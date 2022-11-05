ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam airport

KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

EDE, Netherlands — (AP) — Hundreds of climate protesters blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday in a demonstration on the eve of the COP27 U.N. climate meeting in Egypt.

Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion protesters sat around private jets to prevent them leaving and others rode bicycles around the planes.

Dewi Zloch of Greenpeace Netherlands said the activists want "fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets.”

Military police said they arrested a number of protesters for being on the airport’s grounds without authorization.

Responding Friday to an open letter from Greenpeace, Schiphol's new CEO Ruud Sondag said the airport is targeting “emissions-free airports by 2030 and net climate-neutral aviation by 2050. And we have an duty to lead the way in that,” but conceded it needed to happen faster.

More than 120 world leaders will attend this year’s U.N. climate talks at the Red Sea coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh starting Sunday.

Thorny issues up for discussion at the Nov. 6-18 talks, including further cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting financial aid for poor countries struggling with the impacts of climate change.

___

Follow AP's climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual U.N. summit on climate change. The mother of a leading jailed Egyptian pro-democracy activist who is on a hunger and water strike went to the prison where her son is held for the third day in a row on Wednesday in hope of getting proof that he is still alive amid increasingly growing concerns about his health.
KRMG

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — A fire broke out early Monday morning at a 35-story high-rise building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries in the blaze at the apartment building, which had been extinguished by the time an Associated Press journalist reached the site.
KRMG

Climate protesters target Warhol art in Australian gallery

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Climate protesters in Australia on Wednesday scrawled graffiti and glued themselves to an Andy Warhol artwork depicting Campbell's soup cans but didn't appear to damage the piece because it's encased in glass. It was the latest incident in which climate protesters have targeted...
KRMG

Kenya Airways pilots' strike set to end after 4 days

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Pilots working for Kenya’s national airline are set to resume work on Wednesday after a court ordered them to end their four-day strike. The court on Tuesday also ordered Kenya Airways not to intimidate pilots who participated in the strike called by their union following the failure to resolve a dispute over a retirement savings fund.
The Independent

Lorry crashes on M25 during Just Stop Oil protests - OLD

A person has been arrested for causing a public nuisance after a lorry crashed on the M25 while Just Stop Oil protests were taking place.A police officer was struck and injured by the vehicle after a rolling roadblock was put in place due to a person being in the road.Essex Police said the incident, which happened on Wednesday morning, has led to road closures between Junction 26 and Junction 27 clockwise.We are at the scene of J30 of the M25 where one person has climbed a gantry, and one person was stopped.This will cause traffic disruption, so please find alternative routes...
KRMG

Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner

BEIJING — (AP) — A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies. Orders for the single-aisle C919 were announced Thursday by Commercial Aircraft Corp....
KRMG

Australian PM hopes for meeting with China's Xi at summit

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would be a “positive thing” if one can be arranged on the sidelines of one of the leaders’ summits to be held in Southeast Asia this month.
KRMG

Bangladesh balances energy needs with climate, conservation

RAMPAL, Bangladesh — (AP) — Fish, rice, mangrove trees and the lush delta wetlands where the massive Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers drain into the Bay of Bengal. It’s not luxury. But for the farmers and fishermen who live by the world’s largest mangrove forest, it’s more than enough. Now, the environment is at risk.
KRMG

Damage in 5.7-magnitude quake off Italy’s Adriatic coast

ROME — (AP) — A moderate earthquake shook Italy’s northeastern coast early Wednesday, causing some cracks in buildings and prompting at least one health clinic to evacuate. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Premier Giorgia Meloni was in constant contact with Italy’s civil protection agency monitoring...
The Independent

Warning UK could ‘easily’ see catastrophic floods on scale of Germany’s deadly deluge

Devastating floods on a similar scale to those seen in Germany in 2021 are “absolutely conceivable” in the UK, experts have warned. Factors ranging from the summer’s drought conditions to erratic weather patterns caused by the climate crisis rachet up the risk, they claim. The warning comes after Storm Claudio battered parts of the UK this week, prompting a number of flood warnings and alerts to be issued. Parts of London woke up to flooded roads and transport problems after the capital experienced half a month’s rainfall in one night, with the Met Office warning of further heavy rain...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
102K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy