for grabs against them this Friday on SmackDown.
Sammy Guevara Knew Eight Years Ago He’d Beat Bryan Danielson
Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson will square off once again on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This time, the Spanish God and the American Dragon will face one another in a two-out-of-three falls match. Guevara shared a message on Twitter that he’s been looking to beat Bryan since...
Lio Rush: ‘I Don’t Think AEW Knew Exactly What To Do With Me’
Lio Rush had a short tenure with AEW that began with his pay-per-view debut at Double Or Nothing in 2021. His contract with AEW expired in February 2022, and he became a free agent. Rush’s Twitter response to AEW President Tony Khan’s controversial statement on New Year’s Eve 2021 led to his contract not being renewed.
Update On WWE’s Plans To Return To Saudi Arabia
WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was an incredible success. A new report has some news about when the company will be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to a new report from Pwinsider, the current plan is for WWE to return in May...
Bandido Officially Signs With AEW
According to a report from F4WOnline, Bandido has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. The contract is now official, as pen was put to paper recently. Bandido faced off against Chris Jericho on the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite. At the time, he was offered a contract with the company. WWE also had an offer on the table.
Impact Wrestling News – Bully Ray, Samoa Joe, Zicky Dice, Kevin Nash, Sting, More
Impact Wrestling posted the following Digital Exclusive featuring Bully Ray & Zicky Dice:. Impact Wrestling posted a video of PJ Black’s recent promo. You can check that out below:. Impact Wrestling posted the following video today, looking at Samoa Joe’s TNA Wrestling debut:. “The Samoan Submission Machine arrives...
WWE Survivor Series Gets First WarGames Match
The first WarGames match was announced for Survivor Series 2022 on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. It was announced that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. While Damage CTRL has one spot left to fill on their team, the trio of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss still have two more partners to find.
Chris Jericho Talks Calling Out Lamar Jackson On AEW Dynamite, More
AEW wrestler and current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with ESPN’s Sedano & Kap to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics. The Ocho discussed the differences between himself and his on-screen character, and calling out Lamar Jackson on AEW Dynamite. You can check out some...
CJ Perry Praises Triple H, Calls Him A “Genius”
During a recent interview with Fightful, former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) talked about the new creative changes under Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. She noted that Triple H was instrumental in her and her husband’s (Miro) success in the company. She said,. “I think...
VIDEO: Nick Jackson Surfaces For The First Time Since AEW All Out Fight
Nick Jackson was seen out in public for the first time since the AEW All Out 2022 backstage fight, as he was in attendance at Sunday night’s NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz. At one point during the game, he was seen on the court tossing t-shirts to the crowd.
Roman Reigns Being Advertised For SmackDown, Other Stars To Appear
The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. According to several fans located in the area, Roman is being advertised for the blue brand this Friday. Local ads in Indianapolis (the site of this week’s event) indicate that Roman will be on the show.
Bobby Lashley Believes His Son Can Make It In Pro Wrestling
During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley commented on his TNA World Championship match with Kurt Angle back in 2015, which is a bout the latter has openly admitted made him decide against retirement at the time. Additionally, the Almighty One commented...
AEW Fight Forever Will Reportedly Be Added To Xbox Game Pass On Day 1
A new report suggests that fans may be able to play the upcoming AEW Fight Forever game on Xbox Game Pass. The first AEW console game will be available on Game Pass the day it releases, and game journalist Mike Straw has seemingly confirmed the news. For those unaware, Xbox...
AJ Styles Admits That He Was Surprised By John Cena’s Wrestling Ability
AJ Styles and John Cena battled multiple times throughout 2016 and ended their rivalry in a classic bout for the WWE Championship at the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. During a recent appearance on The Halftime Show, Styles revealed that he was surprised by Cena’s understanding of the dynamics of wrestling and said some of his best matches were against the leader of the Cenation. He said,
AEW News: The Date Of Jeff Hardy’s Next Hearing, Zack Clayton Meets Fans
Jeff Hardy’s next hearing is set for later this month. Hardy was arrested back in June and is facing a number of offenses. Pwinsider reports that his next hearing date will be November 18th. The charges against Hardy include felony DUI (alcohol or drugs), third offense within ten years,...
John Cena Wrestling At WWE WrestleMania 39?
Although John Cena’s last match at a premium live event was at WWE SummerSlam 2021 in a loss to Roman Reigns, he is expected to return to in-ring action in 2023. Cena made his last appearance on WWE TV in June to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company on RAW and was introduced by Vince McMahon.
Various News: NWA Altering Title Belt?, Sheamus’ Return To TV
A new report from Fightful Select indicates that a change may be coming to the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. It’s rumored that the title may have been sized to fit Tyrus, who is challenging for the title at Hard Times 3. He will be facing current champ Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a three-way match for the strap. NWA Hard Times 3 will take place on November 12th.
Backstage News On The Nick Aldis & NWA Situation
A new report from Fightful sheds a little more light on what’s going on between Nick Aldis and the NWA in light of his recent suspension. Fans might remember that Aldis’ punishment came after comments he made about not re-signing with the company when his contract expires in January.
Roman Reigns Hits Another Huge Milestone As WWE Universal Champion
Roman Reigns has hit another milestone as WWE Universal Champion. On Tuesday, the Tribal Chief hit the 800 day mark of his Universal Title reign. Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at Payback 2020 to capture the championship. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns unified the WWE men’s championships by defeating...
