‘Crossing the Finish Line’ helps thousands of high schoolers earn college credits, credentials
Students who attended central nine were among those who participated in crossing the finish line. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) A statewide initiative funded by federal COVID-relief dollars has helped thousands of Indiana high school students finish up college credits and other high-value credentials, new data shows. The hopeful sign comes...
Whitmer says student voters could decide Michigan election during final campaign rally at MSU
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Attorney General Dana Nessel in East Lansing during the final rally of their re-election campaign on Nov. 7, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed out her reelection campaign Monday with a rally at her alma...
Wisconsin’s least competitive legislative races happening Tuesday
Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) is one of several state representatives running for reelection unopposed. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. A handful of Wisconsin’s legislative races are expected to be competitive and play a decisive role in whether Republicans win supermajorities in the Senate and Assembly. The remaining races are mostly noncompetitive with candidates facing weak opposition or none at all.
Groups say all votes must be counted, prepare to fight against voter intimidation on Tuesday
Representatives from Detroit Action, APIA Vote, Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, and Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services. | Ken Coleman. On the eve of Election Day, a coalition of organizations declared that each ballot must be counted and that it won’t...
Where and when to vote today in Nebraska
A sign is posted outside of a polling site in central Omaha. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner) It’s go time for voters in Nebraska, if they haven’t cast early ballots already: Election Day is here. Voters will pick the next governor, choose three members of the U.S. House of Representatives,...
Seeking to bring peace, ensure justice, clergy prepare to stand watch at the polls
The Rev. Erica Liu served as a poll chaplain in Madison during the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election. (Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Election Campaign) Along with elections workers and poll watchers, Wisconsin voters may encounter faith leaders when they go to the polls on Tuesday. Clergy of several...
NextGen president: Climate and economic justice are at stake for young people this election
NextGen America President Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez speaks at a rally with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 5, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) “A lot of young people in Michigan understand what’s on the line,” Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez said while sitting on a bench in...
Voting rights advocates prepare for increase of ‘frivolous challenges’ at the polls
Voting site Detroit Chrysler Elementary School in Detroit on Primary Election Day Aug. 4, 2020 | Ken Coleman. Voting rights organizations in Michigan are preparing for Election Day after seeing reports about growing efforts from right-wing activists to make “frivolous challenges” at the polls. Progress Michigan, Promote the...
How do I vote in Indiana? And other Election Day questions
Indianapolis voters wait in line to cast their ballots Monday Nov. 7, 2022. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Today is the last day for Hoosiers to vote in the 2022 midterm elections, and hundreds of thousands have already cast their ballots for their preferred candidates. Every vote counts in a tight election and the Indiana Capital Chronicle has those all detailed for you here.
Runoff elections would give Oregon winners with bigger mandates
Ranked choice voting would give the electorate a bigger say in who wins an election. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Unless there is a big surprise before the election on Tuesday, it’s probable that none of the candidates in the three-way race for Oregon governor will get a majority of the vote. Instead, Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and non-affiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will split the vote in such a way that the “winner” of the race will have received more votes against them than for.
Colorado election 2022
"I voted" stickers rest on a table in Parker on June 28, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) Colorado Newsline journalists are following the latest news and results from the Colorado midterm elections on Nov. 8. On the ballot this year are races for U.S. Senate, governor, U.S. House, state...
Tax-funded care provider in Ohio makes political donations — in Nevada
Medicaid managed-care provider Centene has already gotten in trouble in Ohio. Then on Friday came the news that its tax-funded Ohio subsidiary has been making political contributions 2,200 miles away in Nevada. Kaiser Health News reported that Centene’s Buckeye Health Plan and many other of its state-level Medicaid subsidiaries have...
Voters older than 50 outpace younger voters, become ‘major deciders’ in general elections, study says
DUBLIN, OH — MAY 03: Voting Location Manager Deputy Jamal Naiyer says goodbye to a voter during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.) Elections have...
Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft tweeted support for blocking federal agents from visiting Cole County polling locations (Illustration by wildpixel | iStock / Getty Images Plus). A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates...
Louisiana, where no Election Day surprises are expected, follows energy impact of midterms
A streetcar rolls past a voting precinct in New Orleans. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) With most signs indicating a Republican takeover of the U.S. House, public interest groups in Louisiana are assessing if and how the power shift will affect their efforts. At the forefront are those focused on the energy sector, long a staple of the Louisiana economy that now faces an uncertain future with a growing emphasis on clean renewable sources.
Politics and pulpits: Christians and Republicans team up to watch the polls Tuesday
BUFFALO — A flag hanging from a telephone pole marked the turnoff to the Land of Promise. It was unseasonably warm for late October, but three dozen Minnesotans chose to spend their Saturday here, at a church on the north side of Beebe Lake. Inside a building, church mixed...
Live coverage: Oregon 2022 general election
Voters need to drop off their ballots by Election Day or make sure they're postmarked by Nov. 8. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon voters will decide Tuesday who wins key races that could change the balance of power in the state and nationally. They will pick a new governor, decide...
Election Day in Virginia and more state headlines
• U.S. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy spent Election Eve campaigning for Republicans in Virginia. First Lady Jill Biden also stumped for Democrats in Northern Virginia.—POLITICO. • A longshot lawsuit aiming to force Virginia to stop using ballot counting machines and hand count every ballot was thrown out of...
Harvest is nearly complete in some parts of Iowa
Trucks deliver recently harvested grain in western Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Harvest continued at a rapid pace last week despite widespread heavy rainfall in the southeastern half of the state, and nearly all the corn and soybeans have been taken from fields in northwest Iowa, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WEC Administrator welcomes observers, warns that votes take time to count
Just days before the 2022 midterm elections, Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) Administrator Meagan Wolfe appeared at a virtual news conference Friday to outline how the state’s election processes are secure and detail the ways in which the system is protected. Wolfe’s appearance came the day after it was announced...
