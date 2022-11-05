ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

1 Person Killed, Multiple Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Susan Klien
 3 days ago
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday.

The crash happened near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway at around 5:37 p.m.

According to the authorities, a tan or gold-colored truck, two motorcycles, and nine other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The driver of the truck traveling eastbound allegedly hit two cyclists in the bus lane.

One of the cyclists was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was rushed to Sunrise Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the driver of the truck was traveling eastbound and was involved in a crash involving nine other vehicles.

The driver of the truck suffered significant injuries. Another driver in the nine-car crash suffered minor injuries.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Police.

November 5, 2022

Source: 8 News Now

