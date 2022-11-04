ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Total Lunar Eclipse Over North Texas 2022

NBC 5 viewers got up early on Nov. 8, 2022, to see a total lunar eclipse. The total eclipse began at 4:17 am CST as the moon passed into Earth's shadow known as the umbra. At that time the moon appeared to be a coppery-red color.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Texas' H-E-B Start a Turkey Price War with Fellow Grocery Chains

Grocery chains across the state are entering a war over the cost of turkeys.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. Walmart and others have begun discounting Thanksgiving turkeys leading to a war among grocery chains. This comes amid a turkey shortage and ongoing inflation. The world is also facing an outbreak of avian influenza, causing a shortage in the year's supply. However, grocers did everything they could to get their shipments so you can cook your own family dinner.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Where to watch live vote counting in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — If sitting back and waiting for the election results is too nerve-wracking, you can instead watch every vote get counted in real-time all across Central Texas!. As part of Senate Bill 1, Section 127.1232(b) states that the collection of election records "in a county with a...
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

The Austin Gas Station That's Actually A Food Destination

Austin, Texas, is a premiere destination for Southern cooking. Whether you're stopping at one of the city's many food trucks, drinking a margarita on a Tex-Mex patio, or enjoying vegan comfort food, the central Texas metropolis is a hot spot for unbeatable dining experiences. But if there's one food that Austin does best, it's barbecue. In fact, data analyzed by Clever found that Austin ranks among the top two best cities for barbecue — second only to San Antonio, which is just a stone's throw from Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
atasteofkoko.com

7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin

High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Live Blog: Texas midterm election 2022

Texans decide a number of key statewide races Tuesday, including electing a governor and attorney general, as well as local propositions that in Central Texas range from affordable housing in Austin to marijuana in San Marcos.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Not Getting Enough Sleep

Daylight savings time ends this Sunday, prompting when the clocks turn back an hour. Many look forward to the extra hour of sleep when clocks fall back, but many health experts say it is just another disruption. NBC 5 looked at data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), broken...
theprairienews.com

Why is there a dispensary advertisement in Canyon?

In the last couple weeks of October 2022, several new billboards for Everest Cannabis Co. have popped up along the Interstate 27 corridor and even coming into Canyon. This advertising campaign is promoting a specific product that is illegal in the state of Texas, marijuana. Since April 1,2022, New Mexico...
CANYON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.

Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead, the AT&T fiber box has become a daily reminder of the church’s inability to access broadband. “The connection is...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy