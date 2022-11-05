Binance USD (BUSD) is the best-performing stablecoin among the top three stablecoins, as its supply dominance increased by 6% on the year-to-date metrics to 16%. The Binance-backed stablecoin has seen its supply grow from $18 billion at the start of the year to $22 billion as of press time. Its growth was largely pushed by Binance’s decision to convert the USDC balance of its users into BUSD.

15 HOURS AGO