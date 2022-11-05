Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
A New Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will face off against JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the official announcement below:. Axiom is proving to be one of...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For November 11, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for November 7, 2022!. We hear from The Bloodline to open up the show. The Usos address The New Day, suggesting that, after Crown Jewel, they’ll be the longest reigning Tag Team of all time. The New Day come out and it’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who announce The Usos will put their record up for grabs against them this Friday on SmackDown.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series Gets First WarGames Match
The first WarGames match was announced for Survivor Series 2022 on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. It was announced that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. While Damage CTRL has one spot left to fill on their team, the trio of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss still have two more partners to find.
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On WWE’s Plans To Return To Saudi Arabia
WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was an incredible success. A new report has some news about when the company will be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to a new report from Pwinsider, the current plan is for WWE to return in May...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News – Bully Ray, Samoa Joe, Zicky Dice, Kevin Nash, Sting, More
Impact Wrestling posted the following Digital Exclusive featuring Bully Ray & Zicky Dice:. Impact Wrestling posted a video of PJ Black’s recent promo. You can check that out below:. Impact Wrestling posted the following video today, looking at Samoa Joe’s TNA Wrestling debut:. “The Samoan Submission Machine arrives...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Being Advertised For SmackDown, Other Stars To Appear
The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. According to several fans located in the area, Roman is being advertised for the blue brand this Friday. Local ads in Indianapolis (the site of this week’s event) indicate that Roman will be on the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Hits Another Huge Milestone As WWE Universal Champion
Roman Reigns has hit another milestone as WWE Universal Champion. On Tuesday, the Tribal Chief hit the 800 day mark of his Universal Title reign. Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt at Payback 2020 to capture the championship. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns unified the WWE men’s championships by defeating...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Referee Was Blown Away By Logan Paul’s Performance At Crown Jewel
Many were impressed by Logan Paul’s performance at WWE Crown Jewel. The YouTube celebrity took Roman Reigns to the absolute limit and even filmed himself performing a frog splash onto the Tribal Chief through the announce table. In his latest Reffin’ Rant on Twitter, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sammy Guevara Knew Eight Years Ago He’d Beat Bryan Danielson
Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson will square off once again on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This time, the Spanish God and the American Dragon will face one another in a two-out-of-three falls match. Guevara shared a message on Twitter that he’s been looking to beat Bryan since...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Grayson Waller Effect Segment Booked For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Grayson Waller took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner will be appearing on his “The Grayson Waller Effect” segment on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the updated lineup for Tuesday night’s episode...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nick Aldis Teases Joining WWE – Feud With Karrion Kross After NWA Exit
Nick Aldis has teased that he could soon be part of WWE after handing in his notice with the NWA. Aldis, a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, joined the promotion in 2017 and has been arguably the promotion’s top star. Within the last week, Aldis has confirmed that he...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On The Nick Aldis & NWA Situation
A new report from Fightful sheds a little more light on what’s going on between Nick Aldis and the NWA in light of his recent suspension. Fans might remember that Aldis’ punishment came after comments he made about not re-signing with the company when his contract expires in January.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage RAW News – Austin Theory’s Cash-In, Shane Helms Given Time Off
During last night’s episode of RAW, Austin Theory unsuccessfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase. According to a report from Fightful, Theory’s cash-in wasn’t listed on the internal rundowns for the show. Shane “Hurricane” Helms was given this week off after helping Logan Paul prepare...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Omos Returns To Native Nigeria, Drew McIntyre Is In India
Following their stint in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, WWE Superstars Omos and Drew McIntyre continue their globe-trotting. Omos returned to his native Nigeria for a surprise visit with his family. TMZ shared video of the giant, which you can check out below:. Both Omos and Apollo Crews are set...
ewrestlingnews.com
Big E. Appears At NASCAR Race, News On Rhea Ripley, SmackDown, Bray Wyatt, More
You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the top ten badass Rhea Ripley moments:. “Watch the coolest, most villainous moments of Rhea Ripley’s career.”. You can check out this week’s episode of “SmackDown In Three Minutes” video...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Gene Snitsky & His Wife Backstage At WWE RAW
Former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky and his wife were backstage visiting at last night’s WWE RAW TV tapings. Snitsky and WWE are said to be on good terms and he often visits when they come to his hometown. You can check out a photo of Snitsky and his wife...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News: NWA Altering Title Belt?, Sheamus’ Return To TV
A new report from Fightful Select indicates that a change may be coming to the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. It’s rumored that the title may have been sized to fit Tyrus, who is challenging for the title at Hard Times 3. He will be facing current champ Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a three-way match for the strap. NWA Hard Times 3 will take place on November 12th.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Raw Ratings For 11/7/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,593,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is up from the 1,500,000 viewers the show did last week. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.43 rating, up from last week’s 0.36 rating. The first...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Lashley Believes His Son Can Make It In Pro Wrestling
During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley commented on his TNA World Championship match with Kurt Angle back in 2015, which is a bout the latter has openly admitted made him decide against retirement at the time. Additionally, the Almighty One commented...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Damian Priest, Roman Reigns, Matt Riddle, Johnny Gargano, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle for this Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are also being advertised for the tapings. The Special Olympics recently announced a new School of Strength program featuring...
Comments / 0