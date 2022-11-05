ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Ronit Maman
3d ago

This is an example of how the media lies. No evidence? It was in the opponent candidates campaign ad. Which he pulled down as soon as the shooting occurred. This is more than outrageous

DJB
3d ago

Have you noticed violent political related attacks are all the media talks about, spinning their deceit, in the left controlled media if it's against a Democrat? But, this story against a Republican has barely been mentioned. A Democrat going to Kavanagh's house gets turned against him, the victim. Where's the extreme outcry? It's horrible for everyone, no matter their political side. 🙄 😕 😒

AP_000625.3662147b5c4e43aca664d23adfb81b51.0141
3d ago

Fun how the media only uses the “without evidence” line in one political direction.

