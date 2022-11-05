ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

newsfromthestates.com

‘Crossing the Finish Line’ helps thousands of high schoolers earn college credits, credentials

Students who attended central nine were among those who participated in crossing the finish line. (Casey Smith/Indiana Capital Chronicle) A statewide initiative funded by federal COVID-relief dollars has helped thousands of Indiana high school students finish up college credits and other high-value credentials, new data shows. The hopeful sign comes...
newsfromthestates.com

Wisconsin’s least competitive legislative races happening Tuesday

Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) is one of several state representatives running for reelection unopposed. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. A handful of Wisconsin’s legislative races are expected to be competitive and play a decisive role in whether Republicans win supermajorities in the Senate and Assembly. The remaining races are mostly noncompetitive with candidates facing weak opposition or none at all.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Where and when to vote today in Nebraska

A sign is posted outside of a polling site in central Omaha. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner) It’s go time for voters in Nebraska, if they haven’t cast early ballots already: Election Day is here. Voters will pick the next governor, choose three members of the U.S. House of Representatives,...
NEBRASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

How do I vote in Indiana? And other Election Day questions

Indianapolis voters wait in line to cast their ballots Monday Nov. 7, 2022. (Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle) Today is the last day for Hoosiers to vote in the 2022 midterm elections, and hundreds of thousands have already cast their ballots for their preferred candidates. Every vote counts in a tight election and the Indiana Capital Chronicle has those all detailed for you here.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Runoff elections would give Oregon winners with bigger mandates

Ranked choice voting would give the electorate a bigger say in who wins an election. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Unless there is a big surprise before the election on Tuesday, it’s probable that none of the candidates in the three-way race for Oregon governor will get a majority of the vote. Instead, Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and non-affiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will split the vote in such a way that the “winner” of the race will have received more votes against them than for.
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Colorado election 2022

"I voted" stickers rest on a table in Parker on June 28, 2022. (Carl Payne for Colorado Newsline) Colorado Newsline journalists are following the latest news and results from the Colorado midterm elections on Nov. 8. On the ballot this year are races for U.S. Senate, governor, U.S. House, state...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Tax-funded care provider in Ohio makes political donations — in Nevada

Medicaid managed-care provider Centene has already gotten in trouble in Ohio. Then on Friday came the news that its tax-funded Ohio subsidiary has been making political contributions 2,200 miles away in Nevada. Kaiser Health News reported that Centene’s Buckeye Health Plan and many other of its state-level Medicaid subsidiaries have...
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft tweeted support for blocking federal agents from visiting Cole County polling locations (Illustration by wildpixel | iStock / Getty Images Plus). A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates...
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Louisiana, where no Election Day surprises are expected, follows energy impact of midterms

A streetcar rolls past a voting precinct in New Orleans. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) With most signs indicating a Republican takeover of the U.S. House, public interest groups in Louisiana are assessing if and how the power shift will affect their efforts. At the forefront are those focused on the energy sector, long a staple of the Louisiana economy that now faces an uncertain future with a growing emphasis on clean renewable sources.
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Live coverage: Oregon 2022 general election

Voters need to drop off their ballots by Election Day or make sure they're postmarked by Nov. 8. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon voters will decide Tuesday who wins key races that could change the balance of power in the state and nationally. They will pick a new governor, decide...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Election Day in Virginia and more state headlines

• U.S. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy spent Election Eve campaigning for Republicans in Virginia. First Lady Jill Biden also stumped for Democrats in Northern Virginia.—POLITICO. • A longshot lawsuit aiming to force Virginia to stop using ballot counting machines and hand count every ballot was thrown out of...
VIRGINIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Harvest is nearly complete in some parts of Iowa

Trucks deliver recently harvested grain in western Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Harvest continued at a rapid pace last week despite widespread heavy rainfall in the southeastern half of the state, and nearly all the corn and soybeans have been taken from fields in northwest Iowa, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

WEC Administrator welcomes observers, warns that votes take time to count

Just days before the 2022 midterm elections, Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) Administrator Meagan Wolfe appeared at a virtual news conference Friday to outline how the state’s election processes are secure and detail the ways in which the system is protected. Wolfe’s appearance came the day after it was announced...
WISCONSIN STATE

