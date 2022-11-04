Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
What to Watch for on Texas Midterm Election Day
Midterm election day in Texas is today, and there will be several things to watch. Turnout will be lower than in 2018, but how much lower it is may go a long way to determining the results of some races. Turnout in Texas was 53% in 2018, but this year,...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Not Getting Enough Sleep
Daylight savings time ends this Sunday, prompting when the clocks turn back an hour. Many look forward to the extra hour of sleep when clocks fall back, but many health experts say it is just another disruption. NBC 5 looked at data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), broken...
dallasexpress.com
Holiday Events to Enjoy Across North Texas
The holiday season is ramping up in North Texas, and there are various ways to enjoy the festive time of year across the region. Holiday events that can be found this year include parades, light displays, and more. The top 2022 holiday activities to enjoy in North Texas were gathered...
Comments / 0