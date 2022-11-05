Read full article on original website
newsfromthestates.com
NextGen president: Climate and economic justice are at stake for young people this election
NextGen America President Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez speaks at a rally with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 5, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) “A lot of young people in Michigan understand what’s on the line,” Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez said while sitting on a bench in...
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana Election 2022: Latest updates on races, ballot issues and other news
Happy Election Day, all. The Capital Chronicle’s reporters are working hard to bring you the very latest on the midterm elections. Please keep checking back through the day for updates, and stay with us tonight as results start rolling in. Want more election coverage?. Visit NewsFromTheStates.com to monitor national...
newsfromthestates.com
Whitmer says student voters could decide Michigan election during final campaign rally at MSU
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Attorney General Dana Nessel in East Lansing during the final rally of their re-election campaign on Nov. 7, 2022. (Andrew Roth/Michigan Advance) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer closed out her reelection campaign Monday with a rally at her alma...
newsfromthestates.com
Voting rights advocates prepare for increase of ‘frivolous challenges’ at the polls
Voting site Detroit Chrysler Elementary School in Detroit on Primary Election Day Aug. 4, 2020 | Ken Coleman. Voting rights organizations in Michigan are preparing for Election Day after seeing reports about growing efforts from right-wing activists to make “frivolous challenges” at the polls. Progress Michigan, Promote the...
newsfromthestates.com
Nessel files brief against Karamo’s Detroit voting suit, says it’s about ‘spreading misinformation’
U.S. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel heads to the stage to speak at a campaign rally held by U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) designed to get Michigan State University students, faculty and staff out to the polls on October 16, 2022 in East Lansing, | Bill Pugliano/Getty Images. Democratic Attorney...
newsfromthestates.com
Lax gun laws put Hoosier voters at risk
In Indiana, Hoosiers are allowed to bring firearms into a voting location. This means that if a polling place isn’t in a church, a school, or a private location that prohibits them, firearms are permitted. (Getty Images) Forty-three. That’s where Indiana ranks in terms of voter participation, according to...
newsfromthestates.com
Actress Kerry Washington: It can’t be ‘harder for me to vote than it was for my grandparents’
Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, actress Kerry Washington and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Detroit on Nov. 5, 2022. | Ken Coleman. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and fellow Democrats joined actress Kerry Washington on Saturday night to rally at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Washington, best known for her...
newsfromthestates.com
Election Day 2022: Three storylines we’re following today | Tuesday Morning Coffee
After months of the permanent campaign, tens of millions of dollars in advertising, enough heated rhetoric to keep Erie warm in January, and the deaths of trillions of innocent electrons in service to news coverage of all of the above, we’re finally here. It all ends after 8 p.m. tonight.
newsfromthestates.com
Politics and pulpits: Christians and Republicans team up to watch the polls Tuesday
BUFFALO — A flag hanging from a telephone pole marked the turnoff to the Land of Promise. It was unseasonably warm for late October, but three dozen Minnesotans chose to spend their Saturday here, at a church on the north side of Beebe Lake. Inside a building, church mixed...
newsfromthestates.com
Republican early ballot turnout down, but the GOP is expected to surge on Election Day
Democrats are leading turnout among early voters, but analysts expect Republicans to decimate that deficit when they show up to vote in-person on Election Day. “Republicans are underperforming right now compared to historic norms, but that’s because they’re going to show up on Election Day,” Paul Bentz, a pollster and political consultant at HighGround Public Affairs, told the Arizona Mirror. “I don’t expect a suppressed voter turnout. I expect a significant amount of Republican enthusiasm on Election Day.”
newsfromthestates.com
Democrats’ crime focus in final hours of campaign frustrates progressives
Gov. Phil Murphy held an election eve press conference Monday to tout his administration’s crackdown on auto thefts. (Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Governor's Office) New Jersey Democrats have embraced some of progressives’ favorite criminal justice reforms in recent years: slashing the prison population, ending cash bail, and refocusing juvenile justice on rehabilitation instead of punishment.
newsfromthestates.com
Where and when to vote today in Nebraska
A sign is posted outside of a polling site in central Omaha. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner) It’s go time for voters in Nebraska, if they haven’t cast early ballots already: Election Day is here. Voters will pick the next governor, choose three members of the U.S. House of Representatives,...
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana, where no Election Day surprises are expected, follows energy impact of midterms
A streetcar rolls past a voting precinct in New Orleans. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) With most signs indicating a Republican takeover of the U.S. House, public interest groups in Louisiana are assessing if and how the power shift will affect their efforts. At the forefront are those focused on the energy sector, long a staple of the Louisiana economy that now faces an uncertain future with a growing emphasis on clean renewable sources.
newsfromthestates.com
Election Day on the line: Georgia candidates for Senate, governor crisscross state with closing arguments.
Sen. Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker, Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams. Riley Bunch/Georgia Public Broadcasting, Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. Whether you kept your eyes on the skies, the road or the screen Monday, there’s a good chance they caught a peek of your favorite candidates as they crisscrossed the state in a last-minute bid for votes.
newsfromthestates.com
Abortion debate draws voters to the polls in western New Mexico bordertown
GALLUP N.M. — Hours before early in-person voting ended, Cody Yazzie walked into the polling site wedged between a cell phone retailer and clothing store inside a mall. Less than 10 minutes later he walked out with an “I Voted” sticker. He said the governor’s race is what brought him out to the polls.
newsfromthestates.com
Voters older than 50 outpace younger voters, become ‘major deciders’ in general elections, study says
DUBLIN, OH — MAY 03: Voting Location Manager Deputy Jamal Naiyer says goodbye to a voter during the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center, Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal. Republish photo only with original story.) Elections have...
newsfromthestates.com
Know your rights as a voter in New Mexico before you head to the polls
Election Day is here, New Mexicans last chance to have their say in the 2022 midterm election that will decide several important state, congressional and local races. Polling locations across the state have procedures in place to assure that ballots are cast in compliance with federal laws. The Justice Department has even announced plans to monitor polls in Bernalillo and San Juan counties to ensure no voter’s rights are infringed. But what are your rights as a voter?
newsfromthestates.com
Wisconsin’s least competitive legislative races happening Tuesday
Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) is one of several state representatives running for reelection unopposed. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. A handful of Wisconsin’s legislative races are expected to be competitive and play a decisive role in whether Republicans win supermajorities in the Senate and Assembly. The remaining races are mostly noncompetitive with candidates facing weak opposition or none at all.
newsfromthestates.com
Explainer: Certifying results after New Mexicans vote
Victoria Ferrer, County judge, working with the Miami-Dade County Canvassing Board uses a magnifying glass to inspect a Vote-by-Mail ballot for a valid signature at the county's Elections Department on Nov. 3, 2020 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images) This summer, three New Mexico counties —...
newsfromthestates.com
Most Oregonians trust state’s election system, report finds
Observers from the Republican Party compare sample data, looking for disparities, during a ballot-counting test at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Jordan Gale/Oregon Capital Chronicle) As Oregon reached a new milestone of 3 million registered voters, a new report found that nearly 70%...
