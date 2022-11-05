Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
You Didn't Win the Powerball Jackpot — But If You Matched At Least 1 Number, You Won Money
No, you didn't win the second largest Powerball jackpot in history Wednesday. And while that may have been the only way to win $1.2 billion, it's not the only way to win some -- or in some cases, a lot -- of cash. Each Powerball drawing consists of five different...
Powerball jackpot winning numbers for Monday’s drawing revealed
The Powerball jackpot-winning numbers for Monday’s drawing for an estimated $625 million have been revealed. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and the red Powerball was 16, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 4. The jackpot, which has a cash...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware shut out of biggest prizes as $1 billion Powerball jackpot goes unclaimed
One of the biggest Powerball jackpots in history went unclaimed on Halloween night, leaving Delawareans and the rest of the country to chase an estimated $1.2 billion prize on Wednesday. No one connected on the combination of 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13 during Monday Night's drawing, the 39th straight...
Iowa Powerball winner reveals what you should do right after you win the $1.2 billion jackpot
An Iowa Powerball winner, Timothy Schultz, shares practical steps to take if you win the lottery. The jackpot stands at a staggering $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
Major update on unclaimed Powerball jackpot after warning to check lottery tickets and twist in Mega Millions $494m win
A WINNING Powerball lottery ticket with a $50,000 prize has gone unclaimed and is now expired, said lottery officials. A ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing in Northwest Indiana wasn’t turned in for payment that the Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline. The ticket matched four...
Gizmodo
If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning
Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
How to up your chances of winning the lottery
With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $800 million, people who dream of winning might be wondering if there are ways to increase the odds of taking home the prize money.
How to stay anonymous if you win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot prize
The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion as of Wednesday morning, with the drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday night. The winner, though, might not want their luck publicized, for fear of harassment from others and requests for money. Massachusetts isn’t one of the at least nine states...
Old woman finds $5000 winning scratch off lottery ticket on floor of gas station, takes her windfall to Vegas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. All in all, I’d say my grandfather was a very lucky man.
A $100K lottery winner decided to buy three more tickets to celebrate her prize— and won another $300K on the same day
On her way home from collecting her $100,000 prize, a Delaware woman decided to buy three more tickets and won an extra $300,000.
The 5 most common mistakes lottery winners make that the $2.04 billion Powerball winner should avoid
The $2.04 billion Powerball winner should heed these 5 common mistakes from previous lottery winners.
How late can you buy a Powerball ticket for Monday night’s $1 billion jackpot?
People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in...
WFMZ-TV Online
One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian
One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida that was battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida, the...
Former lottery winner reveals what doesn’t change after you win millions: ‘You might be unhappy after’
The Powerball jackpot has officially become the largest lottery prize ever offered as the grand prize grows to an estimated $1.9bn.The jackpot value, which has ballooned since 3 August, when the last Powerball jackpot was won, means the winner would walk away with $929m in cash or 30 payments of $63m a year.While choosing either option would result in a life-changing amount of money, a previous lottery winner has revealed that there are some things that do not change when you win millions of dollars.According to Timothy Schultz, a podcast host and YouTuber from Iowa who won a $29m...
Powerball hits $1.2 billion: What winner would take home after taxes
The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing and growing. The jackpot now stands at $1.2 billion with a cash option of $596.7 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, Nov .2. “This is the largest Powerball prize in more than six years,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “The jackpot is getting bigger with every ticket sold.”
Here are the winning numbers for the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
It has been three months since Powerball last produced a winner, which has caused the lottery’s jackpot to grow to $1.6 billion. Powerball has gone 39 consecutive drawings without a winner.
Woman Buys Lottery Ticket Minutes Before Drawing — and Wins Over $500,000: 'I Screamed'
Stephanie Israel said she was lying in bed on Saturday when "the spirit just told me to go online and buy one" A last-minute decision to play the lottery made one North Carolina woman hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. Stephanie Israel, 39, won a whopping $501,544 after buying a Quick Pick ticket just minutes before Saturday's Cash 5 drawing, according to a press release from the NC Education Lottery. However, the Guilford County woman didn't realize she'd won on her $1 ticket until the next morning, when she...
Drawing tonight for new record $1.9 billion Powerball
There were no winners in Saturday's drawing, so tonight's jackpot is the world's largest in lottery history.
Single California ticket wins record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot
ALTADENA, Calif. — A single ticket sold in California has won a world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, about 15 miles outside downtown Los Angeles, according to the California Lottery. The owner of the gas station and...
Comments / 6