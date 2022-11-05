Read full article on original website
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, Tyrus vs. Doug Williams, Pope & J.R. Kratos. Kamille & KiLynn King vs. The Hex (Allysin...
Shawn Michaels to Issue Statement on WWE NXT Deadline, New Countdown Teaser
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels is set to issue a statement on WWE NXT Deadline soon. WWE previously announced that the final NXT Premium Live Event of 2022 will take place on Saturday, December 10. It was announced on tonight’s show that Michaels will be on next Tuesday’s NXT to make a statement on Deadline.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/10/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Dallas, TX to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Peter Avalon Talks His Intense “On The Fly” AEW Feud With Brandon Cutler
AEW star Peter Avalon recently joined Fightful for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Wingmen member discussing the intense feud he has had with the Elite’s Brandon Cutler, one that lasted for nearly all of 2020 and took place on the company’s Youtube show, Dark. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Confirmation On WWE Having Interest In Chelsea Green
We recently reported that WWE had shown interest in bringing back former star Chelsea Green as the company was looking to restock their women’s division. Today Fightful has confirmed the news, stating that WWE told them that Green was one of the many talents they contacted, along with Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, and Emma, to bring back. Green was released from WWE back in 2020, and has since been competing for IMPACT, ROH, NWA, and a number of indies all around the world.
NJPW Announces Teams For World Tag League 2022
HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) (2021 World Tag League finalists. EVIL 2x IWGP Tag Team Champion, 2x World Tag League winner. Yujiro 1x IWGP Tag Team Champion) Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) (1x IWGP Tag Team Champions. Naito 2x IWGP Tag Team Champion, SANADA 3x IWGP Tag Team Champion, 2x World Tag League winner)
Former WWE Writer Claims Vince McMahon Caused Shawn Michaels To Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan In 2005
MLW owner Court Bauer was interviewed on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows.com where he shared stories from his time as a writer for WWE in the mid-2000s. During it, he talked about why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005. The original plan was for three matches to happen between them, but only one actually happened.
WWE 24/7 Title Done Away with After Title Change on Tonight’s RAW?
Nikki Cross is your new WWE 24/7 Champion, and may be the last. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW saw Cross defeat Dana Brooke to capture the WWE 24/7 Title. Cross dominated the match and was accompanied to the ring by Damage CTRL. However, Cross was later seen in...
Al Snow on AEW’s Backstage Issues and If They Should Just Start Over with a Clean Slate
Veteran pro wrestler and booker Al Snow recently spoke with PWMania.com and was asked if there’s a way to remedy the behind-the-scenes issues in AEW, or if they should just start over by cleaning house with a clean slate. Snow replied with the following:. “I do and it’s to...
WWE Survivor Series War Games Participants for the Women’s Division
The first competitors for the Women’s War Games match at the WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event are now confirmed. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW saw Asuka, Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair come to the ring to issue a War Games challenge to Damage CTRL’s Bayley and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The segment led to a brawl, with Nikki Cross attacking Belair and her crew from behind, then helping Damage CTRL take out the babyfaces and stand tall. Bayley responded to Belair’s challenge and said she will see them at Survivor Series.
Former WWE Manager Thinks Vince McMahon Stopped Caring Towards End Of WWE Tenure
Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him. Dutch Mantell, a former WWE manager and seasoned wrestler, discussed the changes on Sportskeeda’s Smack Talk podcast. He indicated that he didn’t think McMahon cared by the end of his tenure as Chairman.
New Segment Added To This Week’s NXT On USA
WWE has announced on Twitter that the Grayson Waller effect will be returning on this Tuesday’s NXT on USA, which will feature Von Wagner and NXT world champion, Bron Breakker. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker. * The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT champion Bron Breakker...
Big Stipulation Added to WWE NXT Title Match for Next Week, New Match and More Added to Card
A big stipulation has been added to next week’s WWE NXT Women’s Title match. WWE previously announced that NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Alba Fyre on the November 15 episode. Now it’s been announced that the title defense will be held under Last Woman Standing rules.
Jake Paul Says He Had Goosebumps Watching Logan Paul Perform At WWE Crown Jewel, His WWE Interest
Professional boxer and celebrity personality Jake Paul spoke with Seconds Out in the post-WWE Crown Jewel media scrum, where Paul discussed the performance of his brother Logan in the main event against Roman Reigns, how he believes they both will be future WWE champions, and whether he has an interest in a full-time run with WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.
R-Truth Confirms Surgery and Injury from Recent WWE NXT Match
Veteran Superstar R-Truth has confirmed that he suffered an injury during his recent WWE NXT match with Grayson Waller. As noted, Truth suffered an apparent leg injury while doing a dive from the ring to the floor during a match with Waller on the November 1 NXT show. The match was stopped, and Waller was declared the winner via referee stoppage. Truth was helped to the back by ringside medics.
IMPACT Star Gisele Shaw Wants To Put A Positive Spin On The Term Diva
IMPACT Wrestling star Gisele Shaw recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on the term Diva, how she’s trying to put a positive spin on it, and how she grew up adoring the Divas in WWE and the Knockouts in TNA. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
GCW World Tag Team Championships Match Added To Wasted Time Event
As part of their GCW Wasted Time event on December 3rd at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois on FITE+, Game Changer Wrestling has announced a new match. Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) will defend their GCW World Tag Team Championships against 2 Cold Scorpio & The Sandman as well as The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice).
Jeff Jarrett Says He Loves The Business More Than Ever Following AEW Debut
On the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and new AEW talent and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about making his AEW debut on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, adding that he has never loved the wrestling business more than he does right now. Highlights from the show can be found below.
Tony Schiavone On Renee Paquette: “One Of Our Best Hires In A Long Long Time”
On the latest edition of the What Happened When podcast fans were treated to a Q&A with AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, who spoke on a number of rasslin-related topics, including his thoughts on the promotion hiring Renee Paquette, her first job with a wrestling company since her departure from WWE. Highlights can be found below.
