ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

How to watch the Blood Moon lunar eclipse for free online, the last until 2025

By Tariq Malik
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQRBj_0izzSyV900

On Nov. 8, the moon will offer an amazing sight that you won't see again until 2025: a total lunar eclipse that will turn Earth's nearest neighbor an eerie blood-red hue. If you're planning to watch it online, you have several free options available.

The Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse , as it's called (it happens during the Full Beaver Moon of November ) will begin at 3:02 a.m. EST (0802 GMT) and reaches totality at 5:16 a.m. EST (1016 GMT) before ending at 8:56 a.m. EST (1356 GMT). The " blood moon " phase will be visible from North and Central America, as well as Hawaii, Alaska and parts of South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, according to NASA .

Be sure to check out on our guide on what time the total lunar eclipse will occur so you don't miss the last one for three years.

Related: Lunar eclipse guide: When, where and how to see them

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLtVB_0izzSyV900

A map showing where the Nov. 8, 2022 lunar eclipse is visible. Contours mark the edge of the visibility region at eclipse contact times. (Image credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio)
Top telescope pick!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lF86l_0izzSyV900

(Image credit: Celestron)

Looking for a telescope for the lunar eclipse? We recommend the Celestron Astro Fi 102 as the top pick in our best beginner's telescope guide .

This will be the last lunar eclipse of 2022, and in fact the last eclipse of any type this year. But what if weather clouds your view of the full moon ? Below is our rundown of the Nov. 8 total lunar eclipse webcasts we've found so far.

If you're looking to photograph the moon , don't miss our guides on how to photograph a lunar eclipse , as well as how to photograph the moon with a camera for some helpful tips to plan out your lunar photo session. Our overview on the best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography can help too.

More: Lunar eclipse guide: When, where and how to see them

TimeandDate.com Blood Moon lunar eclipse webcast

The website TimeandDate.com will host a livestream of the total eclipse of the moon starting at 4 a.m. EST (0900 GMT) on Nov. 8.

The webcast will show views of the major portion of the lunar eclipse, including totality, and is accompanied by a live blog by TimeandDate.com showcasing various milestones for the eclipse, including what else you can see in the night sky during the early-morning eclipse.

You can watch the live webcast on the TimeandDate.com eclipse blog, or directly from YouTube .

Related: Amazing photos of the Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse of 2022

Lowell Observatory lunar eclipse webcast

The Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona will also offer a free livestream of the lunar eclipse at 4 a.m. EST (0900 GMT) .

The webcast will stream live on the Lowell Observatory YouTube page (it will be 2 a.m. local MST time in Arizona) and feature live commentary by Lowell historian Kevin Schindler and moon expert John Compton, according to an event description. The live commentary will run through totality.

"Stay up late with us for the total lunar eclipse on November 8th!" the observatory wrote on Twitter , adding that the webcast will be available for folks who don't plan to watch it live. "We're having a late-night livestream from 2am–5am MST . Join us live with a cup of coffee or re-watch after a good night sleep. Set a reminder to watch at https://youtu.be/DsXS3iDs0yA !"

Virtual Telescope Project blood moon eclipse webcast

The online Virtual Telescope Project run by astrophysicist Gianluca Masi will offer a livestream of the lunar eclipse starting at 4:30 a.m. EST (0930 GMT) . Masi will host the webcast from Ceccano, Italy, but feature live views from an international team of astrophotgraphers and observers across the visibility range.

The webcast will be streamed via YouTube and on the Virtual Telescope Project website .

"Next 8 Nov. 2022, the Beaver Moon will offer us a superb total eclipse, visible from Australia, Asia and the Americas. As in the past, the Virtual Telescope Project will partner with some great astro-imagers around the globe, to bring to you the stunning beauty of such a unique event," Masi wrote in a description . "A wonderful example of cooperation through geographical borders!"

Griffith Observatory blood moon eclipse webcast

The famed Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California will offer its own livestream of the lunar eclipse beginning at 3 a.m. EST (12 a.m. PST, 0800 GMT) . It will run until 9 a.m. EST (6 a.m. PST, 1400 GMT) .

It will be livestreamed on the Griffith Observatory YouTube channel .

"On November 8, one hundred percent of the round disk of the full Moon slowly moves into the dark shadow, and the bright Moon grows dim. The Moon does not, however, become completely dark," the observatory wrote in an event description. Instead, it usually glows with a copper or red color, a result of sunlight being filtered and bent through the Earth’s atmosphere (much like a sunset)."

The Griffith Observatory will not be open to in-person viewing of the lunar eclipse, but will offer a time-lapse video of the event on its YouTube page at about 11 a.m. EST (8 a.m. PST, 1600 GMT).

How lunar eclipses occur and when's the next one

RELATED STORIES:

Lunar eclipses 2022: When, where & how to see them

What are lunar eclipses and how do they occur?

November full moon 2022: Full Beaver Blood Moon gets a total lunar eclipse

Total lunar eclipses occur when the moon passes behind Earth with respect to sun. This sends the moon into Earth's shadow, blocking the sunlight that typically illuminates the moon as seen from Earth's surface.

Since the moon's orbit around Earth as a tilt, it doesn't pass through the darkest part of Earth's shadow, called the umbra, every month. When it passes through only part of Earth's shadow, it creates a partial lunar eclipse. During a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon is in Earth's shadow, turning it a blood-red color with light that is refracted through Earth's atmosphere .

According to NASA, a total lunar eclipse occurs every 1.5 years or so, but multiple ones can occur in a year. The Nov. 8 blood moon is the second total lunar eclipse of 2022 and follows the Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse in May .

The next total lunar eclipse after Nov. 8 will be on March 13, 2025. There will be a second total lunar eclipse that year as well, on Sept. 7, 2025, according to NASA's eclipse website. In 2023 and 2024, the moon will experience either partial lunar eclipse, when only part of the moon passes through the umbra, or an ever-so-slight penumbral eclipse, when the moon dips through the outermost layer of Earth's shadow, called the penumbra.

Editor's Note: If you snap an amazing lunar eclipse photo and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com .

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik . Follow us @Spacedotcom , Facebook and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old

And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA Confirms Mission To Explore Asteroid That Could Make Everyone on Earth a Billionaire

NASA has confirmed it’s launching a mission next year to explore an asteroid worth a whopping $10,000 quadrillionImage by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay. NASA has stated that it would deploy a mission to investigate an asteroid worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion in 2019. This amount is sufficient to hypothetically make every person on Earth a millionaire. The Psyche mission's survey is focused on the 140-mile-wide asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The metal-rich Psyche asteroid "appears to resemble the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Headed For Trouble This Week, Thanks to a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse

Welcome to the most emotionally charged Scorpio season of all time. The sky is supercharged with transformative energy and astrology is encouraging you to dig deep and embrace your truth. A full moon lunar eclipse is also on the way, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 7 to 13. That said, if you’re feeling a contradicting push and pull of energies—both accelerated and stagnant—it’s all thanks to the eclipse energy portal, as well as the perplexing influence of Mars retrograde clashing with Neptune.  The week begins on a somber note, as Venus goes head-to-head with taskmaster...
Ingram Atkinson

Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?

Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Must-see: Fireballs fall from sky during meteor shower

Fireballs were caught on camera streaking across the night sky in Northern California. Thousands of people saw the bright lights, which were produced by the Taurid meteor shower, KXTV reported. Luckily none of them hit the ground or caused any fires to start, NASA officials told the news station. The...
msn.com

'Potentially dangerous' asteroid nearing Earth is increasing in speed

Another replay of Armageddon? The earth isn't the only celestial body in space, although a large planet it is still surrounded by many celestial elements that might potentially bring harm to it. One such space element is the asteroid Phaethon which, according to scientists, might become a threat to our planet in future.
Pocono Update

Don't Miss Out | Taurid Meteor Shower This Weekend

The Taurid meteor shower is an exciting two-part celestial event, with the Southern Taurids emerging Nov 4-5. With the Northern Taurids making their appearance between Nov 12-13. This weekend look up to the sky because this event is one you don't want to miss.
TheStreet

Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki

Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
Washington Examiner

Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen

Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
Space.com

Space.com

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy