TODAY.com
Inside growing chaos at Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk takeover
Just days after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, new questions are emerging about the company's future and its ability to moderate content and misinformation. NBC’s Jacob Ward reports for TODAY.Nov. 7, 2022.
TODAY.com
Kathy Griffin suspended from Twitter after impersonating Elon Musk
Comedian Kathy Griffin was suspended from Twitter on Nov. 6, the same day she altered her account to impersonate Elon Musk, the new owner and CEO of the social media company. It was unclear if Griffin's suspension was temporary or permanent. Twitter also did not say if her account's suspension was directly related to her impersonating Musk.
As the future of Twitter becomes uncertain, many users are going Somewhere Good
Somewhere Good is a new social media app, rebelling against norms with a focus on fostering community and cultivating connection.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Facebook parent company, Meta, laying off more than 11,000 employees
The parent company of Facebook is slashing about 13% of its workforce. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in a letter to employees, announced the layoffs of about 11,000 people, citing sinking revenue and other issues in the tech industry, The Associated Press reported. Zuckerberg said that the company will be “leaner...
