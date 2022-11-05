We recently reported that WWE had shown interest in bringing back former star Chelsea Green as the company was looking to restock their women’s division. Today Fightful has confirmed the news, stating that WWE told them that Green was one of the many talents they contacted, along with Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, and Emma, to bring back. Green was released from WWE back in 2020, and has since been competing for IMPACT, ROH, NWA, and a number of indies all around the world.

2 DAYS AGO