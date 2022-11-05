ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Beyond Covid: Las Vegas Strip Faces Another Health Crisis

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

In late 2021, Las Vegas appeared to be well on the road to recovery from the covid pandemic. International travelers and older customers had yet to return in large numbers, but tourists had begun to fill Strip hotels, and January 2022's Consumers Electronics Show (CES) looked like it would mark a huge return for major conventions.

Nobody expected CES to reach 2020 numbers, all the major players were planning on appearing at the show in person which would lead to busy hotels and casinos for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , and pretty much every operator both on the Strip and downtown.

It wasn't going to be the madness that the technology convention usually brings, but it was going to be a major step toward a return to normal.

Then, the Omicron variant began spreading and CES fell apart like a house of cards in slow motion. Major companies started pulling out from having an on-site presence or sending people to the show.

Organizers held short of canceling the event, but what actually took place was a hollow shell of a normal year. Many booths were little more than displays and QR codes with no actual people. Hotels and casinos were basically empty as only 25% of the normal crowd attended.

What should have been a much-needed triumph for Caesars, MGM, and the rest of the casino operators turned into a disappointment. The whole affair showed how tenuous the recovery was which taught the city some lessons and gave it a dire warning as to how easily the current recovery could disappear.

Now, with a number of huge Las Vegas events on the horizon, a new health crisis has emerged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DF8jh_0izyXBN400
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A New Illness Spreads in Las Vegas

The biggest issue Las Vegas -- or any tourist destination -- struggles with is perception. People don't want to go on a vacation (or a business trip) where they're likely to get sick. They're also very wary of getting stuck away because they catch something that forces them to be hospitalized or quarantined.

Now, Las Vegas has seen a major uptick in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages. So far, the problem has largely impacted children, but the rising numbers are pushing capacities at hospitals, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Pediatric units at numerous area hospitals have hit their patient limits.

“We have no more beds,” emergency department pediatrician Dr. Lyndsey van der Laan told the paper. “Wait times in the ER are getting longer. We’re seeing more and more patients.”

Full pediatric units force hospitals to use other areas to treat infected children. That limits their ability to handle adult cases if RSV spreads among the population. Add in the threat of covid numbers rising and an expected difficult flu season and you can see the potential for a perfect storm of problems.

A Tripledemic Could Hit Las Vegas

CES fell apart because companies were worried about exposing employees to the Omicron variant even though that version of covid was not a serious health threat to vaccinated, otherwise healthy adults. The same could happen with RSV and flu -- both of which are generally not life threatening for healthy adults -- and that's a major concern for the busy winter tourist season on the Las Vegas Strip.

“This is a concern about bad timing,” Brian Labus, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UNLV’s School of Public Health told the Review-Journal. “Any one of these things can put a lot of stress on our ERs. All three happening at the same time would very much stress our medical system.”

An actual health crisis could be disastrous for January's CES show, but even a perceived one could be a major problem. If hospitals are full and viruses are spreading, tourists may choose to opt out of a Las Vegas trip and companies may pull out of trade shows.

But, Omicron showed that this recovery is very tenuous and a rise in illness -- even if it's not serious -- could put a major wrinkle in Sin City's recovery.

Comments / 57

Tim Williams
3d ago

Stop fear mongering!! I work on the strip at a major hotel and buisness is booming!! we are sold out every weekend and SEMA is crazy. Yes, there are some young children coming down with RSV, but its fairly mild in most cases. Both my young ones had it and it was a cough for about 5 days, and no doctor visit. Vegas is booming, no matter how hard the liberal media wants to scare people!!

Reply(3)
29
doooh
3d ago

health crisis are you kidding , traffic crisis and Clark county needs to get a commission to seriously look at how our lights are set and find solutions to the gridlock that's becoming an everyday event

Reply(4)
23
AP_000979.01c768288dff4d10993bd661f7d0d862.1533
3d ago

Charging for parking at Strip venues doesn’t exactly cater to locals! Since parking fees were instituted I haven’t gone to the Strip at all. Use to go all the time. Not anymore!

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casino Bets Big on a Bold (Cold) Idea

The Las Vegas Strip has a 24/7 restaurant that offers all-you-eat sushi and barbecue. It also has vending machines that sell cake slices, stores that offer everything from chintzy souvenirs to designer items of the highest quality. If something can be eaten, bought, or sold you can find it somewhere...
news3lv.com

Las Vegas 'marries the military'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Marries the Military is back. The office of the Clark County Clerk is giving away wedding packages through the week ahead of Veteran's Day. Joining us now with more is Clark County clerk Lynn Marie Goya and from Forge Social House in Boulder City, Amy Vandermark.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip's Major League Dreams Hit a Major Snag

Las Vegas has opened its arms wide to bring major league professional sports teams to Sin City, first with the arrival of the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 and then with the National Football League's Raiders in 2020. The Las Vegas Raiders benefited from $750 million in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $4,25 Million Sprawling Castle in Las Vegas Combines The Imperial Grandeur of a French Chateau with The Extravagance of A World Class Resort

9775 Severence Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 9775 Severence Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a a one-of-a-kind property that sets the standard for luxurious living with expertly crafted finishes, turrets, custom built-ins, hardwood floors, and cathedral ceilings. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9775 Severence Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

31 Best Las Vegas Restaurants (Where to Eat, by a Local)

I’m a local foodie who’s here to share the 31 best Las Vegas restaurants from the Sin City’s hundreds of options. This guide highlights restaurants in Las Vegas for every budget and craving. Discover date destinations, spots for late-night snacking, and hidden gems known only by Vegas locals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor’s race wouldn’t be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win. “We don’t know anything yet,” Lombardo told cheering supporters at a Republican party at a Las Vegas casino-resort. He noted he was also marking his 60th birthday, and called the race with Sisolak “razor thin.” The last polling sites in the state closed in Las Vegas and Reno after 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Sisolak soon told election night supporters at the Encore resort on the Las Vegas Strip they could go home because the race was too close to call. “We said it was going to be close and it is,” Sisolak said. ”We ask you to please be patient. We need to make sure every single vote is counted. When that job is done, I believe we’re going to win this thing.”
NEVADA STATE
insideevs.com

Tesla Kicking It At The SEMA Show In Las Vegas, Eye Candy Galore

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Lake Las Vegas develops The Island

Lake Las Vegas in Henderson has detailed plans for what it calls its best luxury development yet on 60 acres — a parcel completely surrounded by water and hence its name, The Island. Located on the North Shore of Lake Las Vegas north of the Westin Lake Las Vegas...
HENDERSON, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $19.9 Million Spectacular Home in Las Vegas Showcases Desert Modern Sophistication and The Ultimate in Privacy

10861 Stardust Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10861 Stardust Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is spectacular property located in Discovery Land Company’s coveted and exclusive Summit Club offering the ultimate in privacy sitting on its own 1.37-acre peninsula lot. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10861 Stardust Drive, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
89K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy