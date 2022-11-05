Howard University Announces Record $122M in Annual Research Funding; Creating New Opportunities for Students, Faculty

Read full article on original website
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Howard Dropout Partners With GoFundMe To Raise Money for HBCU Students
A college dropout is not allowing excuses to keep him from giving back to the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) community. Once a student at Howard University, 48-year-old Hassan Abdus-Sabur spent the last several years raising money for students at HBCUs even though he dropped out two years after enrolling in the Washington D.C. university.
howard.edu
Two Howard University Centers to Host Conversation on Missing Black Women
WASHINGTON - The Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center at the Howard University School of Law and the Center for Women, Gender and Global Leadership at Howard University will be co-hosting with Color Farm Media “Finding Tamika: A Conversation about Missing Black Women” on November 15, 2022 at 6-8 p.m. in the Law School’s Moot Court Room.
gmufourthestate.com
STUDENT GOVERNMENT HAS EVENTFUL MEETING
Student Government voted on five pieces of legislation. On Nov. 3, the Student Senate met to vote on five pieces of legislation:. Resolution #34: A Solution to Support the Iranian Community at George Mason University. Passed unanimously 36-0. Resolution #35: A Resolution to Push for Increased Frequency of Cleanings of...
Bay Net
Political Profile: Michael Jackson, Candidate For Maryland State Senate District 27
DUNKIRK, Md. — The Midterm Elections in Maryland are just around the corner, meaning several state senate seats will be contested on November 8th. One of the more high-profile races is in Legislative District 27, where incumbent Michael Jackson[D] will run for a second term against several others. Jackson,...
umdmitzpeh.com
Joe Vogel, a Gen Z Jewish activist, runs for a seat in the Maryland legislature
Twitter 0 Facebook 0 Google+ 0 Email -- Filament.io. Vogel a Jewish, Latino and openly gay activist, is running for the 17th district in the Maryland House of Delegates in tomorrow’s election. By Ryan Mercado. For Mitzpeh. Joe Vogel, a 25-year-old Montgomery County resident, is running for delegate to...
Revamped Arboretum Community Center Opens in Northeast D.C.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and community leaders celebrated the grand opening of the renovated Arboretum Community Center in Northeast on Saturday. The post Revamped Arboretum Community Center Opens in Northeast D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NAACP President Encourages Georgia To Turn ‘Black’ on Election Day
During a tour of Atlanta-area churches on Sunday, NAACP President Derrick Johnson made a statement to the state of Georgia encouraging voters to make an impact this year. According to The Hill, Johnson said he hopes the state turns “Black” on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Although they...
alxnow.com
Alexandria City Public Schools requests extension for high school trailers amid school expansion
Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) has filed a special use permit to allow it to extend the use of trailers at Alexandria City High School to 2024. The specific temporary trailers being discussed in the special use permit are those built specifically to accommodate students displaced by the Minnie Howard campus renovation.
Bay Net
Political Profile: Ralph Patterson, Candidate For Charles County Commissioner District 4
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — Beating out Charles County Commissioner Bobby Rucci in the Primary Election, Democratic newcomer, Ralph E. Patterson II, is a 47-year-old educator and a member of the Charles County Democratic Central Committee. Patterson recently spoke with TheBayNet.com about himself and his platform, including his reasons for...
All candidates for Prince George’s County Board of Education District 6 in Maryland complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Prince George’s County Board of Education District 6 in Maryland — Branndon Jackson and Ashley Kearney — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
WTOP
DC’s Grillfish and sister restaurant The Pig are closing
Seafood-centric D.C. restaurant Grillfish is closing after 26 years as a West End staple. Sister restaurant The Pig is ending its 10 year run in Logan Circle as well. Nov. 12 is the final day for both restaurants. Grillfish, which opened in 1996, was a pioneer in committing to using...
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces Operation Green Light to honor Maryland veterans
ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the nation prepares to mark Veterans Day, Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the State of Maryland’s participation in Operation Green Light, a new initiative to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the resources available to assist veterans and their families. The state’s outreach efforts are being led by the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), County Veterans Affairs Commissions, the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.
Local university shuts down, students left scrambling to finish their studies
Stratford University students were in the middle of their studies when they learned classes were canceled indefinitely.
Shared Electric Moped Company Revel Is Leaving D.C.
Revel, the company that first brought its Vespa-like shared electric “moped” to the District in 2019, is now leaving the city. In an email to riders, the company said it would stop operation on Nov. 22, but didn’t cite a reason. “This was a really hard decision...
'Vote Late' strategy pushed in multiple states including Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Maryland elections officials are assuring voters that anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. The assurances came after "Stop the Steal" conspiracy promoters have been accused of urging supporters to create chaos at the polls by turning out in large numbers after 6 p.m.
Ars Technica
Algorithms quietly run the city of DC—and maybe your hometown
Washington, DC, is the home base of the most powerful government on earth. It’s also home to 690,000 people—and 29 obscure algorithms that shape their lives. City agencies use automation to screen housing applicants, predict criminal recidivism, identify food assistance fraud, determine if a high schooler is likely to drop out, inform sentencing decisions for young people, and many other things.
Controversial DC tipping proposal goes before voters — again
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington's bars and restaurants goes before voters Tuesday, four years after approval of an identical ballot issue that was later overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 would eliminate the...
Phys.org
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
