CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fight outside a River North night club ended in gunfire early Sunday morning. Four people were shot, and one of them died, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue outside a club called Hush. River North residents say they have had it with the spike in crime and the fear that comes with it. "Not again, you know? Nobody wants that in your neighborhood," said Linda Markran. She has lived in River North for 10 years, and she is sick of the crime scene tape and fear. "It...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO