Georgetown County, SC

abcnews4.com

Suspect wanted after vehicle break-ins in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are asking for help from the public in identifying a car break-in suspect. Police say the unknown person burglarized vehicles in the Moss Grove community on Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lt....
MONCKS CORNER, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO provides new details regarding Orleans Garden Apartments shooting

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Monday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided new details leading to the arrest of Damoreion Smiley in connection with the Orleans Garden Apartments shootings which left four people injured. According to an incident report, a deputy was patrolling the Woodside community on...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Behind the Badge: CPD Officer solves crime scene puzzles as CSI

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today we’re meeting an officer who pulls double duty for the Charleston Police Department. He responds to crimes and analyzes the crime scenes to help catch the suspects. When Officer Jake Wade gets to a scene, one of the first things he grabs is...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

MPPD officer on administrative leave following domestic violence arrest

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant police officer was placed on administrative leave after his arrest following a domestic violence incident with a family member. Isle of Palms Police Department reportedly arrested MPPD officer Andrew Scott on Sunday, November 6th. Authorities say Scott is facing charges of...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
LAKE CITY, SC
abcnews4.com

As Nicole looks to impact the Lowcountry, concerns grow over additional beach erosion

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina. The storm brought problems for parts of the coast. "Ian for Folly Beach was just mostly erosion and flooding due to rain, not saltwater intrusion. We had a good bit of flooding around just because we got so much rain in such a short period of time. There was no where for it to go, it was high tide, it’s got to sit there until the tide goes out," said Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Stratford High students and staff evacuated due to restroom fire

Goose Creek, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, Stratford High students and staff were evacuated from the school due to a fire in a second level restroom. School Staff was able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to authorities. Students and staff remained outside of the building while the...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston begins preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to strengthen, the City of Charleston has begun initial preparations. Due to potential flooding the city's Stormwater Department has reserved temporary pumps in low lying areas. Ditches in flood-prone areas will be cleaned out. The Parks Department is also lowering...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Groucho's Deli King Street location closing after 21-year run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Groucho's Deli has announced the closure of the 21-year-old franchise location at 364a King Street at the end of the month due to market forces on King Street forcing the deli to close. Groucho's and Bryan Baxter, franchisee, enjoyed serving the Downtown Charleston community for...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Jewish community responds to antisemitism surge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From threats made on New Jersey synagogues, to rapper Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments, and basketball star Kyrie Irving tweeting a link to a documentary that's considered anti-Semitic, it has been an unsettling few days for the American Jewish community. The Charleston Jewish Federation says they...
CHARLESTON, SC

