Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate, Crypto Briefing onboard Access Protocol Ecosystem to leverage Web3 Paywall
With over 1.5 million combined monthly users, CryptoSlate and Crypto Briefing have become the latest participants to join Access Protocol Web3 Paywall. Both publications can make use of Access Protocol’s content paywall system. As a result, the new entrants join Wu Blockchain and The Block as initial ecosystem participants.
cryptoslate.com
Ambire x swappin.gifts Collab Brings Real World Goods & Services to Crypto Users
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Sofia, Bulgaria, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire — Ambire Wallet has launched its latest plug-in integration and partnership: the swappin.gifts app is...
cryptoslate.com
FTT temporarily jumps 44% on news of Binance acquisition before going into free fall
Update 8.20 pm: FTT continued on its death spiral to bounce at $2.73. It currently sits at $4.52. Update 6.20 pm: The token has continued to fall and is now trading at $9.40, down 60% on the day. Update 5.40 pm: The FTT token has declined further to just $11...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 7: Markets turn red as FTT dumps amid rumors of liquidity issues
In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $48.79 billion to $971.29 from $1,028.2 billion as of press time — down 4.79%. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 5.03% to $378.86 billion from $398.3 billion. Ethereum’s market cap also decreased by 6.29% to $181.53 billion from $193.3 billion.
cryptoslate.com
FTX’s FTT risks drastic fall as tokens flood exchanges
Glassnode data, as analyzed by CryptoSlate, shows that around 50 million FTX’s FTT tokens have been dumped on exchanges following Changpeng Zhao’s announcement that Binance would liquidate its FTT position over the coming months. Around 23 million FTT tokens ($584.8 million) were transferred to Binance on Nov. 6....
cryptoslate.com
BitDAO suspects Alameda of dumping BIT tokens, asks for proof of funds
BitDAO (BIT)suspected FTX founder Sam Bankman Fried’s venture capital firm Alameda Research of breaching an agreement made in 2021 and selling its 100 million BIT tokens, causing BIT to plummet. The DAO community asked Alameda to prove that it still owns its BIT tokens, and Alameda responded by transferring...
cryptoslate.com
BUSD supply dominance grows as USDT’s supply drops 4%
Binance USD (BUSD) is the best-performing stablecoin among the top three stablecoins, as its supply dominance increased by 6% on the year-to-date metrics to 16%. The Binance-backed stablecoin has seen its supply grow from $18 billion at the start of the year to $22 billion as of press time. Its growth was largely pushed by Binance’s decision to convert the USDC balance of its users into BUSD.
cryptoslate.com
Canada’s third-largest pension fund invested in FTX at $32B valuation
The third-largest pension fund in Canada could suffer major losses as part of the FTX fallout. The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan was among a handful of investors that participated in a $400 million Series C funding round FTX held in January. SoftBank, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Steadview Capital, and Paradigm were among other institutional investors that participated in the round.
cryptoslate.com
Marathon Digital’s BTC production slumps 51% in Q3; Revenue takes further hit from falling BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings’ (NASDAQ:MARA) earnings report for Q3 2022 shows that the company’s production fell 51% to 616 Bitcoins from 1,252 Bitcoins in Q3 2021. The company also recorded $12.7 million in revenue, as opposed to the $51.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Marathon...
cryptoslate.com
FTX treasury lost over $3B in a week, while Binance treasury is up $2B
FTX treasury has lost over $3 billion since the start of November, largely thanks to the implosion of its native token FTT and Solana (SOL) over the period. According to CryptoSlate data, FTT was trading at over $26 on Nov. 1; however, the token experienced high volatility within the last 24 hours, dropping 30% and pushing its value to as low as $15.40.
cryptoslate.com
Over $360M Bitcoin leave FTX in 2 days, marking 10th largest withdrawal in 2022
FTX recorded a withdrawal of over $360 million worth of Bitcoin(BTC) in two days, with the majority of sell pressure coming from whales. This is reportedly the tenth-biggest BTC withdrawal this year. In addition, Nansen data shows that FTX stablecoin outflows were the highest among exchanges over the past seven days, as reported by Data Nerd. The stablecoin withdrawals recorded $451 million in weekly outflows.
cryptoslate.com
Strong Polygon rally outperforms Bitcoin, other large caps
Data compiled by CryptoSlate shows Polygon (MATIC) has outperformed other large caps, in Bitcoin terms, since Nov. 4. Moreover, this trend continues to hold amid an essentially flat market, leading to a return of bullish sentiment for the Ethereum layer 2 chain. Drilling down into the weekly MATICBTC price chart,...
cryptoslate.com
Binance to start proof-of-reserves; CZ proposes all crypto exchanges follow suit
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, recently announced that Binance will start proof-of-reserves to support “full transparency.”. CZ also suggested that all cryptocurrency exchanges do merkle-tree proof-of-reserves. According to the CEO, fractional reserves are suited to traditional banks and not crypto companies. Worth noting that fractional reserves represent only...
cryptoslate.com
Could Bitcoin miner sell pressure indicate further upside potential?
Bitcoin miners have been selling BTC holdings at a rate not seen since early 2021. Further, the persistence of the negative net position change has not occurred since 2017. Miners consistently sold Bitcoin for the past three months at an aggressive rate likely to cover liabilities such as energy bills and loans.
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum supply concentration in smart contracts hits all time high
The amount of Ethereum’s supply concentrated in smart contracts has hit an all-time high post-merge. Smart contracts now create 0.45% of all Ethereum behind staked Ethereum at 0.57% and Exchange balances at 0.17%. The chart below presents an area view of some of the largest concentrations of the Ethereum...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin balance on FTX Exchange goes negative – Coinglass
The amount of Bitcoin held on FTX has gone negative following 20,175 BTC leaving the exchange over the past 24 hours. Of all exchanges tracked by Coinglass, FTX has the lowest balance at -197.95 BTC. The next lowest is Poloniex at 127.14 BTC, while exchanges such as Coinbase Pro and...
cryptoslate.com
SBF says ‘FTX is fine. Assets are fine’ with over $1B in excess cash amid rumors of liquidity crunch
FTX CEO Sam ‘SBF’ Bankman-Fried has taken to Twitter to call out a “competitor” for “trying to go after us” and reassured the industry that despite the attempt, “FTX is fine. Assets are fine.”. The tweet threat appears to be a response to...
cryptoslate.com
BNB surges 20% in 2 hours after news of Binance’s planned acquisition of FTX, but plummeted later
BNB, issued by the largest exchange by volume, Binance, surged by more than 20% in two hours after Binance CEO. Changpeng Zhao (CZ) announced plans to acquire FTX. Later, however, the BNB price dropped by more than 20% to its current price of $315.9. The Binance CEO described the current...
cryptoslate.com
Messari Releases Research Reports on the TRON Ecosystem and the Stablecoin USDD
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 7th November, 2022, Chainwire — Messari, the leading provider of crypto market intelligence, released two quarterly analysis reports related...
cryptoslate.com
Marathon Digital becomes 2nd largest Bitcoin holder among public companies, has not sold any BTC
Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel said on a Nov. 8 earnings call that the company is going through a “transition period” as it looks to grow from 7EH/s to 23EH/s by mid-2023. Marathon increases hashrate. Further, the company has increased its number of Bitcoin miners to 6,000, resulting...
Comments / 0