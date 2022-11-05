Howard University Announces Record $122M in Annual Research Funding; Creating New Opportunities for Students, Faculty

ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the nation prepares to mark Veterans Day, Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the State of Maryland’s participation in Operation Green Light, a new initiative to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the resources available to assist veterans and their families. The state’s outreach efforts are being led by the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), County Veterans Affairs Commissions, the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

