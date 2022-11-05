Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter users flag Biden tweet on gas prices
Twitter users on Sunday flagged a tweet from the official presidential handle @POTUS that had President Biden touting “the most common gas price” in the country at $3.19, drawing attention to the fact that was lower than what the average consumer sees at the pump. “Right now, the...
Biden predicts Democrat midterms win, says economy improving
CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, battling to show restive voters he has boosted the economy, touted his economic policies on Friday and said he is planning a talk with oil companies, as he predicted Democrats will prevail in Tuesday's midterm elections despite polls showing Republican gains.
Jobs Report a Death Knell for Democrats Before the Midterms
Unemployment rates have risen slightly from September in a sign that the Federal Reserve's increase of interest rates could be working to reduce inflation.
Biden blowback shows coal still has sway in US politics
The backlash to President Biden’s comments last week about shutting down coal plants illustrates that the declining industry still has influence on American politics. On Friday, Biden said “we’re going to be shutting these [coal] plants down all across America and having wind and solar.”. In response,...
Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away
Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
U.S. Senate control down to five races; John Fetterman wins Pennsylvania
Control of the U.S. Senate is down to five races after Democrat John Fetterman won in Pennsylvania and Republican J.D. Vance won in Ohio.
CNN, ABC, NBC Sunday panels issue final midterm predictions: 'Very, very bleak right now for Democrats'
Media figures on CNN, ABC and NBC offered their final predictions ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections and said things were looking "bleak" for Democrats.
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
Biden won on infrastructure. Democrats are struggling to get voters to care.
Polls show that most Americans don’t even know the law was enacted, and it may be years before voters see improvements in their communities.
Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow doubt about the election results […]
POLITICO
Democrats promised the infrastructure bill would advance equity. Has it?
LONG ROAD AHEAD: In hours remaining before Election Day, expect to see Democrats continue brandishing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that kickstarted the process of rebuilding the nation’s roads and bridges and expanding broadband service, among other things. Yet whether the bill is accomplishing its lofty goals of advancing...
Gov. Gavin Newsom said Dems are 'getting crushed on narrative.' Watch Sen. Amy Klobuchar respond
Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar tells CNN's Dana Bash that Gov. Gavin Newsom is "out there in California," but she's "in the middle of it" after he called for Democrats to "stop being on the damn defense."
Democrats confront their nightmare scenario on election eve as economic concerns overshadow abortion and democracy worries
Democrats close their midterm election campaign Monday facing the nightmare scenario they always feared -- with Republicans staging a gleeful referendum on Joe Biden's struggling presidency and failure to tame inflation.
‘A new political hellscape’: sweeping gains for Republicans could stifle Biden’s presidency
Momentum appears to be with Republicans capitalising on economic frustration as experts say party peaking at right time
Gizmodo
Biden's Graphite Headscratcher
The Biden administration’s plans to boost manufacturing of electric vehicles may face a big bump in the road—and that bump is made of graphite. Both E&E News and Marketplace reported this week on how the coming electric vehicle revolution will supercharge the demand for the mineral. Graphite is...
TODAY.com
Biden advisor reportedly in talks with Putin aides amid tensions
The U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made an unannounced visit to Ukraine this weekend, coming on the heels of new reports that he has been engaged in confidential conversations in recent months with top aides to President Putin. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Nov. 7, 2022.
Opinion: Democrats are out of touch with American voters
While President Biden has promised to restore the "soul of our nation," many voters are more concerned about their finances, writes Alice Stewart. Grandiose rhetoric about democracy falls flat when the economy has come close to flatlining.
Booker: Democrats have ‘very strong pathway’ to adding seats in Senate
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said on Sunday that he believes his party has a “very strong pathway” to add more seats in the Senate ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. “The party in the White House usually loses during midterms but the reality is we still have a very strong pathway, not just to keeping the Senate but really picking up seats … in Pennsylvania and in places like Wisconsin and North Carolina,” Booker told host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”
Op-Ed: Early vote data suggests trouble for Dems in PA
Democrats are getting some warning signs in the mail. Voting data in the key states show that mail-in voting, which traditionally favors Democrats, is down. In-person voting, meanwhile, will likely continue to be dominated by Republicans. Take, for example, my home state of Pennsylvania. In 2020, there were 1,564,483 ballots...
CNBC
Some of NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's top donors privately sound alarm over GOP candidate Lee Zeldin surge
Hochul's GOP challenger, who's been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has closed in on her double-digit lead in recent weeks. At the start of October, Hochul was ahead of Zeldin by an average of 14 points, according to data from FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates data from several polls. A Quinnipiac...
Comments / 5