Jeff Crowe
3d ago
His defense team was pure trash human beings. I wish I could say more but don’t want to get banned.
Elaine Duffy-luedtke
3d ago
Suspend her license for 2 years or just simply disbar her, take your pick.
YesChef
3d ago
What do you call an attorney that graduates last in her class? Public Defender. 🤭
beartruthnews.com
Parkland shooter’s home life revealed
February 14, 2018, 17 students and teachers were brutally murdered at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida by a 19 year old named Nikolas Cruz. To commit this heartless massacre, he used an AR-15, a military grade weapon. An in-depth trial occurred to determine his punishment. As this made national news, school boards took notice of this and immediately altered their guidelines and safety procedures to ensure students safety in their district. Days after the incident took place, the Age 21 Act was placed to alter the legal age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21 years old. After this tragedy many questions arose of how the school did not see it coming.
Mass Shooter Nikolas Cruz's Attorney In Hot Water With Florida Bar After Laughing In Front Of Victims' Families
Tamara Curtis, a lawyer on mass shooter Nikolas Cruz's legal team, is being investigated by the Florida bar for inappropriate conduct after she was caught sticking out her middle finger on camera and laughing with Cruz in front of his victims' families. The 24-year-old was sentenced to life in prison after he killed 17 people and injured 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.Parents of the shooting victims were furious at Curtis' display, accusing Cruz's team of "losing their humanity towards the victims last month," with Fred Guttenberg, the father of one of the...
Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison
The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
Click10.com
Man transferred to Broward to face charges in 2020 shooting
DAVIE, Fla. – A man was transferred from federal prison to Broward County on Tuesday to face charges for a 2020 shooting related to a black market weapons transaction. Detectives accused Darius Stapleton, 25, of Pembroke Pines, of injuring a man on Dec. 7, 2020, during a robbery in Davie.
DeSantis In Boynton Beach: "Help Me Put Old Donkey Out To Pasture"
DeSantis said that he is monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the state's east coast as a Category One hurricane later this week, but he told the crowd that the weather should be fine on election day.
niceville.com
Florida woman accused of voting in multiple states
FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it has arrested a woman for allegedly voting in multiple states. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), inspectors with its Election Crime Unit on Friday arrested Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, on two counts of casting more than one ballot in an election. Both are third-degree felonies. The Florida Secretary of State’s Office of Election Crimes and Security assisted with the investigation, the FDLE said in an announcement.
Republicans flip two county commission seats: Mayor Weinroth out in big upset to newcomer Woodward
District 6 includes Royal Palm Beach, Greenacres, Wellington and the Glades area. District 4 includes much of Boca Raton and Delray Beach. District 2 includes West Palm Beach, Haverhill, Atlantis and parts of Boynton Beach. Two Democrats, including an incumbent, were defeated on Tuesday in two of three Palm Beach...
Click10.com
Florida Department of Corrections to have custody of Parkland school shooter for rest of his life
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced the Parkland school shooter to 34 consecutive mandatory life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole and remanded him to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, the 24-year-old convicted felon waited in the Broward County main jail.
WSVN-TV
Complaint cites ‘demeaning’ behavior from judge in Parkland trial; Florida Bar confirms pending probe into attorney
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court complaint has been filed against the presiding judge in the sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter, and officials with the Florida Bar said a defense attorney is the subject of a pending investigation. Cameras captured Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer as she...
californiaexaminer.net
Judge’s Hugs After Parkland Sentencing Are Controversial
On Wednesday, after the sentencing hearing for the Parkland school shooter concluded, the judge hugged the prosecutors, which caused alarm among some of the attorneys who had been following the case closely. It was Judge Elizabeth Scherer of the Broward County Circuit Court who presided over the case, and it...
South Florida police officer critical after shooting; ex-girlfriend accused
An off-duty police officer in South Florida was critically injured Friday after he was shot in the head by his former girlfriend on Friday, authorities said. According to the Hialeah Police Department, the suspected shooter is Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former police officer who had a seven-year relationship with the officer, the Miami Herald reported. Sanchez was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Miami-Dade County online court records.
Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
Former School Cop in Custody After Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend Was Shot and Left ‘Fighting for His Life’: Reports
A former Miami-Dade school cop is in custody in connection with the early Friday morning shooting of her police officer ex-boyfriend, according to multiple local news reports from South Florida. The suspected shooter, identified in reports as 32-year-old Yessenia Sanchez, is in custody. The victim of the attack, identified by...
Click10.com
Former cop accused of shooting police officer ex-boyfriend makes court appearance
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Newly obtained video shows the moments a former officer frantically fled a crime scene after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend, who was a veteran officer. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, appeared in bond court on Sunday wearing a suicide prevention vest and facing serious charges. She...
cbs12.com
BSO: Deputy hospitalized after man attacks him in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy and a man were hospitalized following an incident in Deerfield Beach. Around 3:31 p.m. on Nov. 5, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the area of 2400 Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded.
Christian Obumseli’s Texts And Recordings Reveal Girlfriend Courtney Clenney’s History Of Racist Rants, Beatings & Stabbings
New evidence shows Christian "Toby" Obumseli's fatal stabbing wasn't the first time his relationship with OnlyFans model Courtney Clenny erupted in violence.
Click10.com
Group of police officers respond to scene in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A large police presence was observed in northwest Miami-Dade after reports of a shooting. It was happened Sunday morning in the area of Northwest 76th Street near 17th Avenue. Miami-Dade police officers could be seen investigating in the area, which was marked off by crime...
Deerfield News
CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track
Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are not in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
Joseph's Classic Market opens at The Press along Dixie Corridor in West Palm Beach
Joseph's Classic Market just south of downtown West Palm Beach opened its doors to customers for the first time Tuesday, Nov. 8, a few days ahead of a planned grand opening complete with balloons and gift cards. Fronting the bustling strip of South Dixie Highway known as the "Dixie Corridor,"...
