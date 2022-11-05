NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who left a grandmother in the middle of the road in Brooklyn. She later died.CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis obtained exclusive video of the car involved and got reaction from family members who want justice."She was just fun and lovable, kind," Judith Donaldson said Tuesday.Three heartbroken sisters shared how special their mother, Verna McKnight, was to everyone who knew her."The biggest heart, kindest, most giving, hardworking person you could ever come across," Juliet McKnight-Francis said."She was just everything to so many people," Michelle McKnight added.That was all taken from them on Saturday...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO