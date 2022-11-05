Election Day is here, New Mexicans last chance to have their say in the 2022 midterm election that will decide several important state, congressional and local races. Polling locations across the state have procedures in place to assure that ballots are cast in compliance with federal laws. The Justice Department has even announced plans to monitor polls in Bernalillo and San Juan counties to ensure no voter’s rights are infringed. But what are your rights as a voter?

