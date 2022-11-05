Read full article on original website
Big Heel Turn After Tonight’s WWE NXT Main Event
Zoey Stark has turned heel on Nikkita Lyons. Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was headlined by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Stark and Lyons. At one point during the match, there was some miscommunication as Stark almost ran into Lyons. The champions both charged but Lyons pushed Stark out of the way to save her, and then Lyons was taken out with a double superkick by Chance and Carter. Stark fought off both of the champions but Chance countered her and hit the tornado DDT. Chance and Carter then hit their top rope 450 neckbreaker combo finisher, allowing Carter to cover for the pin to win and retain.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Crown Jewel Fallout, Possible Reveal for The O.C., More
The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but the show will feature fallout from Crown Jewel, including new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, Tyrus vs. Doug Williams, Pope & J.R. Kratos. Kamille & KiLynn King vs. The Hex (Allysin...
NJPW Announces Teams For World Tag League 2022
HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) (2021 World Tag League finalists. EVIL 2x IWGP Tag Team Champion, 2x World Tag League winner. Yujiro 1x IWGP Tag Team Champion) Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) (1x IWGP Tag Team Champions. Naito 2x IWGP Tag Team Champion, SANADA 3x IWGP Tag Team Champion, 2x World Tag League winner)
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/10/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Dallas, TX to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Former WWE Writer Claims Vince McMahon Caused Shawn Michaels To Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan In 2005
MLW owner Court Bauer was interviewed on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows.com where he shared stories from his time as a writer for WWE in the mid-2000s. During it, he talked about why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005. The original plan was for three matches to happen between them, but only one actually happened.
Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Full Gear
AEW will hold a Full Gear event from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 19. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 10,494 tickets and there are 596 left. It’s set up for 11,953 seats. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:
Shawn Michaels to Issue Statement on WWE NXT Deadline, New Countdown Teaser
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels is set to issue a statement on WWE NXT Deadline soon. WWE previously announced that the final NXT Premium Live Event of 2022 will take place on Saturday, December 10. It was announced on tonight’s show that Michaels will be on next Tuesday’s NXT to make a statement on Deadline.
Big Stipulation Added to WWE NXT Title Match for Next Week, New Match and More Added to Card
A big stipulation has been added to next week’s WWE NXT Women’s Title match. WWE previously announced that NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Alba Fyre on the November 15 episode. Now it’s been announced that the title defense will be held under Last Woman Standing rules.
New Segment and Match Revealed for AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
A new match and segment were added to the line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Boston, MA. AEW announced a big eight-man tag team match with Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR.
WWE 24/7 Title Done Away with After Title Change on Tonight’s RAW?
Nikki Cross is your new WWE 24/7 Champion, and may be the last. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW saw Cross defeat Dana Brooke to capture the WWE 24/7 Title. Cross dominated the match and was accompanied to the ring by Damage CTRL. However, Cross was later seen in...
AEW Dark Results 11/8/22
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (5-14) Zack Clayton vs. (0-5) Blake Li. Clayton refuses to shake Li’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Clayton shoves Li into the canvas. Standing Switch Exchange. Li goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Clayton holds onto the ropes. Clayton decks Li with a back elbow smash. Clayton clotheslines Li. Clayton starts raining down haymakers. Clayton uppercuts Li. Clayton whips Li across the ring. Li with a back elbow smash. Li ducks a clothesline from Clayton. Clayton Powerslams Li. Clayton connects with The Fisherman’s Buster to pickup the victory.
WWE NXT Results 11/8/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens live on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes. We immediately see The Schism members at the...
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 11/11/2022
The November 11 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. * Javier Bernal defeated Ikemen Jiro. * Odyssey Jones,...
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
Former WWE Manager Thinks Vince McMahon Stopped Caring Towards End Of WWE Tenure
Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him. Dutch Mantell, a former WWE manager and seasoned wrestler, discussed the changes on Sportskeeda’s Smack Talk podcast. He indicated that he didn’t think McMahon cared by the end of his tenure as Chairman.
WWE Survivor Series War Games Participants for the Women’s Division
The first competitors for the Women’s War Games match at the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event are now confirmed. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW saw Asuka, Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair come to the ring to issue a War Games challenge to Damage CTRL’s Bayley and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The segment led to a brawl, with Nikki Cross attacking Belair and her crew from behind, then helping Damage CTRL take out the babyfaces and stand tall. Bayley responded to Belair’s challenge and said she will see them at Survivor Series.
Confirmation On WWE Having Interest In Chelsea Green
We recently reported that WWE had shown interest in bringing back former star Chelsea Green as the company was looking to restock their women’s division. Today Fightful has confirmed the news, stating that WWE told them that Green was one of the many talents they contacted, along with Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, and Emma, to bring back. Green was released from WWE back in 2020, and has since been competing for IMPACT, ROH, NWA, and a number of indies all around the world.
Seth Rollins to Defend on Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title on tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW on the USA Network. WWE has just announced that Rollins will defend on tonight’s RAW via Open Challenge. There’s no word yet on who will answer that challenge. Rollins defeated...
