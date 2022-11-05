Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma
It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
Decision 2022: Stitt, Republicans sweep key Oklahoma races
TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Oklahoma's general election. 2 News Oklahoma has live updates throughout Election Day as the results come in. Get updates on election results sent directly to you with the free 2 News Oklahoma app. Watch our coverage Tuesday on...
cherokeephoenix.org
Governor candidates make final push in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH – Both the Republican and Democrat candidates for Oklahoma governor made appearances in Tahlequah just days before the midterm election. The incumbent, Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, will face Democrat challenger and current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Nov. 8. On Nov. 4, Stitt attended...
kgou.org
AM NewsBrief: Nov. 8, 2022
Oklahoma voters are heading to the polls today to decide who will represent them in many state, federal and local offices. Oklahoma voters will decide on a litany of statewide races including for Governor, state superintendent and many more. In addition, every single spot representing Oklahomans in Congress, including all...
news9.com
Oklahoma Governor Candidates Brace For Election Day
Incumbent Republican Governor Kevin Stitt is taking on current State Superintendent Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Perhaps the biggest race in the state News 9 is following today is the race for governor. One of the main issues facing the state, and therefore the position of governor, is the topic of abortion.
tulsatoday.com
Lobbyist J.C. Watts outed as tool
Campaign Report: In planned November campaign surprises, former Oklahoma elected officials J.C. Watts and Gary Jones have come out supporting Joy Hofmeister (elected first R now running D) for Oklahoma Governor. This is how the Republican Party in Oklahoma has failed… from unquenchable greed and addiction to fading fame.
KTEN.com
Robust early voting totals in Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — More than 130,000 Oklahoma voters cast ballots during the four-day early voting period that ended on Saturday. Carter County saw a good turnout for in-person early voting, with more than 2,300 absentee ballots counted. “It's a big increase from previous years,” said Carter County Election...
news9.com
Election Watch Oklahoma: Election Eve
OKLAHOMA CITY - Election Watch Oklahoma: The latest exit polling date with SoonerPoll COO Kyle Loveless. Plus OSDE BOD Member Trent Smith (against) and OKC Mayor David Holt (for) discuss the $1B OKCPS bond proposal.
Election 2022: Kevin Stitt wins re-election as Oklahoma governor
TULSA, Okla. — Kevin Stitt will serve another term as Oklahoma's governor after Tuesday's election. NBC News called the race for Stitt over Democrat Joy Hofmeister around 8:50 p.m. on Election Night. Who is Joy Hofmeister?. Joy Hofmeister, serving her last term as State Superintendent of Public Instruction, left...
KOCO
Walters, Nelson face off to become Oklahoma's next state superintendent of public instruction
OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Ryan Walters and Democrat Jena Nelson are vying to become Oklahoma's next state superintendent of public instruction, which is expected to be one of the state's closest races. Nelson led the race in KOCO’s most recent poll by 4 points. She was the 2020 Oklahoma...
You Decide 2022: Voters will select one of four paths for education in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — When voters head to the polls Tuesday, they will decide one of four paths for how education policy is shaped in Oklahoma for the next four years. While the State Superintendent for Public Instruction has power and duties over the State Department of Education, the office can be limited by the State Board of Education, a board made up of appointees from the governor.
kgou.org
State Election Board offers tips, reminders for Oklahoma voters
Voters head to the polls Tuesday for the General Election and several nonpartisan elections. The State Election Board offers these tips and reminders to Oklahoma voters as they head to the polls for the Nov. 8 General Election. Make a plan to vote. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to...
KFOR
Election Night Coverage Blog
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The polls close at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma. Once election results start to be released by the Secretary of State, those results will be live here. We will also have a live blog below and we will be checking in with the KFOR crews who are out with the candidates watching for results.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates
The election polls in Kansas are closed, and counties are starting the process of counting the votes. Stay tuned to Sunflower State Radio for the latest updates and results as we get them. AUDIO REPORTS:. XXX.
gaylordnews.net
Stitt’s reelection hopes uncertain in dead heat Oklahoma governor’s race
Despite Oklahoma’s notoriously red history, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s bid for reelection is facing pushback from Oklahoma voters as Democrat Joy Hofmeister narrows the gap in the polls. In the 2020 general election, Oklahoma was the only state to have all red counties, with about 65% of voters leaning...
tulsatoday.com
Oklahoma Trigger Warning
Opinion: Wokenistas or those traumatized by critical thinking should not read these opinions. Those who worship power politics, man or nature should turn away. Any who believe politicians, legacy media and authoritarian bureaucracies are focused on the best interest of the people – please read other stories. This writing may trouble those little pea-picking hearts to the point they may call for safe space and aroma therapy.
Oklahoma’s Mullin could be first Native in Senate since 2005
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Republican U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, would become the first Native American in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years if he’s elected Tuesday. In an unusual twist this election cycle, both of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats will...
The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022
Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
koamnewsnow.com
AP calls 2 Oklahoma US Senate races
The Associated Press calls the U.S. Senate races in Oklahoma. AP says Republican James Lankford and Republican Markwayne Mullin have won. “OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republicans U.S. Sen. James Lankford and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin both coasted to election victory on Tuesday, keeping Oklahoma’s two U.S. Senate seats in the GOP column.”
Comments / 3