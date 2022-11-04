Austin, Texas, is a premiere destination for Southern cooking. Whether you're stopping at one of the city's many food trucks, drinking a margarita on a Tex-Mex patio, or enjoying vegan comfort food, the central Texas metropolis is a hot spot for unbeatable dining experiences. But if there's one food that Austin does best, it's barbecue. In fact, data analyzed by Clever found that Austin ranks among the top two best cities for barbecue — second only to San Antonio, which is just a stone's throw from Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO