A New Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got a new match announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will face off against JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the official announcement below:. Axiom is proving to be one of...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For November 11, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for November 7, 2022!. We hear from The Bloodline to open up the show. The Usos address The New Day, suggesting that, after Crown Jewel, they’ll be the longest reigning Tag Team of all time. The New Day come out and it’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who announce The Usos will put their record up for grabs against them this Friday on SmackDown.
Lio Rush: ‘I Don’t Think AEW Knew Exactly What To Do With Me’
Lio Rush had a short tenure with AEW that began with his pay-per-view debut at Double Or Nothing in 2021. His contract with AEW expired in February 2022, and he became a free agent. Rush’s Twitter response to AEW President Tony Khan’s controversial statement on New Year’s Eve 2021 led to his contract not being renewed.
WWE’s Live Event Schedule Through The End Of March Revealed
WWE has announced multiple new live events, which will take the company through March of 2023. During Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, the company’s schedule for live events up to the first of April was revealed. You can check out the full schedule below:. * Nashville, TN:...
WWE Survivor Series Gets First WarGames Match
The first WarGames match was announced for Survivor Series 2022 on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. It was announced that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will team up against Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross. While Damage CTRL has one spot left to fill on their team, the trio of Belair, Asuka, and Bliss still have two more partners to find.
WWE RAW News – JBL/Baron Corbin, The Bloodline/The New Day, More
As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander in a singles match. You can check out some highlights from that bout below:. Also on RAW, Matt Riddle came out to assist The New Day in their ongoing battle with The Bloodline. Prior to The...
Impact Wrestling News – Bully Ray, Samoa Joe, Zicky Dice, Kevin Nash, Sting, More
Impact Wrestling posted the following Digital Exclusive featuring Bully Ray & Zicky Dice:. Impact Wrestling posted a video of PJ Black’s recent promo. You can check that out below:. Impact Wrestling posted the following video today, looking at Samoa Joe’s TNA Wrestling debut:. “The Samoan Submission Machine arrives...
Sammy Guevara Knew Eight Years Ago He’d Beat Bryan Danielson
Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson will square off once again on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This time, the Spanish God and the American Dragon will face one another in a two-out-of-three falls match. Guevara shared a message on Twitter that he’s been looking to beat Bryan since...
Update On WWE’s Plans To Return To Saudi Arabia
WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was an incredible success. A new report has some news about when the company will be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to a new report from Pwinsider, the current plan is for WWE to return in May...
Various News: NWA Altering Title Belt?, Sheamus’ Return To TV
A new report from Fightful Select indicates that a change may be coming to the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. It’s rumored that the title may have been sized to fit Tyrus, who is challenging for the title at Hard Times 3. He will be facing current champ Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a three-way match for the strap. NWA Hard Times 3 will take place on November 12th.
AEW News: The Date Of Jeff Hardy’s Next Hearing, Zack Clayton Meets Fans
Jeff Hardy’s next hearing is set for later this month. Hardy was arrested back in June and is facing a number of offenses. Pwinsider reports that his next hearing date will be November 18th. The charges against Hardy include felony DUI (alcohol or drugs), third offense within ten years,...
Big E. Appears At NASCAR Race, News On Rhea Ripley, SmackDown, Bray Wyatt, More
You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the top ten badass Rhea Ripley moments:. “Watch the coolest, most villainous moments of Rhea Ripley’s career.”. You can check out this week’s episode of “SmackDown In Three Minutes” video...
Backstage News On The Nick Aldis & NWA Situation
A new report from Fightful sheds a little more light on what’s going on between Nick Aldis and the NWA in light of his recent suspension. Fans might remember that Aldis’ punishment came after comments he made about not re-signing with the company when his contract expires in January.
The Grayson Waller Effect Segment Booked For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Grayson Waller took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner will be appearing on his “The Grayson Waller Effect” segment on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. You can check out the updated lineup for Tuesday night’s episode...
News On Damian Priest, Roman Reigns, Matt Riddle, Johnny Gargano, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle for this Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are also being advertised for the tapings. The Special Olympics recently announced a new School of Strength program featuring...
Nick Aldis Teases Joining WWE – Feud With Karrion Kross After NWA Exit
Nick Aldis has teased that he could soon be part of WWE after handing in his notice with the NWA. Aldis, a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, joined the promotion in 2017 and has been arguably the promotion’s top star. Within the last week, Aldis has confirmed that he...
Matt Cardona Talks His Role In “The Last Match,” How Difficult It Was
Matt Cardona has been everywhere in the world of indie wrestling these days, but he’s also got another role – performing lead in The Last Match. Cardona has taken to the stage in the lead role of the musical production. Recently, he spoke about his role during an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast.
Roman Reigns Being Advertised For SmackDown, Other Stars To Appear
The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. According to several fans located in the area, Roman is being advertised for the blue brand this Friday. Local ads in Indianapolis (the site of this week’s event) indicate that Roman will be on the show.
VIDEO: Nick Jackson Surfaces For The First Time Since AEW All Out Fight
Nick Jackson was seen out in public for the first time since the AEW All Out 2022 backstage fight, as he was in attendance at Sunday night’s NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz. At one point during the game, he was seen on the court tossing t-shirts to the crowd.
Adam Pearce Trolls Fans Online, WWE Holding More Tryouts, Bianca Belair News
WWE will be holding more tryouts in early December. Adam Pearce recently took to Twitter to address some recent ‘controversy.’ Basically, it’s an epic troll job which you can see below:. WWE’s Campus Rush tour will be at Boise State University tomorrow. It will then continue on...
