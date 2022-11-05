ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Related
Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Former lottery winner reveals what doesn’t change after you win millions: ‘You might be unhappy after’

The Powerball jackpot has officially become the largest lottery prize ever offered as the grand prize grows to an estimated $1.9bn.The jackpot value, which has ballooned since 3 August, when the last Powerball jackpot was won, means the winner would walk away with $929m in cash or 30 payments of $63m a year.While choosing either option would result in a life-changing amount of money, a previous lottery winner has revealed that there are some things that do not change when you win millions of dollars.According to Timothy Schultz, a podcast host and YouTuber from Iowa who won a $29m...
IOWA STATE
AL.com

Powerball hits $1.2 billion: What winner would take home after taxes

The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing and growing. The jackpot now stands at $1.2 billion with a cash option of $596.7 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, Nov .2. “This is the largest Powerball prize in more than six years,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “The jackpot is getting bigger with every ticket sold.”
ALABAMA STATE
People

Woman Buys Lottery Ticket Minutes Before Drawing — and Wins Over $500,000: 'I Screamed'

Stephanie Israel said she was lying in bed on Saturday when "the spirit just told me to go online and buy one" A last-minute decision to play the lottery made one North Carolina woman hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. Stephanie Israel, 39, won a whopping $501,544 after buying a Quick Pick ticket just minutes before Saturday's Cash 5 drawing, according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery. However, the Guilford County woman didn't realize she'd won on her $1 ticket until the next morning, when she...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy