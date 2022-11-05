ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Jeff Crowe
3d ago

His defense team was pure trash human beings. I wish I could say more but don’t want to get banned.

Reply(1)
27
Elaine Duffy-luedtke
3d ago

Suspend her license for 2 years or just simply disbar her, take your pick.

Reply(1)
17
YesChef
3d ago

What do you call an attorney that graduates last in her class? Public Defender. 🤭

Reply
12
beartruthnews.com

Parkland shooter’s home life revealed

February 14, 2018, 17 students and teachers were brutally murdered at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida by a 19 year old named Nikolas Cruz. To commit this heartless massacre, he used an AR-15, a military grade weapon. An in-depth trial occurred to determine his punishment. As this made national news, school boards took notice of this and immediately altered their guidelines and safety procedures to ensure students safety in their district. Days after the incident took place, the Age 21 Act was placed to alter the legal age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21 years old. After this tragedy many questions arose of how the school did not see it coming.
PARKLAND, FL
RadarOnline

Mass Shooter Nikolas Cruz's Attorney In Hot Water With Florida Bar After Laughing In Front Of Victims' Families

Tamara Curtis, a lawyer on mass shooter Nikolas Cruz's legal team, is being investigated by the Florida bar for inappropriate conduct after she was caught sticking out her middle finger on camera and laughing with Cruz in front of his victims' families. The 24-year-old was sentenced to life in prison after he killed 17 people and injured 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.Parents of the shooting victims were furious at Curtis' display, accusing Cruz's team of "losing their humanity towards the victims last month," with Fred Guttenberg, the father of one of the...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison

The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Man transferred to Broward to face charges in 2020 shooting

DAVIE, Fla. – A man was transferred from federal prison to Broward County on Tuesday to face charges for a 2020 shooting related to a black market weapons transaction. Detectives accused Darius Stapleton, 25, of Pembroke Pines, of injuring a man on Dec. 7, 2020, during a robbery in Davie.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida woman accused of voting in multiple states

FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it has arrested a woman for allegedly voting in multiple states. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), inspectors with its Election Crime Unit on Friday arrested Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, on two counts of casting more than one ballot in an election. Both are third-degree felonies. The Florida Secretary of State’s Office of Election Crimes and Security assisted with the investigation, the FDLE said in an announcement.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
californiaexaminer.net

Judge’s Hugs After Parkland Sentencing Are Controversial

On Wednesday, after the sentencing hearing for the Parkland school shooter concluded, the judge hugged the prosecutors, which caused alarm among some of the attorneys who had been following the case closely. It was Judge Elizabeth Scherer of the Broward County Circuit Court who presided over the case, and it...
PARKLAND, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

South Florida police officer critical after shooting; ex-girlfriend accused

An off-duty police officer in South Florida was critically injured Friday after he was shot in the head by his former girlfriend on Friday, authorities said. According to the Hialeah Police Department, the suspected shooter is Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former police officer who had a seven-year relationship with the officer, the Miami Herald reported. Sanchez was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.
HIALEAH, FL
Talk Media

Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are not in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

