TODAY.com
These states could decide which party controls the Senate
“Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss how Democrats can hold on to their Senate majority and how Republicans could take control in the midterm elections.Nov. 6, 2022.
Lauren Boebert trails Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in surprise close midterms race
Lauren Boebert is trailing behind Democratic challenger Adam Frisch for the House seat representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District – in a tight race that has caught many off guard.With 93 per cent of votes now counted in the district, Mr Frisch is leading with 50.9 per cent of the vote to the incumbent congresswoman’s 49.1 per cent.The race still remains too close to call – though the New York Times is estimating that Ms Boebert will claw her way back to victory, based on the places in the district still left to report votes.The tight race comes as something...
OVERVIEW: What Election Night meant for Joe Biden
Election Day 2022 is in the books, but it is not over yet. As votes are still being counted in key races, here’s an overview of what Election Night meant for the president and the rest of his term.
TODAY.com
Here's what the final poll numbers reveal ahead of midterms
On election eve, NBC’s Steve Kornacki breaks down the final poll numbers and previews what Americans can expect in the country’s closest races.Nov. 7, 2022.
TODAY.com
A look at Gen Z's first-ever candidates running for Congress
Tuesday's midterm elections could mark the start of a new era for Capitol Hill, with the chance for the first-ever Gen Z'ers to be sworn into Congress. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY after talking with the two Gen Z candidates on the ballot.Nov. 7, 2022.
TODAY.com
Midterms could come down to one issue: Paying your bills
As voters head to the polls for the midterm elections, many say their No. 1 priority is what’s in their wallet. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY on how inflation is playing a key role in the races.Nov. 8, 2022.
TODAY.com
Biden advisor reportedly in talks with Putin aides amid tensions
The U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made an unannounced visit to Ukraine this weekend, coming on the heels of new reports that he has been engaged in confidential conversations in recent months with top aides to President Putin. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Nov. 7, 2022.
TODAY.com
Georgia midterm results could preview how election night goes
Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd previews election night and explains how the senate race in Georgia could be a key indicator of how the rest of the night will go. "If Herschel Walker can win and get to 50% without a runoff, that's a wave," he predicts.Nov. 8, 2022.
TODAY.com
Political rhetoric threatens violence around midterm elections
Online conspiracies and rhetoric by prominent political leaders have been used as justification for violence in some cases, raising the alarm for safety concerns around the midterm elections. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Nov. 6, 2022.
