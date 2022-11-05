ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Indiana Election 2022: Latest updates on races, ballot issues and other news

Happy Election Day, all. The Capital Chronicle’s reporters are working hard to bring you the very latest on the midterm elections. Please keep checking back through the day for updates, and stay with us tonight as results start rolling in. Want more election coverage?. Visit NewsFromTheStates.com to monitor national...
INDIANA STATE
Lax gun laws put Hoosier voters at risk

In Indiana, Hoosiers are allowed to bring firearms into a voting location. This means that if a polling place isn’t in a church, a school, or a private location that prohibits them, firearms are permitted. (Getty Images) Forty-three. That’s where Indiana ranks in terms of voter participation, according to...
INDIANA STATE
Republican early ballot turnout down, but the GOP is expected to surge on Election Day

Democrats are leading turnout among early voters, but analysts expect Republicans to decimate that deficit when they show up to vote in-person on Election Day. “Republicans are underperforming right now compared to historic norms, but that’s because they’re going to show up on Election Day,” Paul Bentz, a pollster and political consultant at HighGround Public Affairs, told the Arizona Mirror. “I don’t expect a suppressed voter turnout. I expect a significant amount of Republican enthusiasm on Election Day.”
Democrats’ crime focus in final hours of campaign frustrates progressives

Gov. Phil Murphy held an election eve press conference Monday to tout his administration’s crackdown on auto thefts. (Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Governor's Office) New Jersey Democrats have embraced some of progressives’ favorite criminal justice reforms in recent years: slashing the prison population, ending cash bail, and refocusing juvenile justice on rehabilitation instead of punishment.
Where and when to vote today in Nebraska

A sign is posted outside of a polling site in central Omaha. (Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner) It’s go time for voters in Nebraska, if they haven’t cast early ballots already: Election Day is here. Voters will pick the next governor, choose three members of the U.S. House of Representatives,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Louisiana, where no Election Day surprises are expected, follows energy impact of midterms

A streetcar rolls past a voting precinct in New Orleans. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) With most signs indicating a Republican takeover of the U.S. House, public interest groups in Louisiana are assessing if and how the power shift will affect their efforts. At the forefront are those focused on the energy sector, long a staple of the Louisiana economy that now faces an uncertain future with a growing emphasis on clean renewable sources.
LOUISIANA STATE
Election Day on the line: Georgia candidates for Senate, governor crisscross state with closing arguments.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker, Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams. Riley Bunch/Georgia Public Broadcasting, Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder. Whether you kept your eyes on the skies, the road or the screen Monday, there’s a good chance they caught a peek of your favorite candidates as they crisscrossed the state in a last-minute bid for votes.
GEORGIA STATE
Abortion debate draws voters to the polls in western New Mexico bordertown

GALLUP N.M. — Hours before early in-person voting ended, Cody Yazzie walked into the polling site wedged between a cell phone retailer and clothing store inside a mall. Less than 10 minutes later he walked out with an “I Voted” sticker. He said the governor’s race is what brought him out to the polls.
GALLUP, NM
Know your rights as a voter in New Mexico before you head to the polls

Election Day is here, New Mexicans last chance to have their say in the 2022 midterm election that will decide several important state, congressional and local races. Polling locations across the state have procedures in place to assure that ballots are cast in compliance with federal laws. The Justice Department has even announced plans to monitor polls in Bernalillo and San Juan counties to ensure no voter’s rights are infringed. But what are your rights as a voter?
NEW MEXICO STATE
Wisconsin’s least competitive legislative races happening Tuesday

Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) is one of several state representatives running for reelection unopposed. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. A handful of Wisconsin’s legislative races are expected to be competitive and play a decisive role in whether Republicans win supermajorities in the Senate and Assembly. The remaining races are mostly noncompetitive with candidates facing weak opposition or none at all.
WISCONSIN STATE
Explainer: Certifying results after New Mexicans vote

Victoria Ferrer, County judge, working with the Miami-Dade County Canvassing Board uses a magnifying glass to inspect a Vote-by-Mail ballot for a valid signature at the county's Elections Department on Nov. 3, 2020 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images) This summer, three New Mexico counties —...
FLORIDA STATE
Most Oregonians trust state’s election system, report finds

Observers from the Republican Party compare sample data, looking for disparities, during a ballot-counting test at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. (Jordan Gale/Oregon Capital Chronicle) As Oregon reached a new milestone of 3 million registered voters, a new report found that nearly 70%...
OREGON STATE

