Stand For A Cause
2d ago
That location on 214 Fairmount looked so suspect and ugly.I was observing.The renter-owner used cheap quality foam spray to draw on the windows lol and they didn't look like real business people, like they lacked in a few areas.I was right all along! Turn that location into something more useful!
2
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Police Chief Concerned About Cuts to Budget
The Jamestown Police Chief has concerns over cuts or under-funding of several areas of the department’s budget. Chief Tim Jackson, presenting to City Council, said training and instruction was only funded with $30,000 when $60,000 was requested. He said as of October 28, the department was $25,205 over budget for that line and he anticipated similar numbers for 2023.
chautauquatoday.com
Official Christmas tree delivered to Jamestown City Hall
The city of Jamestown's official Christmas tree was safely transported to Tracy Plaza, outside Jamestown City Hall, on Tuesday where it will be on display through the holidays. The New Hope Community Church donated the 40-foot Norway Spruce to the city. The Jamestown Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department, Jamestown Board of Public Utilities, Jamestown Police Department, and Lake Shore Paving all played a role in the transportation of the tree without incident. A ceremonial lighting of the tree is set for December 3 during the city's annual Christmas Parade.
wnynewsnow.com
Do You Plan To Vote? Jamestown Residents Take To The Polls
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A greater than average voter turnout is expected this year in Chautauqua County, with voters young and old taking to the polls to make their voices heard. Do you plan to vote, and why? That’s the question we posed to those in the...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County Law Enforcement to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Device
WARREN, Pa. – By the end of the year, Warren County law enforcement officers will have the opportunity to request breath tests for drivers suspected of using marijuana, much like they would for alcohol, thanks to a new pilot program. Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene and Cannabix Technologies...
Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?
Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
Erie store owner used customers’ food stamps to pay down their store credits
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of food stamp fraud and identity theft. John Alan Vanhouwe, 60, pleaded guilty to two counts in federal court, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania. Vanhouwe owned a mobile convenience store in Erie where […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Allegedly Caught Stealing A Catalytic Converter In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 43-year-old man in Cattaraugus County was allegedly caught red handed stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Salamanca resident Darby Monahan on Monday after investigating a “suspicious person” call on Rock City Street in Little Valley.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Busted After Police Allegedly Recover Drugs During Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after police recovered a slew of drugs during a traffic stop last week. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Michael Barringer after the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over last Friday on Colfax Street.
Fire causes $100K in damage on Exchange Street
Crews responded to the scene on Tuesday morning.
wrfalp.com
Large Amount of Fentanyl Seized in Search, Falconer Man Arrested
An investigation into a large scale fentanyl distribution ring resulted in several raids and the arrest of a Falconer man. Jamestown Police said that members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators searched a home in Jamestown and in Falconer on Saturday night. A third search was done on a pick-up truck following a traffic stop.
erienewsnow.com
Clean-up Continues After County Office Building Water Main Break
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Work continues to clean-up following a major water main break at one of Chautauqua County’s office buildings. Due to a water line break at the HRC Building in Mayville this week, the second, third and fourth floors of the building will continue to be closed to the public.
chautauquatoday.com
Church donates 40-foot tree for Jamestown's official Christmas tree
The city of Jamestown has announced a 40-foot Norway Spruce tree will become the city's official Christmas tree. The tree is being donated by the New Home Community Church and will be harvested from the churchyard at 40 City View Avenue in Jamestown. A crew from the city's Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department, along with assistance from the Jamestown BPU crew and crane, will harvest the three, then transport it by a truck and trailer donated and driven by Lake Shore Paving to City Hall for display on Tracy Plaza. The tree will be decorated with over 3,000 energy-saving LED lights. Harvesting of the tree is scheduled tentatively for Tuesday, November 8 at 9 am, arriving at City Hall about an hour later. A ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree will take place during this year's Christmas Parade set for Saturday, December 3.
Early voting ends for Erie County over the weekend, totals announced
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election day is approaching, and Saturday marked the eighth official day for early voting across New York State. According to the Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner, 8,616 ballots were cast on Sunday, the final day of early voting. That brings the adjusted nine-day total to 70,077.
Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
Buffalo man shot on Exchange Street
Anyone with information that could help police investigate this incident can call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity
Wellsville Village, Cattaraugus County Sheriff, and NYS Trooper reports. All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Wellsville Police arrested Alexander W. Cavanaugh, age 25 of Wellsville, charging him with Burglary 2nd (Class C Felony) and Criminal Mischief 4th. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Madison Street in the Village. He was processed, and arraigned before Town of Scio Justice Ames. Cavanaugh was committed to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000.00 cash bail or $75,000.00 property bond or $100,000.00 partially secured bond. Cavanaugh is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on December 6th at 4:30 pm. Wellsville Police were assisted by the New York State Police.
Buffalo business owner making changes after shooting at his entertainment venue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An entertainment complex in Buffalo plans to enhance its security measures and take other steps after four people were shot following a dispute at the bar according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department. Officers were called to Level One Entertainment A.K.A. the Zone One...
wnynewsnow.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
chautauquatoday.com
Quattrone says deputy cited in patrol vehicle-buggy crash
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation into a crash involving a Sheriff's patrol car and an Amish buggy and the Sheriff's deputy involved has received a traffic ticket. That's the word from Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone. A total of five occupants of the buggy were treated and later released from UPMC Chautauqua Hospital after the crash in the town of Stockton last Sunday evening. Quattrone gave an update on the investigation during an appearance on WDOE's Viewpoint program on Monday...
Poloncarz: Flu cases spike in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flu season has returned with a spike in cases in Erie County. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter, “Flu cases in Erie County are 20 times greater this year compared to last year and 27 times greater than the comparable period for the 2019-2020 season. @OCHBuffalo‘s RSV and flu […]
Comments / 2