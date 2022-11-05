ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 3

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma

It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Governor candidates make final push in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH – Both the Republican and Democrat candidates for Oklahoma governor made appearances in Tahlequah just days before the midterm election. The incumbent, Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, will face Democrat challenger and current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Nov. 8. On Nov. 4, Stitt attended...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
kgou.org

AM NewsBrief: Nov. 8, 2022

Oklahoma voters are heading to the polls today to decide who will represent them in many state, federal and local offices. Oklahoma voters will decide on a litany of statewide races including for Governor, state superintendent and many more. In addition, every single spot representing Oklahomans in Congress, including all...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Governor Candidates Brace For Election Day

Incumbent Republican Governor Kevin Stitt is taking on current State Superintendent Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Perhaps the biggest race in the state News 9 is following today is the race for governor. One of the main issues facing the state, and therefore the position of governor, is the topic of abortion.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

Lobbyist J.C. Watts outed as tool

Campaign Report: In planned November campaign surprises, former Oklahoma elected officials J.C. Watts and Gary Jones have come out supporting Joy Hofmeister (elected first R now running D) for Oklahoma Governor. This is how the Republican Party in Oklahoma has failed… from unquenchable greed and addiction to fading fame.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Robust early voting totals in Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — More than 130,000 Oklahoma voters cast ballots during the four-day early voting period that ended on Saturday. Carter County saw a good turnout for in-person early voting, with more than 2,300 absentee ballots counted. “It's a big increase from previous years,” said Carter County Election...
CARTER COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Election Watch Oklahoma: Election Eve

OKLAHOMA CITY - Election Watch Oklahoma: The latest exit polling date with SoonerPoll COO Kyle Loveless. Plus OSDE BOD Member Trent Smith (against) and OKC Mayor David Holt (for) discuss the $1B OKCPS bond proposal.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

You Decide 2022: Voters will select one of four paths for education in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — When voters head to the polls Tuesday, they will decide one of four paths for how education policy is shaped in Oklahoma for the next four years. While the State Superintendent for Public Instruction has power and duties over the State Department of Education, the office can be limited by the State Board of Education, a board made up of appointees from the governor.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

State Election Board offers tips, reminders for Oklahoma voters

Voters head to the polls Tuesday for the General Election and several nonpartisan elections. The State Election Board offers these tips and reminders to Oklahoma voters as they head to the polls for the Nov. 8 General Election. Make a plan to vote. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Election Night Coverage Blog

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The polls close at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma. Once election results start to be released by the Secretary of State, those results will be live here. We will also have a live blog below and we will be checking in with the KFOR crews who are out with the candidates watching for results.
OKLAHOMA STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates

The election polls in Kansas are closed, and counties are starting the process of counting the votes. Stay tuned to Sunflower State Radio for the latest updates and results as we get them. AUDIO REPORTS:. XXX.
KANSAS STATE
tulsatoday.com

Oklahoma Trigger Warning

Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022

Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
OKLAHOMA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

AP calls 2 Oklahoma US Senate races

The Associated Press calls the U.S. Senate races in Oklahoma. AP says Republican James Lankford and Republican Markwayne Mullin have won. “OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republicans U.S. Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin both coasted to election victory on Tuesday, keeping Oklahoma’s two U.S. Senate seats in the GOP column.”
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy