ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 5

Related
The Hill

Twitter users flag Biden tweet on gas prices

Twitter users on Sunday flagged a tweet from the official presidential handle @POTUS that had President Biden touting “the most common gas price” in the country at $3.19, drawing attention to the fact that was lower than what the average consumer sees at the pump. “Right now, the...
Reuters

Biden predicts Democrat midterms win, says economy improving

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, battling to show restive voters he has boosted the economy, touted his economic policies on Friday and said he is planning a talk with oil companies, as he predicted Democrats will prevail in Tuesday's midterm elections despite polls showing Republican gains.
CARLSBAD, CA
The Hill

Biden blowback shows coal still has sway in US politics

The backlash to President Biden’s comments last week about shutting down coal plants illustrates that the declining industry still has influence on American politics. On Friday, Biden said “we’re going to be shutting these [coal] plants down all across America and having wind and solar.”. In response,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
DC News Now

Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow doubt about the election results […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Democrats promised the infrastructure bill would advance equity. Has it?

LONG ROAD AHEAD: In hours remaining before Election Day, expect to see Democrats continue brandishing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that kickstarted the process of rebuilding the nation’s roads and bridges and expanding broadband service, among other things. Yet whether the bill is accomplishing its lofty goals of advancing...
MAINE STATE
Gizmodo

Biden's Graphite Headscratcher

The Biden administration’s plans to boost manufacturing of electric vehicles may face a big bump in the road—and that bump is made of graphite. Both E&E News and Marketplace reported this week on how the coming electric vehicle revolution will supercharge the demand for the mineral. Graphite is...
ALABAMA STATE
TODAY.com

Biden advisor reportedly in talks with Putin aides amid tensions

The U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made an unannounced visit to Ukraine this weekend, coming on the heels of new reports that he has been engaged in confidential conversations in recent months with top aides to President Putin. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Nov. 7, 2022.
The Hill

Booker: Democrats have ‘very strong pathway’ to adding seats in Senate

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said on Sunday that he believes his party has a “very strong pathway” to add more seats in the Senate ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The party in the White House usually loses during midterms but the reality is we still have a very strong pathway, not just to keeping the Senate but really picking up seats … in Pennsylvania and in places like Wisconsin and North Carolina,” Booker told host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy