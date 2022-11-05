Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted after vehicle break-ins in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are asking for help from the public in identifying a car break-in suspect. Police say the unknown person burglarized vehicles in the Moss Grove community on Sunday, Oct. 30. Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Lt....
CCSO provides new details regarding Orleans Garden Apartments shooting
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Monday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office provided new details leading to the arrest of Damoreion Smiley in connection with the Orleans Garden Apartments shootings which left four people injured. According to an incident report, a deputy was patrolling the Woodside community on...
Inmate declared dead after found unresponsive at Horry Co. detention center: Coroner
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday night. The officer alerted staff medical personnel around 11 p.m. who initiated CPR and requested EMS, according to the Horry County Sheriff's Office. When EMS arrived to check the inmate no pulse was found.
Behind the Badge: CPD Officer solves crime scene puzzles as CSI
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today we’re meeting an officer who pulls double duty for the Charleston Police Department. He responds to crimes and analyzes the crime scenes to help catch the suspects. When Officer Jake Wade gets to a scene, one of the first things he grabs is...
MPPD officer on administrative leave following domestic violence arrest
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A Mount Pleasant police officer was placed on administrative leave after his arrest following a domestic violence incident with a family member. Isle of Palms Police Department reportedly arrested MPPD officer Andrew Scott on Sunday, November 6th. Authorities say Scott is facing charges of...
CCSO investigating 2 Adams Run shootings an hour apart on Sunday; 1 injured
ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating two Adams Run shootings on Sunday believed to be related. Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Jupiter Hill Road around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a a drive by shooting. The gunfire reportedly struck a...
Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
Rollover crash delays traffic on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a rollover collision in the area of Meeting and Spring streets is delaying traffic. The traffic alert was issued around 11:10 a.m. Monday. Officers are on scene investigating the collision. The intersection is close to Wine & Company, Big Bad Breakfast, and...
Coroner identifies remains found in Hollywood home destroyed by fire last week
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the human remains found after a house fire on Edgar Tumbleston Road last week. Walter Pittam Jr., a 71-year male, died from injuries sustained from the fire at his residence, the coroner said. Deputies and firefighters responded to the...
'I took the pistol away from him:' Long-time SC poll clerk shares Election Day stories
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County election office depends on poll workers to help the voting process go smoothly. When North Myrtle Beach voters show up at the Crescent polling location, they see a familiar face. Jean Boseman moved here in 1989 and said she’s been...
North Charleston fire displaces 6 residents and 4 pets, American Red Cross assists
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — NCFD and Joint Base Charleston Fire and Emergency crews responded to a structure fire around the 4300 block of Great Oak Drive on Monday evening. It was reported firefighters could see the fire coming from the front of the house. The residents told the...
Police officers vs. firefighters to hold flag football game Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Ready, set, freeze! I mean, hut!. The North Charleston Police Department is hosting a flag football game on Saturday, November 12th, at the CCSD District 4 Stadium. NCPD is looking for players from all local law enforcement agencies and fire departments to participate. The...
As Nicole looks to impact the Lowcountry, concerns grow over additional beach erosion
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — It has been more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina. The storm brought problems for parts of the coast. "Ian for Folly Beach was just mostly erosion and flooding due to rain, not saltwater intrusion. We had a good bit of flooding around just because we got so much rain in such a short period of time. There was no where for it to go, it was high tide, it’s got to sit there until the tide goes out," said Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin.
SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
Stratford High students and staff evacuated due to restroom fire
Goose Creek, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday morning, Stratford High students and staff were evacuated from the school due to a fire in a second level restroom. School Staff was able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to authorities. Students and staff remained outside of the building while the...
Downed power lines block portion of Highway 78 Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Fire officials say Highway 78 is blocked at Limehouse Road after power lines were downed in the road. At 11:25 a.m. Dominion was able to clear the downed power line and traffic resumed.
Charleston begins preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to strengthen, the City of Charleston has begun initial preparations. Due to potential flooding the city's Stormwater Department has reserved temporary pumps in low lying areas. Ditches in flood-prone areas will be cleaned out. The Parks Department is also lowering...
Groucho's Deli King Street location closing after 21-year run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Groucho's Deli has announced the closure of the 21-year-old franchise location at 364a King Street at the end of the month due to market forces on King Street forcing the deli to close. Groucho's and Bryan Baxter, franchisee, enjoyed serving the Downtown Charleston community for...
Charleston Jewish community responds to antisemitism surge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From threats made on New Jersey synagogues, to rapper Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments, and basketball star Kyrie Irving tweeting a link to a documentary that's considered anti-Semitic, it has been an unsettling few days for the American Jewish community. The Charleston Jewish Federation says they...
Oyster Week's SHELLABRATION to feature oyster farms across the Carolinas
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — UPDATE on 11/4/22: Due to a family health emergency, most Oyster Week events have been canceled. This year’s only event will be Sunday’s Shellabration. Organizers hope to bring the event back in 2023. ORIGINAL STORY:. Toadfish Outfitters has partnered with...
